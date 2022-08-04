 Skip to content
(CNN)   FREE BRITTNEY (non-celebrity edition)   (cnn.com) divider line
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I almost got sentenced for smuggling drugs into a foreign country too. But before I left I was like "oh wait, I'm not a farking idiot. So I left my weed at home."
 
Russ1642
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
She never thought the bear would eat her face.
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
(non-celebrity edition)

Actually it's still celebrity edition. We wouldn't be hearing anything about her or trying to get her back in exchange for releasing an arms dealer if she was just some random lady.
 
BoothbyTCD
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
All just theater now. Both sides know they are doing a swap, so now it's just sentencing her to something ridiculous for leverage.
 
Giant Clown Shoe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Karma Chameleon: I almost got sentenced for smuggling drugs into a foreign country too. But before I left I was like "oh wait, I'm not a farking idiot. So I left my weed at home."


Fark user imageView Full Size


done in one
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Minutes MSNBC & CNN have spent on "woman who pleaded guilty found guilty" in the past hour: 120
Microseconds MSNBC & CNN have spent on "Uyghur genocide in China" in the past month: 0
 
ModernPrimitive01
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
it's hard to know how to feel about this because we don't know how much is her being an idiot and trying to bring drugs through a foreign airport and how much of it is trumped up charges from Russia to make America look bad. I wouldn't put it past them to have full on planted all the evidence. Or was she just being stupid and Russia took advantage?
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
FREE BRITTNEY*


* With purchase of five or more BRITTNEYS
 
cards fan by association
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
9 years for less than a gram of CBD oil? Yeah totally not a Russian political statement.
 
crazynorman
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
That actually seems a reasonably lenient sentence. Less than what I was expecting
 
Bovine Diarrhea Virus
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I remember when I went to Mexico for my brother's bachelor party. I bought weed while I was down there. Too much in fact. I thought for a split second about bringing it back, then I realized I'm not a complete f*cking moron and just threw it away.
Going to prison does not sound appealing.
 
Giant Clown Shoe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

ModernPrimitive01: it's hard to know how to feel about this because we don't know how much is her being an idiot and trying to bring drugs through a foreign airport and how much of it is trumped up charges from Russia to make America look bad. I wouldn't put it past them to have full on planted all the evidence. Or was she just being stupid and Russia took advantage?


She defied a travel advisory and traveled into an enemy country in time of war.

This is on her.
 
nhdjoseywales
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
My core rules for life.

Rule 1. If it makes you want to sell your moms stove to get more, leave it the hell alone. (That will get you far)

Rule 2. Do not visit countries that are political enemies of your country. (This is rarely needed but critical)

Rule 3. fark Russia (A good fallback)
 
ModernPrimitive01
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Giant Clown Shoe: ModernPrimitive01: it's hard to know how to feel about this because we don't know how much is her being an idiot and trying to bring drugs through a foreign airport and how much of it is trumped up charges from Russia to make America look bad. I wouldn't put it past them to have full on planted all the evidence. Or was she just being stupid and Russia took advantage?

She defied a travel advisory and traveled into an enemy country in time of war.

This is on her.


was she flying there? I thought she was already there play basketball when everything went down and she was trying to fly home
 
MelGoesOnTour
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

ModernPrimitive01: it's hard to know how to feel about this because we don't know how much is her being an idiot and trying to bring drugs through a foreign airport and how much of it is trumped up charges from Russia to make America look bad. I wouldn't put it past them to have full on planted all the evidence. Or was she just being stupid and Russia took advantage?


Was thinking the same thing.

Also, the reports I've heard say she was carrying prescription hash oil. My dispensary sells all the usual things but "hash oil" isn't one of them. THC vapes, of course...but it's not hash.

Do dispensaries in other states actually sell hash oil?
 
Eightballjacket [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

ModernPrimitive01: it's hard to know how to feel about this because we don't know how much is her being an idiot and trying to bring drugs through a foreign airport and how much of it is trumped up charges from Russia to make America look bad. I wouldn't put it past them to have full on planted all the evidence. Or was she just being stupid and Russia took advantage?


