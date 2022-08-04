 Skip to content
France demands €15,000 for Mont Blanc. Goddamn those pens are expensive
13
    Mont Blanc, Mountaineering, Aosta Valley, Alps, Dolomites, Chamonix, France  
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
I don't know much about the regs there (and skimmed the article) - do they not have, or not have the ability to implement, something like a wilderness stamp or SAR insurance fee or something?
 
Carter Pewterschmidt [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

UberDave: I don't know much about the regs there (and skimmed the article) - do they not have, or not have the ability to implement, something like a wilderness stamp or SAR insurance fee or something?


I suspect the requirement to pay this deposit before climbing is a "Are you really sure you have thought this through, you dumbass?" gesture that is meant to deter inexperienced and unprepared climbers from attempting a dangerous climb. Better to make some idiot stay home and safe than let them risk their lives and the lives of rescuers and then bill them.

/Dislocated my shoulder skiing in France and had to be rescued from the mountain so I'm really getting a kick etc.
//The bill was €400.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
They can at least require travel insurance with the death by misadventure clause.
 
Eightballjacket [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
5,000 Euros for a funeral?  Sounds like a bargain
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Mont Blanc isn't a pen, he was the guy that played Joey on Friends.
 
Oysterman
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
padraig
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Carter Pewterschmidt: UberDave: I don't know much about the regs there (and skimmed the article) - do they not have, or not have the ability to implement, something like a wilderness stamp or SAR insurance fee or something?

I suspect the requirement to pay this deposit before climbing is a "Are you really sure you have thought this through, you dumbass?" gesture that is meant to deter inexperienced and unprepared climbers from attempting a dangerous climb. Better to make some idiot stay home and safe than let them risk their lives and the lives of rescuers and then bill them.

/Dislocated my shoulder skiing in France and had to be rescued from the mountain so I'm really getting a kick etc.
//The bill was €400.


I used to work for a travel insurance company in France. On top of the fact that it had to pay 10 times as much in the USA for medical costs as in other countries, standard contract also did NOT pay for any mountain activities, be it climbing or skiing, because of how dangerous they are. Specific contracts were way more expensives.
 
Biledriver
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
In lieu of a deposit, climbers should sign a waiver agreeing to leave them up there if something should go wrong.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

UberDave: I don't know much about the regs there (and skimmed the article) - do they not have, or not have the ability to implement, something like a wilderness stamp or SAR insurance fee or something?


The 15,000EUR deposit is basically just that - if you come back without help, you get the money back. If you don't, the cost of your rescue and treatment come out of the deposit. This is far better for everyone.

Unlike insurance, the climber pays nothing if they don't need coverage.
Unlike insurance, the town won't have to fight with an insurance company to get paid.

All of the risk - every dime - should be on the climber, not the people rescuing them. This puts the risk of climbing where it belongs.

The other alternative is to pass a law saying that there will be no rescue on Mt. Blanc, and if you can't get down, you die.
 
Fabric_Man [BareFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
For comparison, the Nepalese government requires $35k to climb Everest, plus a bunch of certifications for yourself and the tour company.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: UberDave: I don't know much about the regs there (and skimmed the article) - do they not have, or not have the ability to implement, something like a wilderness stamp or SAR insurance fee or something?

The 15,000EUR deposit is basically just that - if you come back without help, you get the money back. If you don't, the cost of your rescue and treatment come out of the deposit. This is far better for everyone.

Unlike insurance, the climber pays nothing if they don't need coverage.
Unlike insurance, the town won't have to fight with an insurance company to get paid.

All of the risk - every dime - should be on the climber, not the people rescuing them. This puts the risk of climbing where it belongs.

The other alternative is to pass a law saying that there will be no rescue on Mt. Blanc, and if you can't get down, you die.


💗
 
Carter Pewterschmidt [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

padraig: Carter Pewterschmidt: UberDave: I don't know much about the regs there (and skimmed the article) - do they not have, or not have the ability to implement, something like a wilderness stamp or SAR insurance fee or something?

I suspect the requirement to pay this deposit before climbing is a "Are you really sure you have thought this through, you dumbass?" gesture that is meant to deter inexperienced and unprepared climbers from attempting a dangerous climb. Better to make some idiot stay home and safe than let them risk their lives and the lives of rescuers and then bill them.

/Dislocated my shoulder skiing in France and had to be rescued from the mountain so I'm really getting a kick etc.
//The bill was €400.

I used to work for a travel insurance company in France. On top of the fact that it had to pay 10 times as much in the USA for medical costs as in other countries, standard contract also did NOT pay for any mountain activities, be it climbing or skiing, because of how dangerous they are. Specific contracts were way more expensives.


I bought a year long multi trip travel and health insurance policy for £66, with worldwide cover and specifically including skiing.

Fark user imageView Full Size


They paid the €400. My EHIC card covered the hospital bill.

/Of course Covid hit just around the time of my trip so I never got any more use of that yearly deal, but it more than paid for itself by then.
 
Frederf
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
A deposit isn't a fee
 
