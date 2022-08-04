 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CNBC)   VISA kills internet porn by blocking all payments to PornHub. If only there were free porn somewhere on the internet   (cnbc.com) divider line
141
    More: News, Pornography, Child pornography, Child sexual abuse, Visa's motion, U.S. District Judge Cormac Carney, Commercial sexual exploitation of children, parent company MindGeek, Human sexual behavior  
•       •       •

1887 clicks; posted to Main » on 04 Aug 2022 at 12:35 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



141 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | 3 | » | Newest | Show all

 
giantmeteor [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh great, where else am I gonna be able to see a guy porking his step-sister? Alabama?
 
ThomasPaineTrain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

giantmeteor: Oh great, where else am I gonna be able to see a guy porking his step-sister? Alabama?


CPAC after-party.
 
Thoreny [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I just hope this doesn't end up chilling payment processors towards porn completely. VISA may not want to find themselves being sued for more child porn.
 
browneye [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The woman is suing Visa and MindGeek over a sexually explicit video her boyfriend filmed of her when she was 13 years old.

It's beyond belief the amount of 'Wrong' and 'ICK' that resides in the above sentence.
 
NuclearPenguins [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Paying for porn. lol.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
meat0918 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NewportBarGuy: [encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.com image 276x183]


Given that they suspended payments over child pornography....
 
sat1va
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's why I use MasturbaterCard
 
LineNoise [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Thoreny: I just hope this doesn't end up chilling payment processors towards porn completely. VISA may not want to find themselves being sued for more child porn.


I thought pornhub did some big purge a few years back, where basically everything that they couldn't verify the creator of got axed.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's a shame. Well I guess it's back to Zombo.com where anything is possible with the powers of your imagination.
 
Thoreny [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NewportBarGuy: [encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.com image 276x183]


Wow, I know, this is Fark, and no one reads articles here (not even the subby), but please for the love of god read TFA before you comment.
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Thoreny: I just hope this doesn't end up chilling payment processors towards porn completely. VISA may not want to find themselves being sued for more child porn.


I think that is the endgame.
 
Fark_Guy_Rob
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Do they accept BTC?
 
OtherLittleGuy [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

browneye: The woman is suing Visa and MindGeek over a sexually explicit video her boyfriend filmed of her when she was 13 years old.

It's beyond belief the amount of 'Wrong' and 'ICK' that resides in the above sentence.


Which Republican Congressman was she dating?
 
Klyukva
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The CEO said Visa had already suspended sites that contained user-generated content in December 2020 and acceptance on those sites has not been reinstated.

Is "user generated content" a euphemism or does Visa ban payments to sites like fark.com with comment sections and photoshop contents?
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Credit cards are regulating our morality: no porn or pot on credit
 
PvtStash
‘’ 1 hour ago  
and all of this because the"bushiness" was avoiding costs of respectability, pretending they could wash their hands of what "end users" do with their product.

well just fook right off, that position is reserved for gun makers dumb ass, you needed to be in control of what end users were doing with your products and services.

and i say that for real not facetiously, we let some types of business leave it to the end users but not all of them.
kind of arbitrary network glad handing going on by the looks of it from over here.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Thoreny: NewportBarGuy: [encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.com image 276x183]

Wow, I know, this is Fark, and no one reads articles here (not even the subby), but please for the love of god read TFA before you comment.


Yes, because the obvious takeaway is that I was asking for a child porn site and not a free adult porn site.

Clearly.
 
drunk_bouncnbaloruber
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size


/oblig
 
PvtStash
‘’ 1 hour ago  
AUTO CORRECT CORRECTION

and all of this because the"bushiness" was avoiding costs of respectability responsibility,
 
OtherLittleGuy [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Another Government Employee: Thoreny: I just hope this doesn't end up chilling payment processors towards porn completely. VISA may not want to find themselves being sued for more child porn.

I think that is the endgame.


Thanos plays with himself with the Infinity Glove?
 
giantmeteor [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

sat1va: That's why I use MasturbaterCard


It pays to Discover
 
Natalie Portmanteau
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Klyukva: The CEO said Visa had already suspended sites that contained user-generated content in December 2020 and acceptance on those sites has not been reinstated.

