(CNN) Day 162 of WW3: UKR says Orcs maintaining offensive in the east, but that UKR has repelled their advance. Orcs shelled over 25 settlements in Mykolaiv. It's your Thursday Ukraine war discussion
    News, Russia, World War II, Nuclear power, International Atomic Energy Agency, WNBA star Brittney Griner, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, Ukrainian shelling of the Donetsk city center, nuclear power plant  
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Whoa! Tanks: Did Ukraine just get a new shipment of Javelins? Misc. Vehicles: Are the Orcs now using cars and stuff to move supplies?

Public Call Box [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
*opens door, reads FJ stickies and turns on the coffee device* "Morning all, got distracted by the Alex Jones foofera yesterday" *looks at the leaderboard* "They lost ANOTHER general?"
 
Father_Jack [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Public Call Box: *opens door, reads FJ stickies and turns on the coffee device* "Morning all, got distracted by the Alex Jones foofera yesterday" *looks at the leaderboard* "They lost ANOTHER general?"


PCB, can you do the morning announcements today, I'm GOING HOME FROM THE HOSPITAL for good and will be unable to do them accordingly. Probably be on later tho, unabashedly drunk and unrepentant

Last meal here: chicken leg, ratatouille and some rice. Apfelkuchen for dessert.

Was hoping to have turbokes mom roughly in the bathroom one more time but  ah well she had to leave; amateur football game in town and wanted to meet the away team at their hotel

Public Call Box [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Well congrats FJ on being sprung!  Enjoy your return to real life. Are they closing down the wanktorium in your honour?
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
French vanilla coffee? Really? I mean who does that? Get it in your creamer if you must, but not the beans. Now everyone has to suffer.
 
Father_Jack [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Public Call Box: Well congrats FJ on being sprung!  Enjoy your return to real life. Are they closing down the wanktorium in your honour?


I will petition to have a plaque hung in my honor in the masterbatorium
 
Father_Jack [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fasahd: French vanilla coffee? Really? I mean who does that? Get it in your creamer if you must, but not the beans. Now everyone has to suffer.


Oh God were never gonna get the taste out.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Father_Jack: fasahd: French vanilla coffee? Really? I mean who does that? Get it in your creamer if you must, but not the beans. Now everyone has to suffer.

Oh God were never gonna get the taste out.


And that's just how the day started.

Amnesty International claims that Ukraine is turning civilian targets into military targets

In confronting the Russian invasion, the Ukrainian military allegedly endangers civilians by creating bases and placing weapons in residential areas. This is stated in the published report of Amnesty International.

"It's not about finding and telling the world the truth. It's about creating a false balance between the perpetrator and the victim. Between a country that destroys civilians, cities and entire territories in the hundreds and thousands. And a country that is desperately defending itself," said Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Dmytro Kuleba, commenting on the relevant report of an international human rights organization.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
 The Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed Russian equipment and military in the Kharkiv region.

According to the 45th Separate Artillery Brigade, aerial reconnaissance recorded a significant amount of russian equipment and military that had advanced to attack the positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
As a result of successful adjustment of fire from the air, the equipment was destroyed. The breakthrough is stopped.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
60 what?

60 snyaryads from "Grads" were released by the Rashists on Nikopol on the night of August 4.

Two districts of the Nikopol and Kryvyi Rih regions were hit.

Previously without casualties. In Shyroke there is a destruction of housing. A 44-year-old woman was injured.

One house was destroyed, almost 50 were damaged. There were fires in two private courtyards. The buildings and equipment of 3 local businesses and more than 100 solar panels were damaged.

More than 3,000 Nikopol residents are without light.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Mykolaiv and Kharkiv came under enemy shelling

At night, the Rashists opened fire on the Nemyshlyansky district of Kharkov. Fortunately, no casualties.

In the morning, explosions thundered in Mykolaiv. 2 districts of the city were under fire. It is previously known about damage to residential buildings and fire in another.

Explosions are now being reported again in Mykolaiv.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The security of Ukrainian prisoners of war was not guaranteed,- International Committee of the Red Cross.

