(AOL)   For once, it's Chuck E. Cheese 'saddened' by mascot ignoring child, instead of everyone else being saddened for being there   (aol.com) divider line
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Muhammad was a guest of Tawan Thompson, 51, who was hosting a birthday party for her 2-year-old grandson that afternoon. Thompson said the mascot ignored her grandson's entire party and then walked past their table and interacted with a family who was having an event at another table.

"I don't know the reason why it happened," Thompson said. "I don't know who's behind that costume and why they did what they did. But it wasn't pleasant. It wasn't nice."

Thompson spoke with two managers at the location who offered to have Chuck E. Cheese come back and spend time with their party, but she declined. The next day, Thompson's daughter spoke with a general manager who said they were unaware of the incident.

I'm having a hard time following this. The mascot ignored the child when the child was up on stage. I get that. Then the mascot ignored the entire party, but when management offered to have the mascot spend time with the party, they declined, and NOW they're complaining about it?

Since these stories seem to be popping up, has anyone on Fark ever been a mascot? Is it easy to miss children or do we have a secret cabal of racist mascots running around?
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Chuck E. Cheese was fun back in the '80s, but by the early '00s it was like visiting a minimum security prison.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
TIL: Both Chuck E Cheese AND AOL are still around.

I don't think I've heard either one of them referenced in a hack comedian's routine in ages.
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Is this going to become a thing now?

Not taking any sides, but I'd imagine hearing and seeing in that mascot costume is none too easy
 
PR Deltoid
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
BFD, the kid is 2 years old.  Mascot was probably avoiding a potential punch in the nuts by grandma.
 
Tarl3k
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
/oblig:

Chuck E. Terror
Youtube 5AifiEzrTnc
 
toonetwin
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Lsherm: Muhammad was a guest of Tawan Thompson, 51, who was hosting a birthday party for her 2-year-old grandson that afternoon. Thompson said the mascot ignored her grandson's entire party and then walked past their table and interacted with a family who was having an event at another table.

"I don't know the reason why it happened," Thompson said. "I don't know who's behind that costume and why they did what they did. But it wasn't pleasant. It wasn't nice."

Thompson spoke with two managers at the location who offered to have Chuck E. Cheese come back and spend time with their party, but she declined. The next day, Thompson's daughter spoke with a general manager who said they were unaware of the incident.

I'm having a hard time following this. The mascot ignored the child when the child was up on stage. I get that. Then the mascot ignored the entire party, but when management offered to have the mascot spend time with the party, they declined, and NOW they're complaining about it?

Since these stories seem to be popping up, has anyone on Fark ever been a mascot? Is it easy to miss children or do we have a secret cabal of racist mascots running around?


You must be new to the U.S.  Sit down shut up and start paying attention and btw we now know where you were on 1/6.
 
El_Dan
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
The video has been viewed more than 3 million times on Twitter.

AOL of all places is trusting its readers to be able to find this, and not providing a link?
 
KY Jerry [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Do you have to take a kid, or can anyone just go to a Chuck E Cheese?
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

KY Jerry: Do you have to take a kid, or can anyone just go to a Chuck E Cheese?


I used to work near one and on a whim a group of us at work tried to go at lunch because they had an all you can eat pizza special and we're middle aged IT nerds, so we like video games. They wouldn't let us in.

So yeah, I think you need a kid.
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Lsherm: KY Jerry: Do you have to take a kid, or can anyone just go to a Chuck E Cheese?

I used to work near one and on a whim a group of us at work tried to go at lunch because they had an all you can eat pizza special and we're middle aged IT nerds, so we like video games. They wouldn't let us in.

So yeah, I think you need a kid.


Did you even try bribing the doorman?
 
chitownmike
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: Chuck E. Cheese was fun back in the '80s


No, it wasn't
 
chitownmike
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Lsherm: KY Jerry: Do you have to take a kid, or can anyone just go to a Chuck E Cheese?

I used to work near one and on a whim a group of us at work tried to go at lunch because they had an all you can eat pizza special and we're middle aged IT nerds, so we like video games. They wouldn't let us in.

So yeah, I think you need a kid.


Would the one I have chained up in the basement do or should I pick up a fresh one on the way there?
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

pastramithemosterotic: Lsherm: KY Jerry: Do you have to take a kid, or can anyone just go to a Chuck E Cheese?

I used to work near one and on a whim a group of us at work tried to go at lunch because they had an all you can eat pizza special and we're middle aged IT nerds, so we like video games. They wouldn't let us in.

So yeah, I think you need a kid.

Did you even try bribing the doorman?


Dude, we already looked creepy.
 
