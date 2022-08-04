 Skip to content
(Daily Star)   If this looks like your erection, please seek medical attention (possible nsfw content on page)   (dailystar.co.uk)
40
    More: Silly, Penis, Sculpture, Erection, new controversial sculpture, University College London, Imperial College London, reputation of the college, Antony Gormley  
•       •       •

1427 clicks; posted to Main » on 04 Aug 2022 at 2:20 PM (1 hour ago)



40 Comments     (+0 »)
skybird659 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"A thing is a phallic symbol if it's longer than it's wide as the Id goes marching on!"
-Melanie Safka-

Psychotherapy
Youtube 9SyqUpo8LBc
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i2-prod.dailystar.co.ukView Full Size


I dunno, looks like a horny minecraft dude to me.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Looks like someone lifting something heavy with an arched back. That's really bad form and they're going to hurt themselves.
 
NobleHam
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My college campus had a statue that was universally, though colloquially, known as "man farking bear," and no one ever complained.

cpb-us-e1.wpmucdn.comView Full Size
 
Zik-Zak
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NobleHam: My college campus had a statue that was universally, though colloquially, known as "man farking bear," and no one ever complained.

[cpb-us-e1.wpmucdn.com image 532x492]


Ragin' Asian
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Looks lifelike. I'm a Decepticon.
 
Hawk the Hawk [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Uptight British students?  That's a logical phallus, see?
 
ColleenSezWhuut
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Subby, why you gotta kinkshame minecraft players?
 
The Sophian Church
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is that a statue of Priapus?
 
PvtStash
‘’ 1 hour ago  
love how people do not get that what they see is what they subjectively see, but then act as if of course all of our head spaces were exactly like their own and saw what they saw.

pretty sure we're learning more about the viewers mental POV than the artist here.
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You'd think the various buildings and statues of men would be sufficient celebration of giant dicks, but I guess not.
 
bearded clamorer [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
My erection looks exactly like that.
Also, whenever I pull it out, it plays 'Also Sprach Zarathustra'.
 
I just lurk here
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
This statue was better in the abstract than the concrete.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mega Steve
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Derr-hey! It is clearly the headless corpse of a dragon

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
reminds me of an SNL skit where a suit sees porn in every Rorschach print he is shown.
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Smelly Pirate Hooker: You'd think the various buildings and statues of men would be sufficient celebration of giant dicks, but I guess not.


What a statue of a giant dick may look like...
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
EdgeRunner [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

PvtStash: love how people do not get that what they see is what they subjectively see, but then act as if of course all of our head spaces were exactly like their own and saw what they saw.

pretty sure we're learning more about the viewers mental POV than the artist here.


The multi-angle diagram of the proposed sculpture pretty much demands to be seen as a child's attempt to make a naughty statue out of Legos. It takes more effort trying to picture whatever the "innocent" idea was that the artist claims the statue is meant to convey.
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

NobleHam: My college campus had a statue that was universally, though colloquially, known as "man farking bear," and no one ever complained.

[cpb-us-e1.wpmucdn.com image 532x492]


Yeah, well, that was back in the day...
 
DarksideHalo
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Mega Steve: Derr-hey! It is clearly the headless corpse of a dragon

[Fark user image image 675x463]


That's a duck!
/ ADVENTURE!
 
tom baker's scarf
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
i mean kinda, not really but it has a hook and leans about 45 degrees left.

also there are the 3rd-6th testicles.  you think that's a problem?
 
iamskibibitz
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Get your minds out of the gutter you pervs

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
It looks to me like a man with horrible posture.

Because he has a giant penis.
 
tom baker's scarf
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

NobleHam: My college campus had a statue that was universally, though colloquially, known as "man farking bear," and no one ever complained.

[cpb-us-e1.wpmucdn.com image 532x492]


my university as has the MEEM building  AKA 'The Brick D1ck" or "The Rock Cock'
blogs.mtu.eduView Full Size
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Everything's a penis if you use your imagination.
-Walt Disney
 
MelGoesOnTour
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Like "art" on most college campuses...it's not.
 
Zul the Magnificent
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
What a dick.
 
Worksucks370
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
skybird659 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

PvtStash: love how people do not get that what they see is what they subjectively see, but then act as if of course all of our head spaces were exactly like their own and saw what they saw.

pretty sure we're learning more about the viewers mental POV than the artist here.


Isn't that the point of art?
 
Marcos P
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
It looks like Tetris
 
chitownmike
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

sinko swimo: reminds me of an SNL skit where a suit sees porn in every Rorschach print he is shown.


CSB
 
chitownmike
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Diocletian's Last Cabbage: Smelly Pirate Hooker: You'd think the various buildings and statues of men would be sufficient celebration of giant dicks, but I guess not.

What a statue of a giant dick may look like...
[Fark user image image 850x1283]


That looks s.aller than lifesize
 
skybird659 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

bearded clamorer: My erection looks exactly like that.
Also, whenever I pull it out, it plays 'Also Sprach Zarathustra'.


"You are an abomination of Nature and should be studied!"
/Ever prude ever
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NakedApe
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
They also claimed that the statue was "exclusionary", because only 41.8% of full time students at the college are female (according to the 2020-2021 statistics).

You don't need to have a penis to know that a square chunk of rusty steel doesn't look like one.
 
skybird659 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

sinko swimo: reminds me of an SNL skit where a suit sees porn in every Rorschach print he is shown.


Or the one where Gilda and family are on vacation and she ends up clinging to giant phallic idol!
(Couldn't find a pic!)
 
skybird659 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

iamskibibitz: Get your minds out of the gutter you pervs

[Fark user image 436x320]


media1.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Cortez the Killer
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
JohnnyApocalypse
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Biggus Dickus? I dunno. But no way is it a man resting on his haunches. If that truly was what the artist was going for, then that's a super poor representation. He's not rendered in proper perspective, even at the large granular level he exists in. It's supposed to call back to science, so it should at least make an attempt to mimic proper size and anatomical form. It's lazy.

Art is very subjective to be sure, but there are a couple ground rules and standards that help determine if a piece is dramatic, provocative, meticulous, bold, or skilled showmanship; or if it really is something your second-grader spent a half hour on. Even so-called primitive art shows care, experential perspective, and is commonly evocative. Mr. I'm-Thinking-About-Science failed in the planning phase.
 
trappedspirit
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

sinko swimo: reminds me of an SNL skit where a suit sees porn in every Rorschach print he is shown.


i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

tom baker's scarf: i mean kinda, not really but it has a hook and leans about 45 degrees left.

also there are the 3rd-6th testicles.  you think that's a problem?


Depends whose got grafted on.
 
