(NPR)   Concerned that you might be spending too much time online? Take this online quiz to find out   (npr.org) divider line
12
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I usually step away when my penis starts hurting... usually.
 
KB202
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
If I might be spending too much time online, I should go online to take a test to see if I spend too much time online...
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I have to be online for my job.  So I answered that question "8+ hours".

I suspect that totally warped the score I got.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
/the documentary about her is quite good
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I was told I need more online girlfriends.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Is there something else I should be on?
 
foo monkey
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Be honest: How often does your phone interrupt quality time with your loved ones or distract you from what they're saying?

Joke's on them.  Nobody loves me.
 
iron_city_ap
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I must have messed something up. It said I'm a Golden Retriever.
 
alienated
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I'm in between assignments atm , and am playing a logistics/ train shipping game. So I am online unless I'm sleeping. I would prefer to be working, to be honest.
 
mononymous
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Instructions unclear. Penis stuck in ethernet socket.
 
alienated
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Oh , if anyone plays train station 2 and wants to join a union, I run ballfondlers
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

alienated: I'm in between assignments atm , and am playing a logistics/ train shipping game. So I am online unless I'm sleeping. I would prefer to be working, to be honest.

Oh , if anyone plays train station 2 and wants to join a union, I run ballfondlers


ATM and ballfondlers? I'd be all over that if I played!
 
