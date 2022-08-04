 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Twitter)   Local weatherman discovers the magic of television, hilarity ensues   (twitter.com) divider line
65
    More: Amusing, shot  
•       •       •

2221 clicks; posted to Main » on 04 Aug 2022 at 2:05 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



65 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
somedude210 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
That's adorable
 
Noticeably F.A.T. [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Woo, new toy!
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Yeah, I have had that kind of experience with technology, but never while I was on Live TV
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Is the tv new or has it been there for years and just no one checked?

His giddiness is great.
 
BizarreMan [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
That's funny as hell.
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
He's so cute. I bet he's an easy date with a couple of beers in him.
 
snocone [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Top men well versed in their area of expertise.
 
brigid_fitch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Can I zoom?  NO WAY!!"

I LOL'd.  He's like a little kid with a new toy.  Love it.
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I dunno why, but weatherpeople always seem to be a special breed of awesome
 
mongbiohazard
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I loved how excited he got when he realized it could tilt too.

Very cute video.
 
alywa
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This made me chuckle. Delightful
 
Wadded Beef [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Local news gets dumped on a lot but that was fun. That crew seems to get it.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Somebody dun goofed. They should have been told it was installed and fully trained on how to use it.
 
some_beer_drinker
‘’ 1 hour ago  

somedude210: That's adorable


love it
 
bingethinker [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I didn't know touch screens came in such a large size.
 
Unoriginal_Username
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Walker: Somebody dun goofed. They should have been told it was installed and fully trained on how to use it.


Yes, but then we would have all missed out on this.
 
darkeyes
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wait until he finds the part that shows his search history.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Lake Michigan got some Goatse action there
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Was probably trained on a green screen.  We used to watch that channel when I was growing up because they had decent news segments.  They had restaurant reviews, which I've never seen on a local affiliate anywhere else.  They also had sports bloopers in the sports segment once a week.
 
jlee4677
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Greg Dutra started in the Quad Cities and has been working up very quickly, will probably hit national news in a few years.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A couple years ago my wife was having trouble doing something on her work computer and asked my advice. I walked over and closed out a couple windows with the touch screen and it blew her mind. She had the computer a few years at that point.
 
the_rhino
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bingethinker: I didn't know touch screens came in such a large size.


Touch screens are a lot like me - comes in all sizes and shapes
 
WayneKerr
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Now he just needs to figure out how to make it rain

/Left Coaster
 
SumoJeb
‘’ 1 hour ago  
lol awesome. new toys are the best
 
JohnnyFark
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Original: Original Tweet:

DutraWeather: This wasn't in the training manual! @TBrownABC7 @valwarnertv and I go OFF THE RAILS when I discovered the TV is a touch screen while on-air on @ABC7Chicago 😂 https://t.co/almrdxqz3d


Hey guy... that thing above your head? It's called the SUN.

Think about it...!
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
TV News Rule #1: Never let them see you sweat.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Winter Strom Clods Coming to Cicago!
Youtube 82LSFob0b3U
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Graphics technician in the booth in full panic: No no no- oh god, the weather readers are going to F it up. Not good not good.... We can't reset it from here if they scroll to Canada or something
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 1 hour ago  

scottydoesntknow: Is the tv new or has it been there for years and just no one checked?

His giddiness is great.


It's pretty funny.

What I am seeing here, though, is a disconnect somewhere in the communication chain between their IT and users, possibly routed through management.  Like, someone had to choose this thing to purchase, someone installed it and tested it.  I suppose though it's possible that everyone involved thought everyone else knew everything going on and just assumed everyone was going to be vaguely familiar with the tech by default and what features ought to be present.  Kinda like if it were a work phone requested by management for their remote reporters.  Would IT really figure they needed to demonstrate how to interact with the screen, or just test and then give them the device and say "here you go. contact us if there are any issues!"
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Whoopie! A zeppelin!
 
Hyjamon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
weatherman weather personality?

do we say weatherwoman?
 
Myk-House of El [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So I had this dog, a Siberian husky if it matters, who one time when I got back from an errand had something she really needed to show me.  In the way dogs get excited and encourage you to follow them, she led me from the entrance of the garage to the living room where kleenex were strewn about.  She sat next to the box, which was a pop-up type, made sure I was watching, proceeded to pull out a kleenex and drop it then excitedly showed how another had popped up. MAGIC KLEENEX BOX!  The look on her face was pretty much the same as the weather dude here.
 
