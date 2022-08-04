 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Jezebel)   We already know the GOP wants to get rid of gay marriage and birth control, but apparently no-fault divorce is also in their sights   (jezebel.com) divider line
37
    More: Asinine  
•       •       •

723 clicks; posted to Main » on 04 Aug 2022 at 12:05 PM (23 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



37 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
educated [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
No bodily autonomy
Interstate travel scrutinized
Health care is compromised if a fetus is involved
Dress code still being decided
Ability to work grossly affected by outdated and economic unrealistic gender roles (childcare costs/pay inequity/mother most likely to leave the work force)
No freedom to leave a potentially dangerous union without confrontation/scrutiny

This is going great.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

educated: No bodily autonomy
Interstate travel scrutinized
Health care is compromised if a fetus is involved
Dress code still being decided
Ability to work grossly affected by outdated and economic unrealistic gender roles (childcare costs/pay inequity/mother most likely to leave the work force)
No freedom to leave a potentially dangerous union without confrontation/scrutiny

This is going great.


But her emails
 
educated [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

GardenWeasel: educated: No bodily autonomy
Interstate travel scrutinized
Health care is compromised if a fetus is involved
Dress code still being decided
Ability to work grossly affected by outdated and economic unrealistic gender roles (childcare costs/pay inequity/mother most likely to leave the work force)
No freedom to leave a potentially dangerous union without confrontation/scrutiny

This is going great.

But her emails


I need to be inspired by the purity of someone who will solve all problems completely, immediately.
 
Carter Pewterschmidt [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
They still let women vote and own property.

/For now....
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

educated: GardenWeasel: educated: No bodily autonomy
Interstate travel scrutinized
Health care is compromised if a fetus is involved
Dress code still being decided
Ability to work grossly affected by outdated and economic unrealistic gender roles (childcare costs/pay inequity/mother most likely to leave the work force)
No freedom to leave a potentially dangerous union without confrontation/scrutiny

This is going great.

But her emails

I need to be inspired by the purity of someone who will solve all problems completely, immediately.


I just need someone someone who has a workable plan.  I'll settle for the leftmost person who has a chance to win.
 
educated [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: educated: GardenWeasel: educated: No bodily autonomy
Interstate travel scrutinized
Health care is compromised if a fetus is involved
Dress code still being decided
Ability to work grossly affected by outdated and economic unrealistic gender roles (childcare costs/pay inequity/mother most likely to leave the work force)
No freedom to leave a potentially dangerous union without confrontation/scrutiny

This is going great.

But her emails

I need to be inspired by the purity of someone who will solve all problems completely, immediately.

I just need someone someone who has a workable plan.  I'll settle for the leftmost person who has a chance to win.


Yeah, I was being a pain in the ass. You and I have the same approach to voting.
 
raerae1980 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Christ on a stick....these farking people.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Myrdinn [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Carter Pewterschmidt: They still let women vote and own property.

/For now....


Well, of course that will continue.  However, in the future, the husbands or fathers to those women will be able to cast votes for them; makes it easier for someone to watch the kids/grandkids that way without all that fuss of going to the polling stations.
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's farking farked up.

How are actual human beings supposed to "reach across the aisle" and make common cause with this kind of fascist, evil, shiatbag, nutjob, dickfaced jackassery?

But I'm sure we'll get marsupials and metallic spiders in here to whatabout it all.
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

educated: Benevolent Misanthrope: educated: GardenWeasel: educated: No bodily autonomy
Interstate travel scrutinized
Health care is compromised if a fetus is involved
Dress code still being decided
Ability to work grossly affected by outdated and economic unrealistic gender roles (childcare costs/pay inequity/mother most likely to leave the work force)
No freedom to leave a potentially dangerous union without confrontation/scrutiny

This is going great.

But her emails

I need to be inspired by the purity of someone who will solve all problems completely, immediately.

I just need someone someone who has a workable plan.  I'll settle for the leftmost person who has a chance to win.

Yeah, I was being a pain in the ass. You and I have the same approach to voting.


