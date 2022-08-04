 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Axios)   What is the alternative monkeypox treatment? Sharks?   (axios.com) divider line
15
    More: Followup, Smallpox, Clinical trial, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Vaccination, shortages of monkeypox vaccine, investigational new drug, Vaccine, rethink risks  
•       •       •

539 clicks; posted to Main » on 04 Aug 2022 at 11:20 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



15 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Russ1642
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
natazha [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you are older* and got the smallpox vaccine as a kid, you are 85% protected from the monkeypox.

*Smallpox was declared eradicated in 1972 and vaccinations stopped.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Virgins.  Always popular treatment for any sexually transmitted disease in the Gilead set.
 
RaceDTruck [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ivermectin
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Do you want sharkpox? Because this is how you get sharkpox.
 
IDisposable
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

BitwiseShift: Virgins.  Always popular treatment for any sexually transmitted disease in the Gilead set.


Or people in a monogamous relationship ...
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

natazha: If you are older* and got the smallpox vaccine as a kid, you are 85% protected from the monkeypox.

*Smallpox was declared eradicated in 1972 and vaccinations stopped.


I think we got that vaccine in grade school.  You know?  I don't remember any kids getting pulled out of the line by their parents.   I don't remember anyone praying over our souls or saying the smallpox vaccine will destroy our God gene.

Then I fell through a portal and landed on this version of Earth.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

natazha: If you are older* and got the smallpox vaccine as a kid, you are 85% protected from the monkeypox.

*Smallpox was declared eradicated in 1972 and vaccinations stopped.


I was born in 1966 but I don't have that big scarring mark on my upper arm like I noticed some of my classmates did. Guess I was never vaccinated? Unless they made a non-scarring vaccine.
 
kayanlau
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
For the MAGA crowd, its always going to be horse dewormers.
 
Nimbull
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

RaceDTruck: Ivermectin


I can see the people who took Ivermectin going out and rubbing up against sharks in the ocean. I can also see in the future a sudden increase of fat sharks.
 
Stibium
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

natazha: If you are older* and got the smallpox vaccine as a kid, you are 85% protected from the monkeypox.

*Smallpox was declared eradicated in 1972 and vaccinations stopped.


Smallpox vaccinations are only good for five years: https://www.cdc.gov/smallpox/vaccine-basics/index.html

Studies suggest this strain decreases immune response from vaccinia anyway. Combined with long-outdated immunizations you might as well ignore any prior vaccination with the caveat being that if you are old enough you "might" not die.
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Does the Smallpox Vaccine Protect Against Monkeypox?
Because the smallpox virus is closely related to the monkeypox virus, the smallpox vaccine can give you some protection against monkeypox. Studies show that the vaccine is about 85% effective at preventing monkeypox.
But the immunity doesn't last forever. Research shows the first dose only protects you for about 3 to 5 years. After that, the immunity it gives you against both diseases start to dip. If you have a scar on your arm from the first generation of smallpox vaccines and you're exposed to monkeypox, you might have a milder illness.
So, if you're exposed to monkeypox but haven't had the smallpox vaccine within the last 3 years, the CDC recommends getting revaccinated as soon as possible. Two smallpox vaccines are currently licensed in the U.S. to prevent smallpox: ACAM2000 and JYNNEOS (which is also known by the brand names Imvamune and Imvanex). JYNNEOS is also specifically licensed to prevent monkeypox. ACAM2000 is put into the skin by pricking the skin surface and can leave a scar at the injection site. JYNNEOS is given as a non-replicating live virus, and no sore develops.
 
amigafin [BareFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Well, I guess I'll go get cowpox then.
 
Fat Joe Ska
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
They give you gorillapox -- because that freezes to death in the winter and then you are cured.
 
youngandstupid
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I don't think the CDC expected the deluge of paperwork and regulatory BS that was coming their way when they "made things easier." They have determined that treatment with this drug (which is FDA-approved, just not for this indication) is not human subjects research as per HHS regulations. However, it is under the FDA, because the FDA is requiring that to treat monkeypox with TPOXX, you need to do so under an Expanded Access IND, which does ring the "IRB is required" bell. So, now we're all scrambling to figure out what the heck is going on, and the CDC can't keep up with the (presumably) hundreds and thousands of requests to rely on their IRB.

Ugh.
 
Displayed 15 of 15 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

All the submissions, none of the calories.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.