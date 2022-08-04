 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(KUCI)   Today's 2-hour serving of '80s alt/post-punk/new wave includes music from Buzzcocks, Book of Love, Bronski Beat, Bow Wow Wow, and more. Hear what commercial radio doesn't sound like on pastFORWARD #377. Starts @ 1:00 PM ET, LGT streaming options   (kuci.org) divider line
79
    More: Live, KUCI player, University of California, Irvine, University of California, Association of American Universities, Global Radio, California, KUCI FCC Public Files, Student activities and traditions at UC Irvine  
•       •       •

118 clicks; posted to Main » and Discussion » on 04 Aug 2022 at 12:30 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



79 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
PROGRAMMING NOTE:

First of all, if you're new here, WELCOME! We hope you stick around, and we hope you post.

There are several ways to catch the show:

You can catch it straight from the KUCI 88.9FM website:

https://kuci.org/wp/listen/

You can listen via mobile or desktop on TuneIn:

https://tunein.com/radio/KUCI-889-FM-s35860/

You can listen via mobile or desktop on Streema:

https://streema.com/radios/KUCI_88.9FM

(note: the app for Streema is "Simple Radio")

You can listen via mobile or desktop on Radio Garden:

http://radio.garden/listen/kuci/A58GSAOF

Lastly, we stream live on iTunes. Just open iTunes and look for live radio streaming, and search for us, KUCI 88.9FM.

A couple notes:

We unfortunately cannot podcast or post show recordings, so if you miss the broadcast, you miss it - it's an FCC thing (seriously).

But we post a text playlist after the show at the bottom of the thread, and we also post a YouTube playlist after the show here:

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCWLmRhgwtylQbd_QUxmgFeA/playlists

And if you hear a song that you just can't wait until the end of the show (or the end of the block) to find out what it was, the playlist is also live-Tweeted here:

https://twitter.com/socalnewwaver (no account or sign in needed to view)

Lastly, and most importantly, this is a non-Covid, non-politics, non-bad news thread. We're here for the music, we hope you are too!
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
cheers you beautiful lot
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

socalnewwaver: cheers you beautiful lot


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jasonvatch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
'Standing' by...
 
educated [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
He's my man, he's my man, melting

/gonna be a Bow Wow Wow day in the shop.
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

educated: He's my man, he's my man, melting

/gonna be a Bow Wow Wow day in the shop.


the first full time job I got, I blasted Elimination Dancing (on cassette - rewind, play, rewind, play) over and over on the commute in
 
casey17 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

educated: He's my man, he's my man, melting

/gonna be a Bow Wow Wow day in the shop.


west.la.lawyer: educated: He's my man, he's my man, melting

/gonna be a Bow Wow Wow day in the shop.

the first full time job I got, I blasted Elimination Dancing (on cassette - rewind, play, rewind, play) over and over on the commute in


Man, B.W.W. is ummertime music right there. So glad I got to see them once!

/ Romeo Void is fall music
 
casey17 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
And the Buzzcocks is anytime music.

/ R.I.P. Pete Shelley
 
casey17 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

casey17: educated: He's my man, he's my man, melting

/gonna be a Bow Wow Wow day in the shop.

west.la.lawyer: educated: He's my man, he's my man, melting

/gonna be a Bow Wow Wow day in the shop.

the first full time job I got, I blasted Elimination Dancing (on cassette - rewind, play, rewind, play) over and over on the commute in

Man, B.W.W. is summertime music right there. So glad I got to see them once!

/ Romeo Void is fall music


*Corrected
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Hello all.
Just picked up the keys to the new gaff & read all the meters.
It's al starting to get a bit real now
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pista: Hello all.
Just picked up the keys to the new gaff & read all the meters.
It's al starting to get a bit real now


Congrats. Or I'm sorry. Probably both appropriate at different points on the curve.
 
pc_gator [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm here, with Annabella in my heart.

live.staticflickr.comView Full Size
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

pc_gator: I'm here, with Annabella in my heart.

[live.staticflickr.com image 770x1023]


i just want to point out that she was older than me when this picture was taken
 
perigee [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Waddily doo; skiddy-widdy,waaah-Waah!

Fark user imageView Full Size


Groovy jazz, daddy-o...

I think I'm alone now - there doesn't seem to be anyone around...
Maybe I'll get left here today. That would be nice...
 
perigee [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

west.la.lawyer: i just want to point out that she was older than me when this picture was taken


I just want to point out those are some short shorts right there. Couldn't help but notice.
 
Sandman6
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Heyas!  Tuned in, ready to go!
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Sandman6: Heyas!  Tuned in, ready to go!


welcome :o)
 
ANDizzleWI [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NeoMoxie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

casey17: B.W.W. is Yummertime music


As the posters in this thread have noted, Annabella is deffo Yummer.
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
educated [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pista: [c.tenor.com image 498x384]


That was a particularly joyous experience, refreshing the thread with the station playing.

Thank you.
 
