(KING 5 News)   Tire store owner charged with burning down his own business after police view security footage. Funny, you'd think he'd have been better at covering his tracks   (king5.com) divider line
    owner of a Lynden tire store  
posted to Main » on 04 Aug 2022 at 6:50 PM



Dodo David
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh, come on! Who hasn't burned rubber at least once?
 
Fara Clark [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I worked at a grocery store in the late 70's. It was un affiliated with any chains. Took over an old Krogers store. I joined the Air Force and went away. Once, while visiting home I noticed the store wasn't open anymore. Asked around, and found out the owner torched the place....kinda. Fire dept. got to it out before any real structural damage was done. He got convicted of arson. Was a nice boss. I liked him.
 
Fara Clark [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Fara Clark: I worked at a grocery store in the late 70's. It was un affiliated with any chains. Took over an old Krogers store. I joined the Air Force and went away. Once, while visiting home I noticed the store wasn't open anymore. Asked around, and found out the owner torched the place....kinda. Fire dept. got to it out before any real structural damage was done. He got convicted of arson. Was a nice boss. I liked him.


to
 
Dodo David
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When asked why he did it, the arsonist responded, " I was too tired to run the business anymore."
 
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
Nice headline subby 👍
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Sadly, the place was a hub of crime where police feared to tread.
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

toraque: Sadly, the place was a hub of crime where police feared to tread.


*rimshot*
 
spottymax
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Dodo David: When asked why he did it, the arsonist responded, " I was too tired to run the business anymore."


He suffered burnout.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Moron.  You're supposed to throw arson for insurance money to a third party.
 
Theeng
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Dang, I wanted to make a joke, but all the good ones are taken, don't want a retread.
 
Dodo David
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
FTA: "After additional investigation, prosecutors determined the business owner was five months behind in his rent to the tune of $34,375."

Apparently, it was not a goodyear for the business owner.
 
Tentacle
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I bet he felt deflated
 
whither_apophis
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Clearly the pressure got to him
 
HoratioGates
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

spottymax: Dodo David: When asked why he did it, the arsonist responded, " I was too tired to run the business anymore."

He suffered burnout.


He retired.
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
He stuck a penny in the store and could see the top of Lincoln's head so he knew it needed to be replaced?
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
If a bad pun provides a reason to post a Marissa Tomei pic is it really a bad pun afterall?

Fark user imageView Full Size


/of course it is
//however some offenses are easily forgiven
 
RogueWallEnthusiast [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Dodo David: FTA: "After additional investigation, prosecutors determined the business owner was five months behind in his rent to the tune of $34,375."

Apparently, it was not a goodyear for the business owner.


But Firestone was hot off the shelves.
 