Didn't she admit to buying it legally in the US and bringing it to Russia?   Seems unlikely it was planted.
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

ModernPrimitive01: it's hard to know how to feel about this because we don't know how much is her being an idiot and trying to bring drugs through a foreign airport and how much of it is trumped up charges from Russia to make America look bad. I wouldn't put it past them to have full on planted all the evidence. Or was she just being stupid and Russia took advantage?


Maybe it was planted and she was framed. But she never should have gone in the first place.

Unfortunately as an American, especially one with money like her, it's just not safe to go to some parts of the world. I would love to see St. Petersburg, but no way in hell I'm risking it.
 
cryinoutloud [BareFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

ModernPrimitive01: it's hard to know how to feel about this because we don't know how much is her being an idiot and trying to bring drugs through a foreign airport and how much of it is trumped up charges from Russia to make America look bad. I wouldn't put it past them to have full on planted all the evidence. Or was she just being stupid and Russia took advantage?


She admitted it--a teeny bit of a cannabis vape.  Hoping that truth would set her free, but truth has no place in the modern world. It's all about making a statement.
And she's not important enough to make one.
 
Howling Fantods
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

ModernPrimitive01: it's hard to know how to feel about this because we don't know how much is her being an idiot and trying to bring drugs through a foreign airport and how much of it is trumped up charges from Russia to make America look bad. I wouldn't put it past them to have full on planted all the evidence. Or was she just being stupid and Russia took advantage?


SHE ADMITTED IT WAS HERS AND THAT SHE HAS A PRESCRIPTION IN THE US.

/All caps so for everyone who comes to say the same thing

I'm sure this would be prosecuted less vigorously if she were not a famous American, her ignorance of Russian laws and the current global climate are what landed her in this situation.
 
WTP 2
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
"i can his this in a vape pen and they will never find it" *

did not work out so well....

/* not an actual quote as far as i know.
 
meanmutton
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

mofa: Minutes MSNBC & CNN have spent on "woman who pleaded guilty found guilty" in the past hour: 120
Microseconds MSNBC & CNN have spent on "Uyghur genocide in China" in the past month: 0


https://www.cnn.com/videos/world/2022/07/15/saudi-arabia-mbs-turkey-uyghur-china-karadsheh-pkg-intl-hnk-vpx.cnn

https://www.msnbc.com/ayman-mohyeldin/watch/leaked-xinjiang-police-files-detail-abuse-of-uyghurs-in-china-141003845814
 
Vercengetorix
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

ModernPrimitive01: it's hard to know how to feel about this because we don't know how much is her being an idiot and trying to bring drugs through a foreign airport and how much of it is trumped up charges from Russia to make America look bad. I wouldn't put it past them to have full on planted all the evidence. Or was she just being stupid and Russia took advantage?


She admitted in court to bringing the cartridges when packing, but that it was not intentional.

This was a diamond in an otherwise stinky turd of foreign relations that Russia can use to influence US opinion.  I feel like you're going to be 1) Fark Russia, let her go; 2) She done did this herself, but punishment is excessive; 3) Eww, black lesbian athlete, let her rot.
 
whither_apophis
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Free Brittany? Do you want another Hundred Years War, subby?
 
Klyukva
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

ModernPrimitive01: it's hard to know how to feel about this because we don't know how much is her being an idiot and trying to bring drugs through a foreign airport and how much of it is trumped up charges from Russia to make America look bad. I wouldn't put it past them to have full on planted all the evidence. Or was she just being stupid and Russia took advantage?


She has a prescription issued in the USA for the shiat she was smuggling. Claiming it was planted is a really big stretch.
 
Tom-Servo [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

ModernPrimitive01: it's hard to know how to feel about this because we don't know how much is her being an idiot and trying to bring drugs through a foreign airport and how much of it is trumped up charges from Russia to make America look bad. I wouldn't put it past them to have full on planted all the evidence. Or was she just being stupid and Russia took advantage?


