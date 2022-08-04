 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Mirror.co.uk)   Loch Ness Monster downgraded to Loch Ness Eel   (mirror.co.uk) divider line
5
    More: Unlikely, Loch Ness Monster, possibility of a monster, mystery of the Loch Ness Monster, team of researchers, University of Otago, St Columba, living creatures, environmental-DNA sequence data  
•       •       •

133 clicks; posted to Main » on 04 Aug 2022 at 3:23 PM (8 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



5 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
HugeMistake [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
At least this time they acknowledged that the infamous 1934 picture that they led with last time is a fake.
 
buckeyebrain
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Monster or not, he still wants about tree fiddy.
 
Gleeman [BareFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
eeltown.orgView Full Size
 
peg_leg [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
STOP CALLING HIM A MONSTER.  LEAVE NESSIE ALONE!!!!
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Two Ton 21 | The Venture Bros. | Adult Swim
Youtube 5dwL8ESU97s
 
Displayed 5 of 5 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Can't get enough Fark in your life? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.