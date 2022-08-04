 Skip to content
(NPR)   OMG. You have a poorly drawn picture of your cat Luna posted to your Twitter account? I, too, have a poorly drawn picture of my cat, who is also named Luna. Let's get married   (npr.org) divider line
28
EvilEgg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
10 points for including pictures of the cats, minus several million for not including drawings.
 
steklo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
...and lets also open up a bread and breakfast.
 
Stephen_Falken [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Boy, these people put the bane in banal
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Worst Caturday evar.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Their cats are gonna be SO mad.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  

steklo: ...and lets also open up a bread and breakfast.


Fun Fact: Biggie and Tupac got gay married and now run a very successful group of Bed and Breakfasts in Connecticut
 
darkmayo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well here is my cat Luna when she was a kitten (she is almost 3 now)

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Purposefully married a crazy cat lady.

What a maroon
 
deadsanta
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Do they look at the sky in a poetic kind of way?  You know... when you grope for Luna?
 
nytmare
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We need more Luna license plates in the gift shop!
 
Marcos P
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My dogs name is Luna. There's like 10 other Lunas in my small town. It's only like 8 roads.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 1 hour ago  

darkmayo: Well here is my cat Luna when she was a kitten (she is almost 3 now)

[Fark user image image 850x1133]


I want to touch noses :3
 
No Catchy Nickname
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A story as old as time. A man ends up marrying a woman because he likes her pussy.
 
darkmayo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And this is Luna as of a few months ago, she is a Siberian.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Hawk the Hawk [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

EvilEgg: 10 points for including pictures of the cats, minus several million for not including drawings.


At least we have the original photo.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's a lot of pussy.


/
I've got nothing.
//
I'm definitely jealous.
///
I don't like cats. Or indo pets.
Yuk. Fur every where 🤮
 
Geotpf
‘’ 1 hour ago  
MARTHA!!!
 
Natalie Portmanteau
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Hey Nurse!: Purposefully married a crazy cat lady.

What a maroon


He was also a cat lady, so it was perfect for each other.
 
Natalie Portmanteau
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You know, out of all the weird internet couples, I think these guys are gonna make it. They seem like two fairly boring people.
 
Demetrius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Strange women posting badly drawn cat pics is no basis for a system of marriage.
 
Bin_jammin
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Sounds like a puuurrrrfect pairing...

Of Lunatics.
 
TypoFlyspray
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Badly drawn pussy pics or GTFO
 
Marbleisheavy
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

darkmayo: And this is Luna as of a few months ago, she is a Siberian.

[Fark user image image 796x1500]


She is one pretty kitty, but now I'm gonna need you to post some drawings of her since the article couldn't oblige us.
 
kabloink [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I'll toss in a bad cat drawing.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mononymous
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
His name is Luna
He lives on the second floor
He lives upstairs from me
Yes, I think you've seen him before...
 
EwoksSuck
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
My teeenage daughter fosters cats. We always have at least 6 to 8 cats around. I like cats. Hell I love cats. But 8 cats is a clouder and a clouder will test your love of cats.
 
scruffythecat
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I think the Poorly Drawn Cats are nice. Here's a pic that was found on the ground of a cat that is poorly drawn. Is that a bowtie or a body? 
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
noitsnot
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
She looks OK, he looks like a potato with a toupee.
 