I know.  I mock that adolescent approach to voting, too.
 
bucket_pup
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
covfefe [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

educated: No bodily autonomy
Interstate travel scrutinized
Health care is compromised if a fetus is involved
Dress code still being decided
Ability to work grossly affected by outdated and economic unrealistic gender roles (childcare costs/pay inequity/mother most likely to leave the work force)
No freedom to leave a potentially dangerous union without confrontation/scrutiny

This is going great.


All just speculation and fear mongering. They wouldn't actually end Roe v Wade.
 
blondambition [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
asciibaron
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
the issue is marriage is a state maintained right, the court case Thomas cited allows an end run around the 10th amendment. 

if you are upset that marriage is a state maintained right, just like abortion, get an amendment created or get laws in your state to allow same sex marriage and abortion.

posting on Fark won't change laws, only petitions and ballot questions will.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Newt's not gonna be happy when he's ready to dump his wife for another mistress.
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Sure, that'll resonate with LOTS of people.

They're super-smart.
 
geom_00 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
No fault divorce?

How would this impact Newt Gingrich?

Hell..how many GQPers have at least ONE divorce?  I know St. Ronnie did
 
cabbyman
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Good.

No fault divorce is a plague.
 
Warlordtrooper
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
The problem with no fault divorce is that it allows alimony to someone even if they were the cause of the divorce

The better solution is to just end alimony which is discriminatory against men and just make things equal so both sides just go their separate ways. This isn't the 1950s. Women are just as capable as men of getting a job and supporting themselves
 
HailRobonia
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
SOMEONE MUST ALWAYS BE PUNISHED
 
Gyro the Greek Sandwich Pirate
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

bucket_pup: [Fark user image 850x477]


Who did you think the Puritans were/are?
 
ImpendingCynic [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I'm gonna take a wild guess that the "fault" or "no fault" determination is going to have just a little bit to do with whether the instigator of the divorce is the husband or wife.

And by "little bit" I mean "everything".
 
EnderWiggnz [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
so, barefoot and pregnant it is.

ever wonder why it's barefoot, so they can't run & hide.
 
BoothbyTCD
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: educated: GardenWeasel: educated: No bodily autonomy
Interstate travel scrutinized
Health care is compromised if a fetus is involved
Dress code still being decided
Ability to work grossly affected by outdated and economic unrealistic gender roles (childcare costs/pay inequity/mother most likely to leave the work force)
No freedom to leave a potentially dangerous union without confrontation/scrutiny

This is going great.

But her emails

I need to be inspired by the purity of someone who will solve all problems completely, immediately.

I just need someone someone who has a workable plan.  I'll settle for the leftmost person who has a chance to win.


That is because you are an evil centrist! Any number of totally sincere posters here on Fark dot come (a site with no trolls) will tell you so. In ever poltab thread. At length.
 
Solty Dog
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
The fault should always be Dave Mathews Band.
 
Communist Middleschool Student
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

educated: GardenWeasel: educated: No bodily autonomy
Interstate travel scrutinized
Health care is compromised if a fetus is involved
Dress code still being decided
Ability to work grossly affected by outdated and economic unrealistic gender roles (childcare costs/pay inequity/mother most likely to leave the work force)
No freedom to leave a potentially dangerous union without confrontation/scrutiny

This is going great.

But her emails

I need to be inspired by the purity of someone who will solve all problems completely, immediately.


Someone who can really take charge, make things happen with the flick of a wrist, someone like a... I don't know, someone with lots of power whose actions are not questioned. Not a dictator per se but someone who isn't afraid to alter all of society by really taking charge.
 
brachiopod [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Ian Crossland adds, "We live in this culture where no-fault divorce is the law of the land... If young folks know they're in an environment where divorce is not an option, I firmly believe they're going to be more careful about who [sic] they choose to marry."

Because "young folks" are known for their wisdom and soberly-considered decisions.
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
This is utter nonsense. Marriage and divorce laws are already left up to the states, because the Constitution makes no mention of either. If there is a federal law regulating either one, the Supreme Court will overturn it, because marriage and divorce laws belong to the states, just as abortion laws do.
 