Hyjamon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Unobtanium: Yeah, I have had that kind of experience with technology, but never while I was on Live TV


I see you still haven't found that hidden camera yet?
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wanted: tech savvy weatherman.
Cave men need n it apply.
 
bingethinker [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Hyjamon: weatherman weather personality?

do we say weatherwoman?


We say weather chick.
 
RI_Red
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's actually pretty great, especially: "Oh, my gosh, you can tilt it?!"
 
MoistOinka
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not enough of those moments...  that unbridled, child-like glee and discovering something new and cool.

The simplicity of that was oddly de-stressing.  Thanks subby.
 
Hyjamon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

New Rising Sun: Would IT really figure they needed to demonstrate how to interact with the screendo anything?


I really try not to have a PC gamer ego about these things, but the level of tech knowledge inequality amongst people is amazing.

Saw a meeting get derailed because the presenter used "ctrl-click" to select unique items in a drop-down box.

right-click, what is that?

Me: press the w-button
person: presses down the button for seconds as the option toggles on/off rapidly...
me: let go of the button
*sanity pause*
me: let's begin again


/Win+V for the win though
 
BigChad
‘’ 1 hour ago  

snocone: Top men well versed in their area of expertise.


gifs.cackhanded.netView Full Size
 
Baloo Uriza
‘’ 1 hour ago  

optikeye: He's so cute. I bet he's an easy date with a couple of beers in him.


I bet he makes the same sounds when he discovers his on button.
 
fullyautomatic
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Karma Chameleon: I dunno why, but weatherpeople always seem to be a special breed of awesome


True, it's also the one job you can be wrong all day, every day, in perpetuity and still keep the job lol. Looks like fun though, you get cool toys and graphics, nobody really yells at you, the boss would have no idea whatsoever what you actually do so you could be on Fark for hours lol. Often get to be the envy of little old ladies everywhere.

/difficulty of Florida weatherperson = risk of having to cling to a palm tree during a hurricane at any time half the year haha
 
SMB2811
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

scottydoesntknow: Is the tv new or has it been there for years and just no one checked?

His giddiness is great.


Do you go around touching every TV you come across? Are you really that horrible of a person?
 
Baloo Uriza
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: Wanted: tech savvy weatherman.
Cave men need n it apply.


Most meterologists are highly tech savvy.  That doesn't mean he knew the screen was a touchscreen, since most TV meterologists still use a presentation remote since the screen is usually behind them.  And until recently, usually a green screen, so they'd have to look towards the camera just to see what they were pointing at.
 
meathome
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
I love how this seemed to be a shock to EVERYONE on set.

/no one ever reads the manuals on a production set, lol!
 
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

snocone: Top men well versed in their area of expertise.


How the heck could you even tell he was gay?
 
wxboy
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

New Rising Sun: scottydoesntknow: Is the tv new or has it been there for years and just no one checked?

His giddiness is great.

It's pretty funny.

What I am seeing here, though, is a disconnect somewhere in the communication chain between their IT and users, possibly routed through management.  Like, someone had to choose this thing to purchase, someone installed it and tested it.  I suppose though it's possible that everyone involved thought everyone else knew everything going on and just assumed everyone was going to be vaguely familiar with the tech by default and what features ought to be present.  Kinda like if it were a work phone requested by management for their remote reporters.  Would IT really figure they needed to demonstrate how to interact with the screen, or just test and then give them the device and say "here you go. contact us if there are any issues!"


I'm assuming the station bought some new weather graphics software, unaware that the ability to manipulate the graphics live via touchscreen was built in. They might not have even had a touch screen in the studio at the time, so they wouldn't have even asked about it. Then, at some point, probably recently, they got the touchscreen, maybe to allow manipulation during traffic reports. Nobody at the station (at least, not this guy) would know the weather software could do that, because it's never come up before. So then this guy accidentally touches the new monitor and discovers this.
 
johndalek
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Shades of john coleman
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
The bigger issue; now the sports presenter wants a bigger one
 
RobotSpider
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Somewhere, there is a media tech just grinding his teeth to dust because he tried to explain it to the on-air guy and the on-air guy said, "I'm not one of those 'computer guys', just make it show the maps." Then the tech guy put together a one-page graphic over what to do and how, and the on-air guy shipped it into the trash because he couldn't be bothered. All these on-air folks are "not details people". They don't have the kind of attention span it takes to learn about something new.
 
Displayed 50 of 65 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want to see behind the curtain? Try

TotalFark

It's how we feed the squirrel

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.