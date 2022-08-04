 Skip to content
(ABC7 New York)   Someone call Collin Jost and Pete Davidson   (abc7ny.com) divider line
    Staten Island Ferry  
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Nice
 
ProfessorTerguson
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Ferry nice.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Get these guys on it:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


If I'm Collin Jost, good luck prying me out of her, to go run a ferry.
 
alice_600 [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: [Fark user image image 450x563]

If I'm Collin Jost, good luck prying me out of her, to go run a ferry.


Dude...same...(High five)
 
Marcos P
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I would hang out with Colin.
I would drop Pete off at rehab.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
After a long absence from the City, years ago, I ventured on that ferry boat.  I was very sure the nickel or quarter trip had gone to $10 or more.  It was FREE.

There's the problem.
 
fat_free [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: [Fark user image 450x563]

If I'm Collin Jost, good luck prying me out of her, to go run a ferry.


EHhhh,,, She used to be with Derek Jeter, so ... probably not.

/IYKWIMAITTYD
 
