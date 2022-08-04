 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Merriam-Webster)   The Merriam-Webster word of the day for August 4 is 'brackish' as in: "Many viewers felt that the theme song to Space Ghost: Coast to Coast as played by the band leader was far too Brackish"   (merriam-webster.com) divider line
10
    More: Interesting, Estuary, Homosassa River, brackish water, mangrove swamp, English speakers, Brackish water, Wetland, western edge of the Florida panhandle  
•       •       •

40 clicks; posted to Main » on 04 Aug 2022 at 7:55 PM (10 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



10 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
zepillin [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Salty!
 
chitownmike
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
The Anthony Anderson show?
 
zepillin [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
DNRTA

Björk - The Space Ghost Song
Youtube lxQRB-kJymM
 
psilocyberguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I love Space Ghost: Coast to Coast. I think they made 94 episodes. Haven't watched them all yet but it's on my bucket list.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Six-piece chicken McNobody.
 
Raider_dad [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Kittie - Brackish (with lyrics)
Youtube 3t7fCKzKenw
 
ProfessorTerguson
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I'm spending how much on a brackish?
Trainer Bras are pricey too.
 
ProfessorTerguson
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Raider_dad: [YouTube video: Kittie - Brackish (with lyrics)]


Uh...metal?
 
ProfessorTerguson
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Raider_dad: [YouTube video: Kittie - Brackish (with lyrics)]


Bra-kitsch
 
Denjiro
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Don't Touch Me
Youtube qyUnSuYYs18
 
Displayed 10 of 10 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

All the submissions, none of the calories.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.