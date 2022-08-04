 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(AP News)   Despite record floods, Kentucky needs water   (apnews.com) divider line
15
    More: Ironic, Kentucky, Appalachian Mountains, Water, bottled water, Appalachia, Flood, Wind, Weather  
•       •       •

324 clicks; posted to Main » on 04 Aug 2022 at 3:05 PM (26 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



15 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Weaver95 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pretending that climate change isn't happening gets a lot more challenging when you're underneath 20 feet of flood water, mud and debris.
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I hope they asked each person their thoughts on socialism vs. being bootstrappy before they gave out the water
 
Dodo David
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Water, water everywhere, but not a drop to drink.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
 National Guard soldiers rushed to distribute bottled water to flood-ravaged eastern Kentucky as forecasters warned of more rain coming to the region.

Man, those Kentuckians are going to break their teeth trying to pry open those bottles.

Just kidding most Kentuckians don't have teeth.
 
CheatCommando
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
fark them. They can ask their useless Senators why they have consistently blocked any action on climate change.
 
Hawk the Hawk [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Don't they have lots of bottled water?  Well, roughly 50% - 60% of it is water, anyway.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Subby misspelled "bourbon"?
 
Weaver95 [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Dodo David: Water, water everywhere, but not a drop to drink.


Next time, don't kill the albatross!
 
Tranquil Hegemony [BareFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Dental plan
 
Flogirl
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
They can pull up their bootstraps and deal with it. Where's their rep, Mitch McConnell? Is he going to help? Sorry this happened but, BOOTSTRAPS. PULL THEM UP.
 
Representative of the unwashed masses
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
*Looks at article listed on main page and wonders how long until farkers decide that getting emergency supplies of potable water to people is something that they can use to stand on their political soap box will be. I'm guessing 1 post.*

Yep!
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Weaver95: Pretending that climate change isn't happening gets a lot more challenging when you're underneath 20 feet of flood water, mud and debris.


Nah, this was obviously God's judgement for the state having a Demoncrat for Governor.
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
This is why I have some Lifestraws and Sawyer filters in my emergent kit. If shiat hits the fan, I want the ability to make my own clean water.
 
Gassy Snake
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Dodo David: Water, water everywhere, but not a drop to drink.


*nor any drop to drink.

/Iron Maiden FTW!!!
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 1 minute ago  
*emergency kit
 
Displayed 15 of 15 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Can't get enough Fark in your life? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.