In response to numerous questions, the ICRC stressed that it was not within the organization's power to guarantee the security of the Ukrainian military captured by the Russian Federation:

"We have explained this to the parties in advance. Parties to the conflict are obliged to ensure the protection of prisoners of war from acts of violence, intimidation and public curiosity, as well as from the consequences of hostilities. Only the parties to the conflict can finally ensure the safety of prisoners of war."
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
UN launches a fact-finding mission regarding the killing of Ukrainian prisoners of war in Olenivka- António Guterres, Secretary-General of the United Nations.

"We are receiving requests from the Russian Federation and requests from Ukraine to investigate the events. I decided, in accordance with my competence and authority, to begin a fact-finding mission."

All revealed facts will be transferred to the governments of Russia and Ukraine.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
About an hour ago, the enemy shelled Toretsk in the Donetsk region.

Currently, 8 dead and 4 wounded, including 3 children. Damage was caused to the church building and adjacent high-rise buildings.

"Everyone who still remains in the Donetsk region puts themselves in mortal danger! I appeal to all residents of the region: do not turn yourself into a Russian target! Evacuate on time!" urged Pavlo Kyrylenko
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Information on the mining of important infrastructure facilities is checked in a number of regional centers of Ukraine

Mayor of Ternopil Serhiy Nadal announced the evacuation from the premises of the railway station and the Central Department Store.

There are also reports of mining of railway stations and other infrastructure facilities in Rivne and Vinnytsia.

People were evacuated. Special services are working on the ground.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
russia is transferring units to Ukraine's borders that are likely to participate in maneuvers in the Sumy and Chernihiv directions

This is reported by the Department of Strategic Communications of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. In particular, the arrival of echelons with tanks at the railway stations of the Bryansk and Kursk regions of Russia is recorded.

The number of these Rashist capabilities is insufficient to open a second front. But they are able to demonstrate the threat of an offensive, constraining the forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and reducing the counter-offensive potential of the Ukrainian army.
 
bertor_vidas [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fasahd: snyaryads


From context clues, I guess that's the name for the missiles the Grad shoots?

Here's as good a spot as any:

Well there's no welfare check-in portion this week. Regulars, you know the drill. For those of you new to the Ukrainian War threads or who are only able to check them occasionally, here's my post summarizing the WW3 threads for July 23 to July 29. Ukraine's offensive in Kherson Oblast is under a media blackout, so the information isn't flowing as freely as it once was on the Ukrainian side. As for Russia, even more war crimes. Shocking, I know.

Oneiros should be around to post the most up-to-date list of aid links, but here's the list from yesterday's thread which should be mostly fresh until he is. Older summaries along with an archive of threads can be found here in a spreadsheet being maintained by notmyjab if you need to catch up on that. Specific posts are under the "articles" tab.

As always, let me know if there's anything more to include that I missed and help me keep an eye out over the upcoming week for key events.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Update from Ukraine | Ruzzia calls for Peace talks again but continue to fight in Ukraine
Youtube _hI2XrBW7mU
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Okay, we will stop arming Ukraine IF Russia agrees to take TFG, Dr. Oz, BoJo, and MTG and install them as the new leaders in Moscow.    That is a fair deal.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Juc [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Lebanon released the shop they seized that was full of stolen Ukrainian grain.


Lebanese court lifted arrest of Syrian ship "Laodecia" with 🇺🇦 grain stolen by 🇷🇺

"This decision encourages Russia to continue thefts in temporarily occupied S Ukraine with a sense of impunity," @MFA_Ukraine said, claiming proof of theft was provided https://t.co/nKlXCLhwm7 pic.twitter.com/SqDf4GzOaL
- Euromaidan Press (@EuromaidanPress) August 4, 2022
 
Juc [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
⚡Belarus to send more than 250 personnel to Russia for military exercises.

Belarusian state-controlled news agency Belta reported that Russia's "East-2022" exercises will be held at 13 training grounds in Russia's east from Aug. 30-Sept. 5.
- The Kyiv Independent (@KyivIndependent) August 4, 2022
 
KangTheMad [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fasahd: 60 what?