PaceyWhitter
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Doesn't go far enough.   Of course the government should decide whether or not you van get a divorce.  But they should also decide whether or not you can get married.  Maybe some type of test?  They should also decide whether or not you can change jobs, I mean we wouldn't want you making a bad decision.  They should decide what school and major you should have to best help the economy right?

Did I just describe a communist economy with a fascist government?  Oh well, so be it, at least we got rid of no fault divorce.
 
Communist Middleschool Student
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: educated: GardenWeasel: educated: No bodily autonomy
Interstate travel scrutinized
Health care is compromised if a fetus is involved
Dress code still being decided
Ability to work grossly affected by outdated and economic unrealistic gender roles (childcare costs/pay inequity/mother most likely to leave the work force)
No freedom to leave a potentially dangerous union without confrontation/scrutiny

This is going great.

But her emails

I need to be inspired by the purity of someone who will solve all problems completely, immediately.

I just need someone someone who has a workable plan.  I'll settle for the leftmost person who has a chance to win.


So, someone like I don't know... Hillary?
 
akallen404
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
FINALLY!

It's wonderful to see Republicans being ideologically consistent for a change. Not just farking over gays and racial minorities, but farking over literally EVERYONE at the same time.

The leopards should eat ALL of our faces, not just a few of us.
 
HailRobonia
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Warlordtrooper: The problem with no fault divorce is that it allows alimony to someone even if they were the cause of the divorce

The better solution is to just end alimony which is discriminatory against men and just make things equal so both sides just go their separate ways. This isn't the 1950s. Women are just as capable as men of getting a job and supporting themselves


So let's say there is a happily married couple in which one person works and the other stays home and takes car of the kids. The working spouse advances in their career, whereas the one at home doesn't have similar opportunities.

Then, through no fault of either, there is a falling out. They are no longer in love and want to part amicably. What is the stay-at-home spouse supposed to do? Work a minimum wage job and live in poverty while their ex gets a life of luxury (because they now only need to support themselves)?
 
physt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

bucket_pup: [Fark user image 850x477]


These f*cks are a uniquely American creation.  Even the Taliban has criticized them for their backwards thinking about abortion. This is exactly what you get when you found a country on slavery.
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Communist Middleschool Student: Benevolent Misanthrope: educated: GardenWeasel: educated: No bodily autonomy
Interstate travel scrutinized
Health care is compromised if a fetus is involved
Dress code still being decided
Ability to work grossly affected by outdated and economic unrealistic gender roles (childcare costs/pay inequity/mother most likely to leave the work force)
No freedom to leave a potentially dangerous union without confrontation/scrutiny

This is going great.

But her emails

I need to be inspired by the purity of someone who will solve all problems completely, immediately.

I just need someone someone who has a workable plan.  I'll settle for the leftmost person who has a chance to win.

So, someone like I don't know... Hillary?


Sadly no. All the skills and experience, very little of the charisma to bring out voters. Trying to push her into the presidency gave us an orange rash instead.
 
GrymRpr
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Ahhh   The early 1950's
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NeedlesslyCanadian
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I'm confused, is Fark being pro or anti no-fault divorce here?

Certainly marriages mutually break up all the time, so no-fault divorces should absolutely be an option. But clearly there are at-fault divorces too, so that avenue really shouldn't be closed off either.
 
Carter Pewterschmidt [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

akallen404: FINALLY!

It's wonderful to see Republicans being ideologically consistent for a change. Not just farking over gays and racial minorities, but farking over literally EVERYONE at the same time.

The leopards should eat ALL of our faces, not just a few of us.


They should leave gay marriage alone but ban gay divorce. See how they like that!

/Not intended as a serious post. Void where prohibited. Not valid in all states. Batteries not included. No purchase required. For exterior use only. See doctor if symptoms persist.
 
Displayed 37 of 37 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come on, it's $10 a month, just do it.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.