BourbonMakesItBetter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So I think I figured out my early 80s vocal style thing from yesterday. I'm going to blame it all on Joy Division. They are an extreme example of it, but I found it in several places (only providing links for stuff not easily found in a streaming service in case anyone wants to do a peer review) with the level of it's presence (JD being the benchmark as "strong"):

Joy Division (Transmission) - strong
Zero Le Crêche (Falling) - moderate
Blue Peter (Don't Walk Past) - moderate
Breeding Ground (Reunion) - moderate
Darkroom (Don't Play With Breaking Hearts, see below) - moderate
Pukka Orchestra - Might as Well be on Mars - slight/moderate
Cactus World News (Years Later) - slight

I think it's a reverb effect, not a product of the singer's voice. I don't really have the musical education or skills to fully understand everything I read -- I mean, I understand the physics and maths, but can't map that to how it is perceived aurally, at least not without some specific before and after examples. My guess is that a bunch of engineers or producers really liked it from Joy Division and wanted to apply it to the artists they were working with. It seems to be a particular signature of a certain segment of the musical landscape in the early to mid 1980s. The heavy weighting of Canadian content in my list may a factor of my particular tastes and exposure, not necessarily that it was more prevalent in Canadian new wave/post punk.

https://youtu.be/bWT9W_C_LTY

And that concludes my TED Talk. Thanks for listening!
 
NeoMoxie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pista: Just picked up the keys to the new gaff & read all the meters.


So when is the Housewarming Treehouse Fruit Party?
 
Quick and Dirty [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Woohoo! Finally got a Thursday off so I can listen -- let the beers & music flow!
 
Lioness7 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good sunny afternoon everybody!
Too sunny but I'm still alive and present.
Please, tell me it's Friday.
 
pc_gator [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
BourbonMakesItBetter:

And that concludes my TED Talk. Thanks for listening!

d2hy56m2o6qi9y.cloudfront.netView Full Size
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hi everybody.
 
BullBearMS
‘’ 1 hour ago  
cdn.comedy.co.ukView Full Size
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

educated: Pista: [c.tenor.com image 498x384]

That was a particularly joyous experience, refreshing the thread with the station playing.

Thank you.


You're welcome :o)
 
NeoMoxie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BourbonMakesItBetter: I think it's a reverb effect, not a product of the singer's voice.
My guess is that a bunch of engineers or producers really liked it from Joy Division and wanted to apply it to the artists they were working with. It seems to be a particular signature of a certain segment of the musical landscape in the early to mid 1980s.
And that concludes my TED Talk. Thanks for listening!


You may be right - so many musicians are influeneced by what they hear, it wouldn't surprise me that that was the case with JD. I never noticed it before. Great TED Talk!
 
pc_gator [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Quick and Dirty: Woohoo! Finally got a Thursday off so I can listen -- let the beers & music flow!


Welcome to Class, no matter what you hear, the cake is a lie.
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
here. we. goooo....
 
pc_gator [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media4.giphy.comView Full Size
 
perigee [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
Lioness7 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pista: Hello all.
Just picked up the keys to the new gaff & read all the meters.
It's al starting to get a bit real now


Congrats, my friend. May it be wonderful place to live for you.
Just be gentle for your back. Knowing you, it's not going to happen.
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

socalnewwaver: here. we. goooo....


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BourbonMakesItBetter
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

NeoMoxie: BourbonMakesItBetter: I think it's a reverb effect, not a product of the singer's voice.
My guess is that a bunch of engineers or producers really liked it from Joy Division and wanted to apply it to the artists they were working with. It seems to be a particular signature of a certain segment of the musical landscape in the early to mid 1980s.
And that concludes my TED Talk. Thanks for listening!

You may be right - so many musicians are influeneced by what they hear, it wouldn't surprise me that that was the case with JD. I never noticed it before. Great TED Talk!


It's also entirely possible it's all in my head and I'm imagining it. A variation of the software "problem exists between keyboard and chair" if you will.
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

BourbonMakesItBetter: My guess is that a bunch of engineers or producers really liked it from Joy Division and wanted to apply it to the artists they were working with.


Hannett was seen as a bit of a genius (albeit slightly unhinged) so that could well be it
 
perigee [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

BourbonMakesItBetter: It's also entirely possible it's all in my head and I'm imagining it. A variation of the software "problem exists between keyboard and chair" if you will.


anatheistviewpoint.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
pc_gator [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Lioness7:
Please, tell me it's Friday.

It's Friday My Darling *
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Haha - you said, "as it were."
 
NeoMoxie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
My Fav Simple Minds tune? Great start!
 
pc_gator [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Happy Wednesday everyone!
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

djslowdive: Happy Wednesday everyone!


Which reminds me.
We haven't died, or been threatened with imminent death for some weeks now.
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

pc_gator: [Fark user image image 300x168]


he's well, it's a vacay thing
 
Lioness7 [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

pc_gator: Lioness7:
Please, tell me it's Friday.

It's Friday My Darling *



Fark user imageView Full Size


And Up On The Catwalk is an ultimate proof that it really is Friday today.
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Pista: djslowdive: Happy Wednesday everyone!

Which reminds me.
We haven't died, or been threatened with imminent death for some weeks now.


I believe we got it last week, but it's not nearly as often as it used to be.
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Pista: djslowdive: Happy Wednesday everyone!

Which reminds me.
We haven't died, or been threatened with imminent death for some weeks now.


[shut_your_whore_mouth.jpg]
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

djslowdive: Pista: djslowdive: Happy Wednesday everyone!

Which reminds me.
We haven't died, or been threatened with imminent death for some weeks now.

I believe we got it last week, but it's not nearly as often as it used to be.


Die enough times and you get used to it. Don't even notice it anymore.
 
Displayed 50 of 79 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Can't get enough Fark in your life? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.