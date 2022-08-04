 Skip to content
(EuroNews)   Experiencing drought? Got an ammunition dump containing WWII munitions in the middle of a tinder dry forest? Perhaps you should move the dump   (euronews.com) divider line
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
No, you leave the old explosives alone to enjoy their retirement. Move yourself and anything you care about away from them.
 
talkertopc [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I am no expert but I doubt moving an exploded ammo dump will help.
 
Chief Superintendent Lookout
‘’ 1 hour ago  
One.nwt positive about these fires is how they're clearing unexploded ordnance.
 
KY Jerry [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What was the original plan for all that ammo?
 
OlderGuy [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

KY Jerry: What was the original plan for all that ammo?


To explode and kill people ?
 
TheAlgebraist
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

KY Jerry: What was the original plan for all that ammo?


Barbarossa?
 
stuffy
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Old explosives can go off just by looking at them wrong. Thats why detonating them where found is so common.
But lighting a whole forest on fire seems a bit much.
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
prime time for 'murica to empty prisons of lifers to volunteer as firefighters. fresh and and sunshine do a man good.
 