Is "user generated content" a euphemism or does Visa ban payments to sites like fark.com with comment sections and photoshop contents?


I think they mean Onlyfans.. but YouTube would also count I'd think.
 
newsvertisement
‘’ 1 hour ago  

giantmeteor: Oh great, where else am I gonna be able to see a guy porking his step-sister? Alabama?


Step-incest is more of a northern thing. We don't believe in divorce here in The South.
 
Thoreny [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NewportBarGuy: Thoreny: NewportBarGuy: [encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.com image 276x183]

Wow, I know, this is Fark, and no one reads articles here (not even the subby), but please for the love of god read TFA before you comment.

Yes, because the obvious takeaway is that I was asking for a child porn site and not a free adult porn site.

Clearly.


Someone who read TFA would have never made that comment. Or would have made it quite clear in their comment what they were talking about. Just admit it, dude. I don't read articles half the time myself.
 
Kitty2.0 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NuclearPenguins: Paying for porn. lol.


One of your clients in a cam model. Not cool, NP. Not cool.
 
BeotchPudding
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Who is dumb enough to pay for porn?
 
Cheron
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I saw this in a Disney cartoon. If we close our eyes, hope really hard and clap as loudly as we can we can save Foobies.

Okay 1... 2... Wait that was Tinkerbell.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BeotchPudding: Who is dumb enough to pay for porn?


Republicans.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

meat0918: NewportBarGuy: [encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.com image 276x183]

Given that they suspended payments over child pornography....


They suspended *all* payments because of a lawsuit claiming they "could be facilitating child pornography". PornHub already dumped a large chunk of their content in 2020 because they couldn't provide sufficient assurances that it was free of revenge porn etc.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 1 hour ago  

LineNoise: Thoreny: I just hope this doesn't end up chilling payment processors towards porn completely. VISA may not want to find themselves being sued for more child porn.

I thought pornhub did some big purge a few years back, where basically everything that they couldn't verify the creator of got axed.


They did.  It seems this is going after the advertising services, meaning a Visa processed card cannot be used to purchase ads via Mindgeek's advertising branch noor, I think, any others like them.  So, this might affect sites like xvideos that are free and don't handle payments themselves, but that do display "adult" ads.  No one would be able to buy ads displayed there using a visa payment.
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ThomasPaineTrain: giantmeteor: Oh great, where else am I gonna be able to see a guy porking his step-sister? Alabama?

CPAC after-party.


That would be step-brother.
 
arrogantbastich
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They accepted credit cards for something?
 
Ultrablack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sounds a lot like abuse of monopolistic power
 
ObscureNameHere
‘’ 1 hour ago  

maxandgrinch: Credit cards are regulating our morality: no porn or pot on credit


Agree.  Though I will shat upon for saying this, this is not the right call if you are at all concerned over freedom of commerce and payment.   The card networks must remain morally neutral, it is not their job to police.

Obviously CP is vile.   But... who decides what is next on the ban list?
 
NuclearPenguins [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Kitty2.0: NuclearPenguins: Paying for porn. lol.

One of your clients in a cam model. Not cool, NP. Not cool.


Cam people =/= porn in my eyes. Porn is prerecorded stuff that doesn't do interaction with those watching. There is so much of that kind of content out there that is offered for free I do not see why people pay for it.
 
Thoreny [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ultrablack: Sounds a lot like abuse of monopolistic power


Why on earth would a company stay in business with another company after they're being sued for child porn because of that company?

This isn't abuse of monopolistic power. This is about covering their asses.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Fark_Guy_Rob: Do they accept BTC?


Titcoin.
 
Great_Milenko
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ultrablack: Sounds a lot like abuse of monopolistic power


Mastercard, Discover, American Express, PayPal, venmo

Visa is a monopoly?
 
Kitty2.0 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NuclearPenguins: Kitty2.0: NuclearPenguins: Paying for porn. lol.

One of your clients in a cam model. Not cool, NP. Not cool.

