(History Channel)   On this day in history, in 1944, Anne Frank was captured from the South Pacific Island laboratory in which she had discovered Radium   (history.com) divider line
21
21 Comments     (+0 »)
jn1512
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Rumor has it the seeing-eye dog really flew the plane.
 
WTP 2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
was there white canes on the front of the plane ?
 
some_beer_drinker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
ya, that sounds right? did the germans bomb them?
 
aungen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I heard the radiation made her see spots, even though she was blind.
 
hoodiowithtudio
‘’ 1 hour ago  
MOTHERfarkERS!
 
Dodo David
‘’ 1 hour ago  

WTP 2: was there white canes on the front of the plane ?


No, but the dog was a white canine.
 
recondite cetacean
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's hard to care about a single person among the millions who suffered the same fate. Of course a diary and personal testimony helps.

And yes, people can be that horrible. But they can be in equal measure good. And sometimes it takes the one to see the other.
 
Dodo David
‘’ 1 hour ago  

aungen: I heard the radiation made her see spots, even though she was blind.


Was Spot running?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Jodeo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

recondite cetacean: It's hard to care about a single person among the millions who suffered the same fate. Of course a diary and personal testimony helps.

And yes, people can be that horrible. But they can be in equal measure good. And sometimes it takes the one to see the other.



Victor Frankl's book, Man's Search for Meaning, describes quite a bit of what he endured in various Nazi concentration camps. The book is more about his concept of logotherapy which, after the war, dramatically reduced suicides in the Austrian hospital where he worked.

It should be required reading in college - at least.

Ann Frank's diary should be required reading of anyone elected to or appointed to any position of regional or national leadership, IMO. Why? To remind them to not compare how evil they aren't against the likes of Hitler, but how just and merciful they need to be to ordinary people like her.

People like Frank and Frankl, thankfully, probably did more good for the world than all the evil Hitler did during his tyranny.
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Crisis Actor!

Ask yourself, How could she write a diary if she was blind?!

Chexmix Liberace!
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Then, she killed her father and stepmother with an axe.
 
Dodo David
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

The Pope of Manwich Village: Then, she killed her father and stepmother with an axe.


and thus became Little Orphan Annie.
 
KRSESQ
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
By the time Fark is done history is going to be soooo farked up....
 
Petey4335
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

KRSESQ: By the time Fark is done history is going to be soooo farked up....


Really? As if much of accepted human history isn't already riddled with embellishments, guesses, fantasies, or outright lies. Additionally parts just omitted in the 'normal telling' because they show the conquerers, sorry 'Heros', in a bad light.
 
TuckFrump [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
These are the people that Republicans idolize
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

The Pope of Manwich Village: Then, she killed her father and stepmother with an axe.


when I was a supple young school boy my grandmother would make oatmeal radium cookies. I stuck her with a shiv.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

KRSESQ: By the time Fark is done history is going to be soooo farked up....


Worse?  How can it BE worse?  Jehovah Jehovah!  <kicks sand>
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

sinko swimo: The Pope of Manwich Village: Then, she killed her father and stepmother with an axe.

when I was a supple young school boy my grandmother would make oatmeal radium cookies. I stuck her with a shiv.


I hear fear of the atomic nom was widespread back then
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Amazing feat when you're deaf and blind.
 
hej
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Jake Havechek: Amazing feat when you're deaf and blind.


I'm glad I'm not the only one that continually mixes them up.
 
TWX
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
memegenerator.netView Full Size
 
