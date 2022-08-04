 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Daily Mail)   Customer leaves one-star restaurant review because: A) Rodent activity. B) Food was cold. C) The barista at the café has Tourette's   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
25
    More: Fail  
•       •       •

592 clicks; posted to Main » on 04 Aug 2022 at 4:22 PM (40 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



25 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's pretty @#*&#ED up, man.
 
ukexpat
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
FARK, FARK, FARK!!!
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
He can't help it.

You on the other hand, made a conscious decision to be an asshole.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I am the Polish prince of penis.
 
natazha [BareFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
How about a one-star review for a restaurant, not because of bad food, not because of bad service, but because they won't let you bring your mud-covered bicycle inside?

/Didn't buy anything
//Probably was wearing cleats
///Probably was wearing spandex
////Definitely a jerk
 
TWX
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I wonder if the barista broke out into a lovely rendition of "Lady in Red"...
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I'd l like to see the venn diagram of people who dislike workers, while also hating welfare.

Without welfare we do have to realize we won't like everyone in the working world.
Idiots.
 
PvtStash
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
i used to work with a guy who would 'cluck' like a chicken all the time.
he went by chicken, he introduced himself that way and really he could only do about 1-2 full sentences without a bawk bawk making it in.
He was a waiter in the restaurant and as long as he didn't need to string to many words together at once you'd not hear it. So few of his tables would hear it unless they were asking a lot of questions.
but yeah he had a verbal tick i guess we'd say of clucking like a chicken if he started talking much.

fun guy, little weird, but then most of us at that place were.
 
untoldforce
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

natazha: How about a one-star review for a restaurant, not because of bad food, not because of bad service, but because they won't let you bring your mud-covered bicycle inside?

/Didn't buy anything
//Probably was wearing cleats
///Probably was wearing spandex
////Definitely a jerk


What does this article have to do with cyclists? Do you hate cyclists so much that you use any opportunity to vent about them?
 
HailRobonia
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Curb Your Enthusiasm: Chef Tourette
Youtube fXKUAHBBeRE
 
RogueWallEnthusiast [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
My wife made me and the kids go to a Lone Star (Tex-Mex chain up here) and, after being seated for 15 minutes we never saw a single wait staff so we left.

It's handy when the restaurant name is their deserved Yelp rating.
 
RogueWallEnthusiast [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

PvtStash: i used to work with a guy who would 'cluck' like a chicken all the time.
he went by chicken, he introduced himself that way and really he could only do about 1-2 full sentences without a bawk bawk making it in.
He was a waiter in the restaurant and as long as he didn't need to string to many words together at once you'd not hear it. So few of his tables would hear it unless they were asking a lot of questions.
but yeah he had a verbal tick i guess we'd say of clucking like a chicken if he started talking much.

fun guy, little weird, but then most of us at that place were.


"When stage hypnotism goes wrong."
 
Wine Sipping Elitist [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
The waffle house down the street used to hire mentally slow people to sweep and mop. They used to stop and stare at customers, making a few people uncomfortable. They don't hire those people anymore. I don't know the reason why.

I'm supportive of businesses hiring people with disadvantages, but I also understand the balance of maintaining said business' customers happy.

The owner standing up for his employee is admirable, and I hope his customers are as supportive too.
 
Mindlock
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
CSB: A while back, an employee's friend who worked as a server at a chain restaurant got canned because he had Tourette's.  Didn't have the ticky, barky kind that the guy in the article has, but the cursing so much rappers would wash his mouth out with soap kind. He could control himself while helping customers but the moment he got back of house he'd just break loose. After taking an order, he was complaining about the table like somebody with Tourette's.  Problem was, the customer went to the restroom at that time and overheard him.  Reported him and he got let go.  They tried explaining it to the customer but they weren't having it.

Place closed not too long after. I pointed out that he could sue, but he never bothered.
 
Tarl3k
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Oh fark you, you farking asshole...
 
Wine Sipping Elitist [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

PvtStash: i used to work with a guy who would 'cluck' like a chicken all the time.
he went by chicken, he introduced himself that way and really he could only do about 1-2 full sentences without a bawk bawk making it in.
He was a waiter in the restaurant and as long as he didn't need to string to many words together at once you'd not hear it. So few of his tables would hear it unless they were asking a lot of questions.
but yeah he had a verbal tick i guess we'd say of clucking like a chicken if he started talking much.

fun guy, little weird, but then most of us at that place were.


Haha! I used to meow at the end of every sentence at work, just to mess with people. I hung up pictures of cats wearing suits in my office. I wanted them to fire me, but no one ever said anything to me about it and instead I was promoted. Go figure
 
TWX
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

PvtStash: i used to work with a guy who would 'cluck' like a chicken all the time.
he went by chicken, he introduced himself that way and really he could only do about 1-2 full sentences without a bawk bawk making it in.
He was a waiter in the restaurant and as long as he didn't need to string to many words together at once you'd not hear it. So few of his tables would hear it unless they were asking a lot of questions.
but yeah he had a verbal tick i guess we'd say of clucking like a chicken if he started talking much.

fun guy, little weird, but then most of us at that place were.


Sounds like he should've gotten a job at a Church's, or a KFC, or a Popeye's...

/even a Gus's or Raisin' Cane's would work
 
KB202
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
The person who left the review should be named, with a photo.
 
imapirate
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
As a dad of an awesome 13yo girl with TS, this makes me smile.
 
ifky
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
glad to see he has a job.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
thorpe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Cowboys never minded Tourettes.

Hardtack Montana The Tourettes Cowboy Episode 1: Canadian Buggery
Youtube x-8eQGyabD8
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Sweet Anita Tourettes Highlights #1
Youtube bfHJUPrahkY


(nsfw)
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

ifky: glad to see he has a job.

[Fark user image image 201x201]


fark salt.
Wow.
That's original Internet.
/Any chance you know the name of the original vlogger?
 
mononymous
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
In my city, we call that "ambience".

/fuhggedaboutit
 
Dave2042
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 25 of 25 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come check out what's behind the curtain.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.