She fully admits it's hers and admits she brought it with her. It's illegal and she knew it was illegal.  She's brought it with her numerous times to and through Russia. In then past the Russians ignored it every time. Except this last time when she was arrested.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Bring drugs into a hostile foreign country?  What are the chances they actually check my bags?

Bad Idea Jeans - Saturday Night Live
Youtube mGfBEnBw01A
 
offacue [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
We're gonna give back an arms dealer likely responsible for killing plenty of people for someone who bounces a ball while being tall.  The picture, there is something wrong.
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Any other time it would have been a 2 miles over the speed limit crime.  She's probably done it before, and chuckled with the custom agents and shared a bit with them, and went on her way.

This has nothing to do with her being an idiot.  It has everything to do with an autocrat mobster taking the opportunity to further divide a politically opposed country.  ... and on cue, here come the Fark autocrat slurpers dumping on her.

She got sentenced in the exact same way that black people are sentenced in the US, to score political talking points, because cruelty is the point.
 
Slypork
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Sucks for her but she should have known better. When CBD became legal in Illinois I had a friend in Florida who wanted me to bring some edibles to her for her back pain. I checked and found that it was still illegal in Florida and made the decision to notbring it to her. Griner could have done a cursory Google search and learned, "Oh crap. I'd be in deep shiat if I brought some CBD to Russia."
 
mongbiohazard
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Giant Clown Shoe: ModernPrimitive01: it's hard to know how to feel about this because we don't know how much is her being an idiot and trying to bring drugs through a foreign airport and how much of it is trumped up charges from Russia to make America look bad. I wouldn't put it past them to have full on planted all the evidence. Or was she just being stupid and Russia took advantage?

She defied a travel advisory and traveled into an enemy country in time of war.

This is on her.


She was arrested by Russia a week before the Ukraine war started, and had travelled there for work. She was playing in a Russian basketball league during the WNBA offseason. It's also possible that she travelled there before the State Department updated the travel advisory too.

If she really brought CBD oil or cannabis oil cartridges in her luggage it was indeed a foolish move. I think it's likely that she did, but it's also totally believable that she didn't and the charge is fabricated. Either way I feel bad for her, she is going to be used as leverage against us whether she farked up or not.
 
Bslim
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
My sympathy for idiots willingly working or travelling to Russia remains firmly below zero
 
proteus_b
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
9 years for two vape cartridges? I'm sorry but I really doubt that the average Russian gets 9 years in prison for being caught with two vape cartridges. If this really were the standard sentence, then I would think she should do her time. Since I strongly suspect that the enforcement is based only on her American citizenship (and minor celebrity status), I support American efforts to free her, because that does make her a political prisoner.
 
DoughyGuy
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Britny Fox - Long Way To Love
Youtube qbEIi46NAno
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Karma Chameleon: I almost got sentenced for smuggling drugs into a foreign country too. But before I left I was like "oh wait, I'm not a farking idiot. So I left my weed at home."


I don't blame them for arresting her, she brought an illegal drug into the country.  But the penalty for under 2 grams of hash is 5 months.  They just sentenced her to 9 years.
 
DuneClimber
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
On the one hand, you shouldn't go to a place like Russia and fark around.

On the other hand, she's been sentenced to nine years in a Russian prison for a minor offense.

It's hard not to feel bad for her.
 
starsrift
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Huh. Black person sent to jail on overly punitive drug charges.

Which country is this happening in, again?

/ No, two wrongs don't make a right
// but the hypocrisy is breathtaking
 
WillofJ2
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

ModernPrimitive01: it's hard to know how to feel about this because we don't know how much is her being an idiot and trying to bring drugs through a foreign airport and how much of it is trumped up charges from Russia to make America look bad. I wouldn't put it past them to have full on planted all the evidence. Or was she just being stupid and Russia took advantage?


https://www.cnn.com/2022/07/26/politics/marc-fogel-russia/index.html

American teacher less over all weed longer harder sentence and no one begging for his release

If she wasn't a celebrity no one in our government would probably care since she have done this before
 
Klyukva
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
But remember kids, THC isn't addictive. That's why people risk prison for it.
 
