(Al Jazeera)   The Taliban are 'investigating' how al-Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahiri could possibly have been in Kabul, much in the same way that your dog is investigating how that poo got on the rug   (aljazeera.com) divider line
28
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fano
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
That ship sailed long ago when Bin Laden was found a couple miles away from their equivalent of the Pentagon
 
culebra
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
(if) We Did 9/11
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Fano: That ship sailed long ago when Bin Laden was found a couple miles away from their equivalent of the Pentagon


That was Pakistan. And they were like totally shocked that Bin Laden was there!
 
NobleHam
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
I'm investigating how a bottle of my whiskey disappeared last night, and why there's an uneaten pizza on my counter. The culprit can't have gotten far, he left his pants in the fridge.
 
The Exit Stencilist
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Where's al-Waldo? Keep looking guys, I'm sure he's around here somewhere
 
CalebWilliamson
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Casablanca gambling? I'm shocked!
Youtube SjbPi00k_ME
 
WonderDave1
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

NobleHam: I'm investigating how a bottle of my whiskey disappeared last night, and why there's an uneaten pizza on my counter. The culprit can't have gotten far, he left his pants in the fridge.


Oh...that was your place?  Sorry about that....
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I understand there are competing factions within the Taliban and he was there as a guest of the Haqqani Network, but I find it impossible to believe that he could have been there without approvals at the highest level.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

CalebWilliamson: [Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/SjbPi00k_ME]


Beat me to it.
 
Intrepid00 [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Fano: That ship sailed long ago when Bin Laden was found a couple miles away from their equivalent of the Pentagon


Pretty sure he was near what would have been West Point or Naval Academy.
 
Dodo David
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

culebra: (if) We Did 9/11


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Parthenogenetic
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

culebra: (if) We Did 9/11


OJ is hunting the real terrorists
 
NINEv2
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

hissatsu: Fano: That ship sailed long ago when Bin Laden was found a couple miles away from their equivalent of the Pentagon

That was Pakistan. And they were like totally shocked that Bin Laden was there!


Totes. They were all "Bin whoden? Here? You serie dawg?"
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Back in the late 90s 13 year old me opened an investigation into how porn got on the family desk top after my mom looked at the browsing history.
 
scotchcrotch
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Let's ask the Saudis, they got our backs!
 
Rent Party
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Intrepid00: Fano: That ship sailed long ago when Bin Laden was found a couple miles away from their equivalent of the Pentagon

Pretty sure he was near what would have been West Point or Naval Academy.


I'm pretty sure both of you should consult a map.
 
Theeng
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Gee the Taliban seemed so trustworthy.
 
kmgenesis23
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ScrimBoy
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
guilty dog trash.
Youtube irSC4-j_NjY
 
OtherLittleGuy [BareFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Private_Citizen: [Fark user image 625x531]


Peoples, the Johnny Depp/Amber Heard trial was LAST month. Please keep up.
 
OtherLittleGuy [BareFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Super Chronic: I understand there are competing factions within the Taliban and he was there as a guest of the Haqqani Network,


Is that what replaced OAN on grandma's cable?
 
exqqqme [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
What's a little betrayal between friends, eh?
 
justanotherfarkinfarker
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

hissatsu: That was Pakistan. And they were like totally shocked that Bin Laden was there!


This recent guy was in Pakistan for years too. We never had him dialed in, but the CIA new.
 
Jesterling
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Wishful thinking I know, but I wonder if someone in their regime tipped us off or something.  Or maybe not.. but I still think this was super weird.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
He should have hid in NYC he would have blended in perfectly AYY MAN
 
NakedApe
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Top Taliban leaders have been holding lengthy discussions about how to respond to the US drone attack

They've all decided that someone else can be the new #1.
 
Do you know the way to Mordor
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
""The government and the leadership wasn't aware of what is being claimed, nor any trace there," Suhail Shaheen, the designated Taliban representative to the United Nations, who is based in Doha, told journalists in a message."

Welp, either the Afghan "Government" are lying here, or they have inadvertently revealed how freaking hopelessly incompetent they are at running "their" country.

When a foreign government knows more about what is happening to "your" country than you do, that really says something, doesn't it?

///quote marks because I don't recognise the Taliban as the legitimate government of Afghanistan

///yes I know it's virtue signalling and won't make any real difference, but I hate the Taliban anyway
 
