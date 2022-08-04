 Skip to content
Mass shooting drills are so common that they're being mistaken for actual mass shootings
Psychopusher [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Mass shootings are so common that it's an easy mistake to make, and not one you'd want to err on the side of caution making.

If only there was a way to curb both of these things.  If.  Farking.  Only.
 
Cache
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
"Duck and Cover" is back.  Only this time the enemy is us.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Well, yeah. 🥺
 
Majin_Buu [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Psychopusher: Mass shootings are so common that it's an easy mistake to make, and not one you'd want to err on the side of caution making.

If only there was a way to curb both of these things.  If.  Farking.  Only.


The American Taliban has declared guns to be holy instruments of Freedom™. You still have to pay for them but don't dare mention they're just another consumer commodity or someone might regurgitate the scripture of corporate slogans at you.
 
thatboyoverthere
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Fark I meant it the other way around. Mass shootings are being mistaken for drills. 

I need more coffee.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
The security guard didn't think they would be the first person alerted about a drill? This school/district has problems.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
lh5.googleusercontent.comView Full Size
 
meanmutton
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
So in both Oxford and Uvalde, we had trained, armed individuals on-site when the shooter was there and in both cases, it didn't help.

We've tried the gun humper's idiotic idea of "let's just have more guns in schools to stop school shootings" and it's proven not to work. Maybe it's time to try "having at least a modicum of gun laws like they do in the countries which don't have weekly school shootings".
 
Uchiha_Cycliste [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Don't these drills teach the up and coming mass shooters exactly what to do and where to go?
 
macadamnut
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
If you hate mass shootings, you hate America.
 
thatboyoverthere
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

meanmutton: So in both Oxford and Uvalde, we had trained, armed individuals on-site when the shooter was there and in both cases, it didn't help.

We've tried the gun humper's idiotic idea of "let's just have more guns in schools to stop school shootings" and it's proven not to work. Maybe it's time to try "having at least a modicum of gun laws like they do in the countries which don't have weekly school shootings".


We just need to give more guns to more people and have more cops. Just one more cop bro! Just one more cop!
 
pacified
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I'm gonna try this at work. Oh you wanted me to get this done by Friday? I thought it was practice!
 
DerAppie
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Ragin' Asian: The security guard didn't think they would be the first person alerted about a drill? This school/district has problems.


It is like car alarms. Experience alarms often enough when nothing is going on, and you start ignoring them.
 
Ketchuponsteak
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

thatboyoverthere: Fark I meant it the other way around. Mass shootings are being mistaken for drills. 

I need more coffee.


I found your version more interesting. :)
 
kindms
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
So far most of the shootings are the direct result of REALLY F-ING STUPID PARENTS giving their emotionally disturbed children boys firearms and/or allowing them to keep them in their homes.

I remember my mother saying I would never own a motorcycle while living under her roof. And these idiots are buying them long guns and making sure they get their "gun culture" on
 
EwoksSuck
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
The gift to give this Christmas is Body Armor. Thanks baby Jesus
 
Ketchuponsteak
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Uchiha_Cycliste: Don't these drills teach the up and coming mass shooters exactly what to do and where to go?


If someone is inside a school with an AR-15, all the information they need is which end is the shooty bit.

But maybe it gives them more confidence in the planning, as they know that everyone will just lie down and wait for them.
 
BourbonMakesItBetter
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

meanmutton: So in both Oxford and Uvalde, we had trained, armed individuals on-site when the shooter was there and in both cases, it didn't help.

We've tried the gun humper's idiotic idea of "let's just have more guns in schools to stop school shootings" and it's proven not to work. Maybe it's time to try "having at least a modicum of gun laws like they do in the countries which don't have weekly school shootings".


I have one more idiotic idea to try: treat any armed individual approaching a school, or near a school, as a potential shooter. We don't even need more cops. Florida's stand your ground law, for example, allows ordinary citizens to take action if they reasonably believe somebody's life is endangered. I'm sure nothing bad could come from that.

I'm sure that idea will be received well by the usual suspects.

Please note that I'm not seriously advocating that we start gunning down people in the street. It's just the logical endpoint of the path we're on.
 
Klyukva
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

meanmutton: So in both Oxford and Uvalde, we had trained, armed individuals on-site when the shooter was there and in both cases, it didn't help.


You want to disarm the police because giving them guns doesn't help? I guess it's worth giving a shot.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Uchiha_Cycliste: Don't these drills teach the up and coming mass shooters exactly what to do and where to go?


How many actually hit their own school? I think that is so Columbine and V Tech.
Did the Incel even go to SBCC?
 
Natalie Portmanteau
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Psychopusher: Mass shootings are so common that it's an easy mistake to make, and not one you'd want to err on the side of caution making.

If only there was a way to curb both of these things.  If.  Farking.  Only.


Unfortunately, the actual solution to this problem is to fundamentally alter the nature of American society. We can tale guns out of the equation and that will help, but the guns aren't the problem, they're a tool that increases the problem exponentially.

The argument that taking away guns won't stop the killing is valid, of disingenuous. It won't stop angry, disillusioned people from wanting to lash out at society, and it won't stop crime. It will just make them less likely to have body counts.
 
lizaardvark
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

BourbonMakesItBetter: I have one more idiotic idea to try: treat any armed individual approaching a school, or near a school, as a potential shooter.


You're right! It's so simple. We enclose schools within a barbed-wire perimeter with armed guards, and strip-search everyone before they go in. To help pay for this, we can replace "shop class" with "stamping out license plates".
 
nytmare
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Klyukva: meanmutton: So in both Oxford and Uvalde, we had trained, armed individuals on-site when the shooter was there and in both cases, it didn't help.

