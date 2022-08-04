 Skip to content
The bacon war has begun. What about bacon? I have not even heard that a skirmish has happened just quite yet. But bacon is the last right they will take from me
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh sure, First it  starts with minor bacon disagreements, escalating to bacon melees, and eventually you're fried...
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sewer rat may taste like pumpkin pie, but I'd never know, 'cause I wouldn't eat the filthy motherfarkers. Pigs sleep and root in shiat. That's a filthy animal. I ain't eatin' nothin' ain't got sense enough to disregard its own feces.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just be resigned to the probability that everything will give you cancer.
 
McGrits [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cat reading newspaper: I should buy some bacon.
 
ltdanman44 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Exit Stencilist
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bacon isn't that hard to make. Though having access to a smoker is ideal, it's not required. Just a lot of kosher salt. Which is ironic, considering that bacon is not at all kosher.

If you don't have access to a butcher who can sell you a pork belly, you can make canadian bacon with a loin, which you can find at most grocery stores. Charcuterie and cheese making is something I highly recommend as a hobby for both the enjoyment and as a way to save money
 
talkertopc [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

More for us then.
 
Maud Dib [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
Snoop Dogg has an awesome recipe in his cookbook for Billionaire Bacon.
It's like pork candy.
 
morg
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Or maybe I just don't want to know about how sausage is made because it tastes good?
 
McGrits [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

You still need sodium nitrite in some form. Without it, you don't create nitrous oxide which kills the anaerobic bacteria and also gives the meat the bacon flavor.
 
ObscureNameHere
‘’ 1 hour ago  

You eat vegetables?

Farmer's put poop on field, you know.

Your idiot logic doesn't hold-up.
 
WonderDave1
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I think there is entirely too much blood in that urine sample regardless of whether it's plant or meat, that person better get some help!!!
 
brainlordmesomorph
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Adam Ruins Everything - The Real Story Behind the Bacon Craze | truTV
Youtube v4pqRx7OB-Y
 
Swampmaster
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Sorry Canuckistan; your round ham slices don't count!
 
Aquapope
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

I think there is entirely too much blood in that urine sample regardless of whether it's plant or meat, that person better get some help!!!


Does it make the diagnosis worse to know those are stool samples?
 
Cache
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Will bacon kill me?  It's a chance I'm willing to take.
I live on the edge.
 
tasteme
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Dude, go watch Pulp Fiction. You'll get the joke.
 
WonderDave1
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

You owe me a fresh coffee and keyboard. :)
 
Number 216
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TypoFlyspray
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
You can have my bacon when you pry it from my cold, dead hands. Any day now.
 
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

I screwed up my last batch before things got hot as hell down here (wasn't paying attention - got too hot).  I like a 1/2 salt, 1/2 sugar (plus curing salt) cure and I smoke on pecan...sometimes hickory.

It's hatch chili season down here and one of the stores is selling their thick-cut hatch chili bacon.  Good stuff.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Nitrite-free meats, uncured meats use a little accounting trick when it comes to nitrites -- Celery juice.  Naturally occurring nitrates (which form nitrites) in vegetable matter is like a hall pass and you won't see those Monsanto trucks outside the meat packing plant instead horse-drawn carts filled with Farmer Jones prized garden crop and beautiful lassies with straw in their hair and a knowing smile on faces bringing you that sweet, sweet cancer.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
CrazedHatter [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I genuinely don't care if something might kill me or not.  SOMETHING is gonna kill me eventually, we're ALL gonna die, so I refuse to worry about it any more.

It is a source of stress that I don't need.
 
BeotchPudding
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
media2.giphy.comView Full Size
 
assalon5 [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Somehow we have 3 kids and the boys are oh that word vegans, but a 3rd spawn is just a veggie cheese queen.

I live n fear of this becoming a generational thing. If this hops over to humans it will be like those folks that just gave up eating (real food) like forever! I understand the we are omnivores thing but feel that it is more subtle than that. So well bacon is the sword.

======


I learned a lot from Fark over the years the hardest part is "getting the joke."  So the above example to me I could tell ...now. Took time so no I will settle for knowing that it is a joke worth researching or maybe not.
 
assalon5 [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I mean real food as a tick bit them so they just gave up like on bacon and even a decent slice of ham let alone a steak.
 
Froman
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
We aren't here for a long time, we're here for a good time. And Bourdain said it best, "your body is not a temple, it's an amusement park. Enjoy the ride."

Just keep active and eat your greens. After starting the mountain lifestyle, my blood work got better though I ate like shiat simply because I was super active.
 