60 snyaryads from "Grads" were released by the Rashists on Nikopol on the night of August 4.

▪Two districts of the Nikopol and Kryvyi Rih regions were hit.

▪Previously without casualties. In Shyroke there is a destruction of housing. A 44-year-old woman was injured.

▪One house was destroyed, almost 50 were damaged. There were fires in two private courtyards. The buildings and equipment of 3 local businesses and more than 100 solar panels were damaged.

▪More than 3,000 Nikopol residents are without light.


60 snyaryads. It says right there.
 
Juc [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Orwell could have written this.


The Russians have created a "concept for the development of Mariupol", which will allegedly last from 8 to 42 years, according to the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ukrainian Defense Ministry.
- ТРУХА⚡English (@TpyxaNews) August 4, 2022


At the same time, the population of Mariupol, which before the Russian aggression was 500 thousand inhabitants, according to the plans of the Russians, should "grow" to 200 thousand by 2025.
- ТРУХА⚡English (@TpyxaNews) August 4, 2022
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fasahd: Father_Jack: fasahd: French vanilla coffee? Really? I mean who does that? Get it in your creamer if you must, but not the beans. Now everyone has to suffer.

Oh God were never gonna get the taste out.

And that's just how the day started.

Amnesty International claims that Ukraine is turning civilian targets into military targets

In confronting the Russian invasion, the Ukrainian military allegedly endangers civilians by creating bases and placing weapons in residential areas. This is stated in the published report of Amnesty International.

"It's not about finding and telling the world the truth. It's about creating a false balance between the perpetrator and the victim. Between a country that destroys civilians, cities and entire territories in the hundreds and thousands. And a country that is desperately defending itself," said Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Dmytro Kuleba, commenting on the relevant report of an international human rights organization.


AI is infested with Tankies
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
War in Ukraine : Fierce fighting in Donbas • FRANCE 24 English
Youtube eO8YBUUbpCM
 
turboke
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Father_Jack: Public Call Box: Well congrats FJ on being sprung!  Enjoy your return to real life. Are they closing down the wanktorium in your honour?

I will petition to have a plaque hung in my honor in the masterbatorium


I think we already know what they'll use for the adhesive.
 
Juc [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Radio free Europe has some interviews with folks defending Ukraine including what looks like a hundred year old man with a huge beard.


Cossacks who are a part of a Ukrainian territorial defense battalion told @MaryanKushnir of @radiosvoboda of their experiences while defending against Russian attacks in the Zaporizhzhya region. pic.twitter.com/ul7oVK6dTS
- Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty (@RFERL) August 4, 2022
 
Paul Baumer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My last day of quarantine if I test negative, my LLC is done for my business so I can quit my job, landed a big market to set up at next week, and have a jump on next weeks appointment book and have two gigs scheduled with my honky tonk act - nothing will be as entertaining as yesterday's Jones hearing, but may it pass quickly with lots of booms and sausages!

Johnny Mercer - It's a Good Day
Youtube nriPajb10l4
 
Dinodork
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Here's something that will work just fine for the Russian airlines and all their passengers:

Russian airliner pilots told not to use the brakes too much since they can't get replacement parts https://www.msn.com/en-gb/travel/news/russian-pilots-told-to-brake-less-as-spare-parts-run-out/ar-AA10h0eI

Carbon fiber brakes are complicated to make and apparently well beyond russias capability.
 
Tracianne [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
BREAKING: Japan defense chief says five missiles launches by China during military drills near Taiwan fell into Japan's exclusive economic zone.
 
Tracianne [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Multiple violent explosions as a result of HIMARS attack on Russian train full of ammunition in Brilyovka, Kherson province

Booms
 
UNC_Samurai
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Russian strategy continues to depend on being as shiatty as possible to deter Western support for Ukraine.

* Russian forces are likely using Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (NPP) in Enerhodar to play on Western fears of a nuclear disaster in Ukraine

* Russian forces likely set fire to the prison complex holding Ukrainian POWs in occupied Donetsk Oblast but blamed Ukraine for an alleged precision strike using Western-supplied military equipment
 
Oneiros
‘’ 1 hour ago  
NHK was showing a short thing on some people rescuing pets in Ukraine:

https://www3.nhk.or.jp/nhkworld/en/tv/directtalk/20220804/2058934/
 
Irisclara [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Welcome to the Fark Ukraine Thread

This post is for strangers and occasional visitors.