You want to disarm the police because giving them guns doesn't help? I guess it's worth giving a shot.


That isn't what he said at all. Maybe you should try being less dishonest.
 
born_yesterday
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Majin_Buu: Psychopusher: Mass shootings are so common that it's an easy mistake to make, and not one you'd want to err on the side of caution making.

If only there was a way to curb both of these things.  If.  Farking.  Only.

The American Taliban has declared guns to be holy instruments of Freedom™. You still have to pay for them but don't dare mention they're just another consumer commodity or someone might regurgitate the scripture of corporate slogans at you.


I was trapped on my roof during a flood and I prayed, "God, please save me from my small genitalia and inferiority complex and overactive amygdala" and he sent a psychotherapist but I shot them the end.
 
Klyukva
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

kindms: So far most of the shootings are the direct result of REALLY F-ING STUPID PARENTS giving their emotionally disturbed children boys firearms and/or allowing them to keep them in their homes.

I remember my mother saying I would never own a motorcycle while living under her roof. And these idiots are buying them long guns and making sure they get their "gun culture" on


Yes. Also it turns out that giving SSRIs to teenagers makes them more likely to commit suicide and more likely to perform violent actions against others. That's been proven.

But for some reason it's extremely important that we don't remark on all these school shooters being on SSRIs.
 
geggy
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
alowishus
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
My gut reaction when hearing about instances like this is to feel sympathy for the officers. Because, in my mind, the only option would be to kill myself if I did this.

But then I remember they are all shameless cowards.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

BourbonMakesItBetter: I have one more idiotic idea to try: treat any armed individual approaching a school, or near a school, as a potential shooter. We don't even need more cops. Florida's stand your ground law, for example, allows ordinary citizens to take action if they reasonably believe somebody's life is endangered. I'm sure nothing bad could come from that.

I'm sure that idea will be received well by the usual suspects.

Please note that I'm not seriously advocating that we start gunning down people in the street. It's just the logical endpoint of the path we're on.

I'm not seriously advocating that we start gunning down people in the street


?????? How is that end result of Stand Your Ground!

I think we need to let women Stand Their Vaginas.

Why?
After a few would be rapist get killed while unzipping their plants....people might realize the pandora box they opened.  Or not.
Win win.

Seriously.
I don't how people think it's okay to just take a shooter's word but not a woman's word
 
Creoena
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

lizaardvark: BourbonMakesItBetter: I have one more idiotic idea to try: treat any armed individual approaching a school, or near a school, as a potential shooter.

You're right! It's so simple. We enclose schools within a barbed-wire perimeter with armed guards, and strip-search everyone before they go in. To help pay for this, we can replace "shop class" with "stamping out license plates".


I guess the market for multi-size toothbrush holder packs will go way up as kids will be able to suitcase more things in and out of school as they get older

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Natalie Portmanteau: . It won't stop angry, disillusioned people from wanting to lash out at society, and it won't stop crime. It will just make them less likely to have body counts.


You are the one that is disingenuous.
We love to use "violence" as the answer to most things.
While at the same time being sad when the wrong people get violent with the wong people.
We're stupid.
 
Mikeyworld
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
PUT bloody locks on classroom doors! Especially elementary school doors. Better if they could be triggered from the office. Mass murders won't stop even then until we ban every gun that isn't a sport rifle (6 bullets; manual reloading)

/ With manual exit unlocks, of course.
// even then it'll just reduce the carnage..
/// If you can't down a deer or elk in 6 shots, you need to stick to photography
//// I started hunting off season with a camera after getting in my third gun battle with sound shooters.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

lizaardvark: BourbonMakesItBetter: I have one more idiotic idea to try: treat any armed individual approaching a school, or near a school, as a potential shooter.

You're right! It's so simple. We enclose schools within a barbed-wire perimeter with armed guards, and strip-search everyone before they go in. To help pay for this, we can replace "shop class" with "stamping out license plates".


Actually why not make schools into trade schools and leave college for book learning?
 
gilgigamesh
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Cache: "Duck and Cover" is back.  Only this time the enemy is us.


Speaking as an Old who remembers distinctly being a child crouching in the hall with my hands over my head for some reason, seconded.
 
pacified
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I blame God for not stopping shootings.
 
DerAppie
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

alowishus: My gut reaction when hearing about instances like this is to feel sympathy for the officers. Because, in my mind, the only option would be to kill myself if I did this.

But then I remember they are all shameless cowards.


Your first instinct is to take the easy way out, and they're the cowards?
 
BourbonMakesItBetter
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

waxbeans: BourbonMakesItBetter: I have one more idiotic idea to try: treat any armed individual approaching a school, or near a school, as a potential shooter. We don't even need more cops. Florida's stand your ground law, for example, allows ordinary citizens to take action if they reasonably believe somebody's life is endangered. I'm sure nothing bad could come from that.

I'm sure that idea will be received well by the usual suspects.

Please note that I'm not seriously advocating that we start gunning down people in the street. It's just the logical endpoint of the path we're on.

I'm not seriously advocating that we start gunning down people in the street

?????? How is that end result of Stand Your Ground!

I think we need to let women Stand Their Vaginas.

Why?
After a few would be rapist get killed while unzipping their plants....people might realize the pandora box they opened.  Or not.
Win win.

Seriously.
I don't how people think it's okay to just take a shooter's word but not a woman's word


Huh? The "path" I was talking about was the solution to school shootings being "more guns" instead of making it more difficult for people to get their hands on enough weaponry and ammunition that they are able to murder large numbers of people in a very short period of time and simultaneously hold off a large force of trained professionals who have purportedly shown up to stop them.
 