Cam people =/= porn in my eyes. Porn is prerecorded stuff that doesn't do interaction with those watching. There is so much of that kind of content out there that is offered for free I do not see why people pay for it.


Oh ok, I guess I've never had anyone make a distinction between the two. I'll get off your back. :)

Miss you in TFD, btw.
 
Mattix
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Looks like we finally have the "Betamax" moment for NFTs.

So you use <whatever> to buy XYZ-coin, then use that coin to get an NFT that is a "access token" to as a proxy ... a "porn passport" if you will... Perhaps the passport lasts 30 days, perhaps only 1, perhaps only minutes.... maybe it works across sites ... .

//not-sure-if-serious.jpg
 
dr_blasto [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

meat0918: NewportBarGuy: [encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.com image 276x183]

Given that they suspended payments over child pornography....


Which is why they should also suspend payments to the RNC.
 
Thoreny [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mattix: Looks like we finally have the "Betamax" moment for NFTs.

So you use <whatever> to buy XYZ-coin, then use that coin to get an NFT that is a "access token" to as a proxy ... a "porn passport" if you will... Perhaps the passport lasts 30 days, perhaps only 1, perhaps only minutes.... maybe it works across sites ... .

//not-sure-if-serious.jpg


I hate it when I post shiat in the wrong thread.
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

giantmeteor: sat1va: That's why I use MasturbaterCard

It pays to Discover


"Master the moment."
 
thehobbes
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Kitty2.0: NuclearPenguins: Paying for porn. lol.

One of your clients in a cam model. Not cool, NP. Not cool.


media0.giphy.comView Full Size
 
Wine Sipping Elitist [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NuclearPenguins: Kitty2.0: NuclearPenguins: Paying for porn. lol.

One of your clients in a cam model. Not cool, NP. Not cool.

Cam people =/= porn in my eyes. Porn is prerecorded stuff that doesn't do interaction with those watching. There is so much of that kind of content out there that is offered for free I do not see why people pay for it.


So if I watch a recording of a cam model interacting with someone else it suddenly becomes porn but the live cam session is not? That doesn't make any sense.

Anyway, here is an Incelephant.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Thoreny [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Thoreny: Mattix: Looks like we finally have the "Betamax" moment for NFTs.

So you use <whatever> to buy XYZ-coin, then use that coin to get an NFT that is a "access token" to as a proxy ... a "porn passport" if you will... Perhaps the passport lasts 30 days, perhaps only 1, perhaps only minutes.... maybe it works across sites ... .

//not-sure-if-serious.jpg

I hate it when I post shiat in the wrong thread.


I also hate it when I don't fully read a comment and then make an assumption about what the comment was about.
 
NuclearPenguins [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Kitty2.0: NuclearPenguins: Kitty2.0: NuclearPenguins: Paying for porn. lol.

One of your clients in a cam model. Not cool, NP. Not cool.

Cam people =/= porn in my eyes. Porn is prerecorded stuff that doesn't do interaction with those watching. There is so much of that kind of content out there that is offered for free I do not see why people pay for it.

Oh ok, I guess I've never had anyone make a distinction between the two. I'll get off your back. :)

Miss you in TFD, btw.


Cam folks have to talk with gross internet people, they more than earn their income!

And I would like to come crawling back to TFD, but I'm afraid I've become too angry and bitter in my old age and you folks are far too chill there and I wouldn't wish to bring down the mood any more than I already do.
 
auntedrie
‘’ 1 hour ago  

maxandgrinch: pot on credit


You obviously do not live in CA.
Whoops gotta go  Speedy weedy just pulled up in the alley.
4.5 % service charge for credit card  10% Veterans discount.
 
uttertosh [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Klyukva: The CEO said Visa had already suspended sites that contained user-generated content in December 2020 and acceptance on those sites has not been reinstated.

Is "user generated content" a euphemism or does Visa ban payments to sites like fark.com with comment sections and photoshop contents?


Fark is not your personal erotica site.

/oblig
 
Displayed 50 of 141 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | 3 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

$10 a month since 19 aught diddly.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.