We may seem a little prickly around here. There's a reason. Mods clean the trolls out of the thread about once a day. You don't see them but they were there.

FAQ

Q:  What a shill does and why?

A:  by notmyjab

What: We get a fair number of folks wandering in and making unsubstantiated comments like "Ukraine should just give up." "You know Russia is going to win, right?"  No data.  No facts.  Just dumping on the thread.

Why: who knows

Certainly we favor Ukraine in this war.  They've done an unexpected and heroic job defending their homeland from an aggressor looking to wipe them off the map and out of history.  Kyiv existed for almost a thousand years before Moscow, and much of what we in the West think of as Russian culture actually originated with the cossacks that settled in Ukraine via Turkey.

Russia has thrown untrained conscripts to fight, while Ukraine has been getting trained by NATO since 2014.  Ukraine is getting artillery and supplies from the West while Russia is raiding their few remaining friends for bodies to throw at this, while also unable to make anything (most of it came from USSR stock pre-1985, or was made in Ukraine or with imported technology and parts).

So... if someone can make a point and provide data to back it up, then it will be a healthy discussion.  Otherwise, we're here to see the boomies, discuss tactics, artillery, and have some off-topic conversations in between.  I've learned quite a bit about Ukraine's geography, as well as western Europe.  I don't know much about tanks, but have learned from others.  We especially like watching the turret's get airtime when a T-72 takes a direct hit (I think 8 or 9 seconds is the record).  Pros and cons of different rifles and artillery.  I may not be able to remember the details, but it is fascinating to hear from those that do.

It all fits under the category of "interesting sh*t I never thought about before".  Tactics, military organizational structure, supply lines, logistics.  We have people in these threads who have lived this stuff or are true historians.

So... someone who comes in and makes disparaging comments doesn't usually come back.

We have one who is infamous for spewing loads of unfounded information and challenging everyone, then deleting his posts (and their responses).  So we get defensive about time wasters.

Q:  So, we're still calling them orcs?

A:  by FuManchu7
Ukraine made the reference when they likened themselves to the elves protecting the realm of men from the invading orcs.

It's no more complicated than that.  It's not some roundabout racial reference.  An invading army destroying everything in their path to fulfill the malevolent ambitions of their leader ... orcs. It's a fitting reference.


Quoted from Esion Modnar in response to the never ending troll problem

The word of the day is infamy.

I want Ukraine to win because it is the right thing. I will celebrate bigly when they win. If they lose, I will grieve for them and humanity.

There are people, however, (you know who you are) who want the orcs to win. Why? Just so they can be right. On an internet forum among thousands of internet forums. And it would feed their soul. What sorry soul is fed on such meager fare?

If you are going to feel joy at the agony and despair of people who don't deserve it, and hope for their defeat, the least people can do is keep it to themselves.

Smile bravely and tsk-tsk at Ukraine getting defeated, its people murdered and plowed under, all the while tittering to yourself: "I WAS RIGHT!" Congratulations. Why don't you print it on a t-shirt, too?

Being a sociopath does not bring infamy, but it sure doesn't hurt.
 
Oneiros
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Ukraine aid links

A month and a half into the war (day 44), many of us felt helpless and listless at not being able to do more to help, so here is a list of things that we can do.

There are plenty of charities that could use your help, but even if you don't have spare cash lying about, there are still things you can do so keep reading


You can donate directly to Ukraine if you want to help them make more videos of tanks blowing up. (See 'military aid' below)

There are lots of humanitarian groups working to feed the displaced people and even their pets.  (See 'humanitarian aid')

And even if you're not in a position to give cash, you might be able to find a group that needs some volunteer help or attend a protest.  If you don't have a group in your area specifically helping Ukraine, you can likely still find other worthwhile causes.  And there are groups that have tasks that can be done online or over the phone without even leaving your home. (See 'other notes'). Even just calling politicians to remind them that we need to support Ukrainians.

