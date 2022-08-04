 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Click Orlando)   Somewhere in between "As god is my witness" and "Shiat's on fire, yo" lies this story   (clickorlando.com) divider line
19
    More: Amusing, Sanford, Florida, Orlando, Florida, Florida, Seminole County Fire Department, Thursday's morning commute, tractor-trailer, Greater Orlando, Orange County, Florida  
•       •       •

681 clicks; posted to Main » on 04 Aug 2022 at 7:26 PM (39 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



19 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
minnesotaboy
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Florida tag out sick with bird flu?
 
Nobody in Peculiar
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
"It's not known what caused the fire."

I'm no expert but I'd guess excessive heat and an abundance of oxygen.
 
Dodo David
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
As God is my witness, I though that turkeys could fry.
 
MillionDollarMo
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
He was a young driver,
Just out on his second job.
And he was carrying the next day's pasty fowl
For everyone in that coal-scarred city
Where children play without despair
In backyard slag-piles and folks manage to eat each day
Just about ten thousand birds such as turkeys
Yes, just about ten thousand birds...
Like mashed turkeys.

/didn't really need to change much.
 
yuthinasia
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
After 3 hours at 350 degrees, I'd expect a stuffing truck to crash into it.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Bet it smelled like the holidays
 
dnfoster
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
God AS my witness Goddamnit
 
Dodo David
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

dnfoster: God AS my witness Goddamnit


Okay.  As God AS my witness, I though that turkeys could fry.
 
badspella
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
 +1 subby
 
PartTimeBuddha [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Dodo David: dnfoster: God AS my witness Goddamnit

Okay.  As God AS my witness, I though that turkeys could fry.


GOD IS DELAYED.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Harry Chapin's ghost is distraught that he wasn't around to write a song about this trucking disaster
One more time: 10 thousand turkeys in flames.....in Sanford
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Nobody in Peculiar: "It's not known what caused the fire."

I'm no expert but I'd guess excessive heat and an abundance of oxygen.


lots of things can short out in a reefer unit.  maybe it was an inside job?
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Florida Man knows how to improvise...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Big rig hauling 10,000 frozen turkeys catches fire on I-4 near Sanford

Lamont, you big dummy!
 
Rattrap007
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Dodo David: As God is my witness, I though that turkeys could fry.


Was going to say same exact line
 
Peki [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Missed opportunity for a spontaneous barbecue.
 
PartTimeBuddha [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Peki: Missed opportunity for a spontaneous barbecue.


naked sex party you say?

very well. energize.
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Big Rig of Burnin' Turkeys is the name of my Jimmy Buffet tribute band
 
thespindrifter [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

groppet: Bet it smelled like the holidays


Do your holidays often reek of swamp, ass, and burning tires?
 
Displayed 19 of 19 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come on, it's $10 a month, just do it.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.