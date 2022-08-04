 Skip to content
(History Channel)   On this day in History, George Washington enters into a production deal that would simultaneously help hide the largest treasure in the world and create two blockbuster Nic Cage movies   (history.com) divider line
8
758 clicks; posted to Main » on 04 Aug 2022 at 8:20 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



8 Comments     (+0 »)
TuckFrump [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Can you really use Nicholas Cage and 'blockbuster' in the same sentence? Most of his movies are really pretty mediocre, and easily forgotten
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TuckFrump: Can you really use Nicholas Cage and 'blockbuster' in the same sentence? Most of his movies are really pretty mediocre, and easily forgotten


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
educated [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TuckFrump: Can you really use Nicholas Cage and 'blockbuster' in the same sentence? Most of his movies are really pretty mediocre, and easily forgotten


Dude, it's too early for this sh*t.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He helped make Steve Gutenberg a star.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

TuckFrump: Can you really use Nicholas Cage and 'blockbuster' in the same sentence? Most of his movies are really pretty mediocre, and easily forgotten


64.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
buster_v
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
A "spiritual mystery" is something that can't be explained or described in words. It's a "you had to be there" thing.

Or - more to the point - if you try to describe it in words, it sounds really dumb (or funny). That's why when people talk about their sex life, it often sounds funny (or dumb).

Freemasonry has a vow of secrecy for this reason.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
And it never flew.   Washington D C was supposed to fly around our great nation, dropping coins on the poor and crushing dissenters.  Just drop a cannonball on them or crushing them like that Jonathan Swift part of Gulliver's Travels no one ever reads.
 
Rene ala Carte [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
What the meeting may have looked like:


media-amazon.comView Full Size
 
