New robocop-on-a-stick will let officers harass minorities without ever leaving the cruiser
22
•       •       •

22 Comments     (+0 »)
Psychopusher [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Given it's a cop bot, I suspect this will be more ED209 than Robocop.

"Roll down your window.  You have twenty seconds to comply."
*rolls down window*
"You have fifteen seconds to comply."
"Wait, but I rolled down my window!"
"You have ten seconds to comply." *raises guns*
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
WATCH THIS "POLICE ROBOT" PULL A CAR OVER
DO YOU KNOW HOW FAST YOU WERE GOING?

"Obviously not fast enough to outrun you. Let me try again"
VROOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOM!
 
ifky
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
frinkiac.comView Full Size
 
OtherLittleGuy [BareFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Solution: EMF Feedback.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

OtherLittleGuy: Solution: EMF Feedback.


Will that fix that unreadable website?
 
yellowjester
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Precrime is coming soon.
res.cloudinary.comView Full Size
 
Dinjiin [BareFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Psychopusher: Given it's a cop bot, I suspect this will be more ED209 than Robocop.

"Roll down your window.  You have twenty seconds to comply."
*rolls down window*
"You have fifteen seconds to comply."
"Wait, but I rolled down my window!"
"You have ten seconds to comply." *raises guns*


Appears to be less this:
Fark user imageView Full Size


And more this:
Fark user imageView Full Size


On the bright side, at least until the smell-o-vision module is released, it should cut down on the number of "I smell weed" incidents.
 
MBooda
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
robocop-on-a-stick

RoboCop (10/11) Movie CLIP - Sayonara, RoboCop! (1987) HD
Youtube UY89o4QFvQM

/sayonara
 
baorao
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
On the bright side, officer involved killings might decline.

/Assuming they disable the kill switch.
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
"With such dangerous interactions between people, maybe it's time to send a robot in between them, one that can't hurt or be hurt," reads the caption of the video. "Our robot goes between people to keep everyone safe."

Next year's model:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mononymous
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

hissatsu: "With such dangerous interactions between people, maybe it's time to send a robot in between them, one that can't hurt or be hurt," reads the caption of the video. "Our robot goes between people to keep everyone safe."

Next year's model:

[Fark user image image 602x450]


I dub thee: "Death On Wheels".
 
Corseth
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I'm not so convinced this is stupid in the current climate.

For one, roadside work is really dangerous, and if I had to hazard a guess, probably one of the more dangerous things they do.  So there's that.

But this also separates the cop, and the person they pulled over.  I see a lot of advantages here.
The robot's capabilities are:
Scan a license and registration
Print a ticket
Deploy a road spike
Camera - so pretty much impossible to 'accidentally turn off the body cam' now that the camera is the main view the cop gets.

Not on the list of capabilities
"Smell drugs"
Search the vehicle randomly
Deploy a taser/gun

There's definitely 2nd/3rd order effects of possibly emboldening more traffic stops and further distancing yourself from the people you serve... but they do a ton of these anyway and that relationship is hurt more by shooting an unarmed person you thought was going for a gun, than using a robot to scan their driver's license.

Maybe the cop, watching through the camera, sees the guy reach down and thinks the guy is pulling a gun!
1) Pulls a gun, shoots the robot... who cares?  Pop the road spike and now you (the cop) KNOW the person has a gun and KNOW they have drawn/fired it in aggression and you have a LOT more justification to come out with your own gun now (and you're not taken by surprise by it)
2) Pulls a wallet, does not get shot by trigger happy cop.
Seems win-win there to me?
 
Subtonic [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I would throw the thing in my trunk and take off. What I do with it later is none of your damn business, but the cop watching on the other end better have a strong stomach.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

yellowjester: Precrime is coming soon.
[res.cloudinary.com image 630x630]


Ha, have you ever heard of someone getting charged with 'intent to..." that ship sailed long ago
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Subtonic: I would throw the thing in my trunk and take off. What I do with it later is none of your damn business, but the cop watching on the other end better have a strong stomach.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Chief Superintendent Lookout
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

MBooda: robocop-on-a-stick

[YouTube video: RoboCop (10/11) Movie CLIP - Sayonara, RoboCop! (1987) HD]
/sayonara


Big fan of Robocop ever since I watched it in the theatre when it came out; however, one problem with this scene.  Robocop is bullet proof, so how can Clarence pierce the skin of his armor?
 
MythDragon
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
"DO YOU KNOW WHY I PULLED YOU OVER?"
"What the fark is this?"
"THIS IS THE POLICE.  PLEASE REFRAIN FROM VERBAL ABUSE."
"Are you farking kidding me with this thing? "
"RESPECT FOR AUTHORITAH....NOT DETECTED. FILLING YOUR VEHICLE WITH PEPPER SPRAY IN 3....2...*PSSSSSSSST*"
"AAAAAAAAH!"
*falls out of car trying to escape gas, gets impaled on road spike*
 
RogermcAllen [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Corseth: I'm not so convinced this is stupid in the current climate.

For one, roadside work is really dangerous, and if I had to hazard a guess, probably one of the more dangerous things they do.  So there's that.

But this also separates the cop, and the person they pulled over.  I see a lot of advantages here.
The robot's capabilities are:
Scan a license and registration
Print a ticket
Deploy a road spike
Camera - so pretty much impossible to 'accidentally turn off the body cam' now that the camera is the main view the cop gets.

Not on the list of capabilities
"Smell drugs"
Search the vehicle randomly
Deploy a taser/gun

There's definitely 2nd/3rd order effects of possibly emboldening more traffic stops and further distancing yourself from the people you serve... but they do a ton of these anyway and that relationship is hurt more by shooting an unarmed person you thought was going for a gun, than using a robot to scan their driver's license.

Maybe the cop, watching through the camera, sees the guy reach down and thinks the guy is pulling a gun!
1) Pulls a gun, shoots the robot... who cares?  Pop the road spike and now you (the cop) KNOW the person has a gun and KNOW they have drawn/fired it in aggression and you have a LOT more justification to come out with your own gun now (and you're not taken by surprise by it)
2) Pulls a wallet, does not get shot by trigger happy cop.
Seems win-win there to me?


We have all sorts of robots with built in MS to smell the drugs, explosives, or whatever.  On the upside, you would have an actual recorded amount and ID of the drugs smelled.
 
yellowjester
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

chitownmike: yellowjester: Precrime is coming soon.
[res.cloudinary.com image 630x630]

Ha, have you ever heard of someone getting charged with 'intent to..." that ship sailed long ago


c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
chitownmike
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Subtonic: I would throw the thing in my trunk and take off. What I do with it later is none of your damn business, but the cop watching on the other end better have a strong stomach.


https://www.tokyotimes.org/robotic-relief/
 
kmgenesis23
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Cops will love this because it serves a dual-purpose: 1) Further inflates their already over-inflated budgets; and 2) Less actual work for the cops.

Suffice it to say, anything that makes a cop's life/job easier is something that should be avoided at all costs.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Why do I suspect they're using a very loose classification of "nonprofit organization"?
 