WhippingBoi
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I think if you don't know the laws of a foreign country, you shouldn't have to face any consequences if you break those laws. I mean, you didn't know!
 
BigNumber12
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
When oligarchs in a hostile foreign country pay you vast sums of money to perform for them, rest assured that they sincerely feel that they own you, and will use you as they see fit.

Hope the rubles and yuan were worth it.
 
Natalie Portmanteau
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Karma Chameleon: ModernPrimitive01: it's hard to know how to feel about this because we don't know how much is her being an idiot and trying to bring drugs through a foreign airport and how much of it is trumped up charges from Russia to make America look bad. I wouldn't put it past them to have full on planted all the evidence. Or was she just being stupid and Russia took advantage?

Maybe it was planted and she was framed. But she never should have gone in the first place.

Unfortunately as an American, especially one with money like her, it's just not safe to go to some parts of the world. I would love to see St. Petersburg, but no way in hell I'm risking it.


She was playing in a league in Russia. WNBA stars make like 140k a year tops. I think the highest paid woman  makes less than 250k a year. Sure, it's enough to live on, but they're not "pro athlete" rich. Most of the WNBA play in other leagues in the off season.

Not saying she's not a dumbass for bringing weed to Russia. If she did that, she's an idiot. But, she's not some asshole rich tourist farking around in a hostile country. She was just willing to play her sport in Russia, which, not a great call, but a bit different from what you're implying.
 
drewogatory
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

MelGoesOnTour: ModernPrimitive01: it's hard to know how to feel about this because we don't know how much is her being an idiot and trying to bring drugs through a foreign airport and how much of it is trumped up charges from Russia to make America look bad. I wouldn't put it past them to have full on planted all the evidence. Or was she just being stupid and Russia took advantage?

Was thinking the same thing.

Also, the reports I've heard say she was carrying prescription hash oil. My dispensary sells all the usual things but "hash oil" isn't one of them. THC vapes, of course...but it's not hash.

Do dispensaries in other states actually sell hash oil?


Yes? Different kinds even.  There's a whole counter of concentrates at the stupid, big rip-off place down the street.  This place is so farking ridiculous, the fixtures and decor just scream "bend over fool, we are robbing you blind", but people are stupid. You don't see liquor stores decorated like stuipid nightclubs for ravers, not sure why it's a pot thing.
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Howling Fantods: ModernPrimitive01: it's hard to know how to feel about this because we don't know how much is her being an idiot and trying to bring drugs through a foreign airport and how much of it is trumped up charges from Russia to make America look bad. I wouldn't put it past them to have full on planted all the evidence. Or was she just being stupid and Russia took advantage?

SHE ADMITTED IT WAS HERS AND THAT SHE HAS A PRESCRIPTION IN THE US.

/All caps so for everyone who comes to say the same thing

I'm sure this would be prosecuted less vigorously if she were not a famous American, her ignorance of Russian laws and the current global climate are what landed her in this situation.


I mean... I wouldn't assume that everyone who confesses a crime in Russia is speaking freely and of their own volition. But I'm inclined to believe she did in fact bring it.
 
drewogatory
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
She was just willing to play her sport in Russia, which, not a great call

I mean, playing for murderous organized crime figures is something more than "not a great call". Lie down with dogs, get up with fleas.
 
Algebrat [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Klyukva: But remember kids, THC isn't addictive. That's why people risk prison for it.


In a thread of terrible takes, this one still managed to rise to the top.
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

mongbiohazard: Giant Clown Shoe: ModernPrimitive01: it's hard to know how to feel about this because we don't know how much is her being an idiot and trying to bring drugs through a foreign airport and how much of it is trumped up charges from Russia to make America look bad. I wouldn't put it past them to have full on planted all the evidence. Or was she just being stupid and Russia took advantage?

