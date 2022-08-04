 Skip to content
China is about to face a dialog about sensible knife control legislation. Tee hee: 'Public organs'
676 clicks; posted to Main » and Politics » on 04 Aug 2022 at 1:08 PM



gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Donald Trump Says China Remix
Youtube RbM2F-cfN0A
 
rudemix [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
He should have used a gun. Then he could have put up a go-fund-me and solicited a lot of $ from American gun fetishists. They seem to have a thing for kids being shot, or kids (Rittenhouse) shooting people. As it is using a knife he only fuels the old 'SeE knIFes cAn CAusE MaSs CasUAltyS!' argument
 
stuffy
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
To soon to talk about knife control?
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Based on my viewings of Roadhouse, I can only conclude that knives are everywhere.

We need to ban bootknifes.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mononymous
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

stuffy: To soon to talk about knife control?


The first rule of Knife Control is: YOU DO NOT TALK ABOUT KNIFE CONTROL.

/whoops, I said "knife control"...damn, I said it again...well, at least I didn't say "gay". Or "Jehovah"....
 
KiwDaWabbit
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Amateurs
 
MythDragon
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
How long did the cops mill about outside whilst pissing themselves?
 
Subtonic [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: Based on my viewings of Roadhouse, I can only conclude that knives are everywhere.

We need to ban bootknifes.
[Fark user image 850x379]


FROM MY COLD DEAD TOES!
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: Based on my viewings of Roadhouse, I can only conclude that knives are everywhere.

We need to ban bootknifes.
[Fark user image 850x379]


i've never seen these outside of movies/TV shows. and I lived in NY/NJ for 53 years. you get used to seeing gun bumps in restaurants before you are 10.
 
extrafancy
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: Based on my viewings of Roadhouse, I can only conclude that knives are everywhere.

We need to ban bootknifes.
[Fark user image image 850x379]


I saw one of those in a Missouri saloon once.  Guys were too stupid to have a good time and got kicked out into the parking lot.
 
Epic Fap Session
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: Based on my viewings of Roadhouse, I can only conclude that knives are everywhere.

We need to ban bootknifes.
[Fark user image 850x379]


Based on my viewing of Roadhouse, doing stand-up sex is far easier than in real life.
 
Day_Old_Dutchie
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Well, public pianos are a thing, so why not public organs?

Fark user imageView Full Size


https://citi.io/2015/08/28/fun-friday-three-cities-public-spaces-street-pianos/
 
Secret of Manajuana
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

mononymous: stuffy: To soon to talk about knife control?

The first rule of Knife Control is: YOU DO NOT TALK ABOUT KNIFE CONTROL.

/whoops, I said "knife control"...damn, I said it again...well, at least I didn't say "gay". Or "Jehovah"....


Jehovah is fine. He has plenty of witnesses. Just don't say Allah.
 
some_beer_drinker
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
mass stabbings are a real problem there.
 
buravirgil
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Tee Hee? I get morose, macabre, and gallows humor, but tee-hee?
 
Magnanimous_J
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

rudemix: He should have used a gun. Then he could have put up a go-fund-me and solicited a lot of $ from American gun fetishists. They seem to have a thing for kids being shot, or kids (Rittenhouse) shooting people. As it is using a knife he only fuels the old 'SeE knIFes cAn CAusE MaSs CasUAltyS!' argument


are you done?
 
mistahtom
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I now question the existence of knives.
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ less than a minute ago  
I prefer public pianos.

news.uwf.eduView Full Size
 
