(KIRO-7 Seattle)   Man indicted for hate crime and interstate threats for calling a grocery store in Buffalo, New York and threatening a race war surprises no one by having three first names and almost certainly no chin   (kiro7.com) divider line
    Lynnwood man, Joey David George, Telephone, counts of interstate threats, Tops Markets LLC  
NINEv2
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Mugshot would help subs
 
Begoggle
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Can't he just post his crazy rants on Fark like everybody else?
 
ElFugawz
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
He did this to several establishments in other states. He could get up to 10 years in jail for each threat where he is expected to missing sex with farm animals.
 
blondambition [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
BolivarShagnasty
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Was this guy involved?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BigNumber12
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
This is all a misunderstanding. He was just trying to join their car-modding club.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Dang I was hoping for the name to be Jim Bob Beauregard Lee.
 
ElFugawz
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

ElFugawz: He did this to several establishments in other states. He could get up to 10 years in jail for each threat where he is expected to missing sex with farm animals.


FTFM: He could get up to 10 years for each threat, and is expected to miss sex with farm animals while in prison.

/ really need to read my edits before adding
// in before people pounce on my messed up wording
 
Neondistraction
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Oblig:

pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