She defied a travel advisory and traveled into an enemy country in time of war.

This is on her.

She was arrested by Russia a week before the Ukraine war started, and had travelled there for work. She was playing in a Russian basketball league during the WNBA offseason. It's also possible that she travelled there before the State Department updated the travel advisory too.

If she really brought CBD oil or cannabis oil cartridges in her luggage it was indeed a foolish move. I think it's likely that she did, but it's also totally believable that she didn't and the charge is fabricated. Either way I feel bad for her, she is going to be used as leverage against us whether she farked up or not.


Oh, she's admitted they are hers, she uses them under prescription in the US.  I nearly did this once going into Canada with opioids.  But then I remembered, "I better declare these prescription drugs per the law n the country I'm traveling to, and they were cool with it.  I also had some edibles that I use medicinally, though I don't have a prescription.  And I didn't take them, because you can't take weed into Canada.

She works in Russia, she knows she shouldn't have had them.  She made a dumb mistake, she forgot to take them out of her dopp kit.  She's admitted it.  My problem is, the sentence should have been 5 months for under 2 grams, and they gave her 9 years for under a gram.  Obviously, this is not being treated like a normal case, and she has been unjustly imprisoned.
 
Giant Clown Shoe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

mongbiohazard: Giant Clown Shoe: ModernPrimitive01: it's hard to know how to feel about this because we don't know how much is her being an idiot and trying to bring drugs through a foreign airport and how much of it is trumped up charges from Russia to make America look bad. I wouldn't put it past them to have full on planted all the evidence. Or was she just being stupid and Russia took advantage?

She defied a travel advisory and traveled into an enemy country in time of war.

This is on her.

She was arrested by Russia a week before the Ukraine war started, and had travelled there for work. She was playing in a Russian basketball league during the WNBA offseason. It's also possible that she travelled there before the State Department updated the travel advisory too.

If she really brought CBD oil or cannabis oil cartridges in her luggage it was indeed a foolish move. I think it's likely that she did, but it's also totally believable that she didn't and the charge is fabricated. Either way I feel bad for her, she is going to be used as leverage against us whether she farked up or not.


Jan. 23:The State Department issues a Level 4 Travel Advisory - Do Not Travel for Russia as a result of the tension along the country's border with Ukraine.

Jan. 29: Griner plays her last game for Russia's UMMC Ekaterinburg before the league's two-week break for FIBA World Cup qualifying tournament. She leaves the country.

Feb. 17:Griner returns to Russia and is arrested in the Moscow airport on drug charges.

https://www.nbcnewyork.com/news/sports/brittney-griners-arrest-and-detainment-in-russia-a-timeline/3757413/#:~:text=March%205%3A%20A%20WNBA%20spokeswoman,March%205%2C%20everyone%20returned%20home.

It was a week before the actual invasion, though the build up was an obvious precursor to war, so on that I stand corrected,

/she is still an idiot for bringing drugs into an enemy country despite a serious travel advisory. it's still on her
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Anybody in russia who wasnt kidnapped and taken to russia in a black helicopter is a russian sympathizer.  Let them rot.  Oh and ukrainians doing secret missions.  They are OK too.  But that is it.

Dont ever go to Russia or do business with russia.

Problem solved.
 
FarkMeThatsGood
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Sad but you're not even legally allowed to fly with marijuana with you from one legal jurisdiction to another within the United States. It's not federally legal. I wouldn't be so cold to say that she deserves this, but I also think she likely would've gotten in hot water here if caught too.
 
Giant Clown Shoe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: Karma Chameleon: I almost got sentenced for smuggling drugs into a foreign country too. But before I left I was like "oh wait, I'm not a farking idiot. So I left my weed at home."

I don't blame them for arresting her, she brought an illegal drug into the country.  But the penalty for under 2 grams of hash is 5 months.  They just sentenced her to 9 years.


my understanding that's the penalty for simple possession, not for bringing in into the country through an airport.
 