You can call out dumbasses online who are spreading russian propaganda and otherwise spewing toxic crap.  (Or join groups like NAFO) And by ignoring or blocking the assholes on here who try that shiat.

And you can even support capitalism, and buy stuff made in Ukraine or are fundraisers for the war effort.  (See 'buying stuff')

This is in no way a comprehensive list.  This is just groups that Farkers have mentioned in past threads.  If you want a more comprehensive list, see https://supportukrainenow.org . They also have links to specific groups by country that you're coming from for protests, taking in refugees, etc.  You might also find interesting charities at https://www.reddit.com/r/ukraine/comments/tgc00n/want_to_support_ukraine_heres_a_list_of_charities/

If you're currently employed by a large-ish company, they may have a donation matching program.  You can check https://doublethedonation.com/but it's also worth contacting your HR to ask even if they're not listed there.

...

Military aid (or mixed with a military component):

United24, the central Ukrainian website for donations for defense, de-mining, medical aid, and rebuilding:  https://u24.gov.ua

Come Back Alive:  https://www.comebackalive.in.ua

Prytula Foundation (includes lists of needed supplies):  https://prytulafoundation.org/en

Unite with Ukraine: https://www.unitewithukraine.com

Volunteers for Ukraine (for Americans who specifically want a 501(c)3 for their military aid):   https://volunteerforukraine.org/donate/

Poland's fundraiser for a Bayraktar: https://zrzutka.pl/en/na-polskiego-bayraktara-dla-armii-ukrainy


Humanitarian aid:

Voices of Children:  https://voices.org.ua/en/

World Central Kitchen:  https://donate.wck.org/give/393234/#!/donation/checkout

Red Cross / Red Crescent:  https://donate.redcrossredcrescent.org/ua/donate/~my-donation

UN Human Rights Council:  https://www.unhcr.org/en-us/ukraine-emergency.html

UNICEF:  https://www.unicefusa.org/stories/unicef-children-crossfire-ukraine-crisis/39542?form=FUNKBHMZQDQ
For Canadians:  https://www.unicef.ca/en

Episcopal Relief & Development's Ukraine Crisis Response Fund: https://support.episcopalrelief.org/ukraineresponse

Save Our Allies: https://saveourallies.org

International Rescue Foundation (via TripAdvisor matching page):  https://www.tripadvisor.com/vpages/refugee_relief.html

International Rescue Committee:  https://www.rescue.org/article/how-does-irc-respond-emergency-ukraine

A Kyiv bakery distributing bread to people in need:  https://eng.goodbread.com.ua

Ukrainian Emergency Art Fund:  https://ueaf.moca.org.ua

Canadian-Ukraine Foundation:  https://www.cufoundation.ca

US-Ukraine Foundation: https://usukraine.org

Greater Baltimore Medical Center (medicine for Ukraine): https://www.classy.org/give/406643/

Crowdfunding for explosive identification playing cards: https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/ukraine-cards

Myria Aid:  https://www.mriyaaid.org

Ukraine Aid Ops:  https://www.amazon.com/registries/custom/HMNYO2ISQGNP

Animal welfare groups operating in Ukraine (or Poland for refugees with pets):  https://happypaw.ua/en/ ;
https://www.ifaw.org/action/ukraine-emergency-aid-update ;  https://www.facebook.com/shelterFriendDnepr ;  https://www.karg.kiev.ua/https://animal-id.net/en/donate

Rebuilding-specific groups:
Sports gyms for kids: https://www.flyhigh.fund
Farmers / rural: https://www.wrru.org


Other notes & ways to help:

You should also check to see if your employer has a donation matching program.  Some may be listed at https://doublethedonation.com/

Some donations may be eligible to get you nudie pics:  https://teronlyfans.com/english/

If you want to fund reporting of the war:  https://www.gofundme.com/f/kyivindependent-launch;  https://www.patreon.com/kyivindependenthttps://dattalion.com/donate-to-dattalion/

If you can't donate money, but have free time and the health to do it, consider volunteering your time to groups to help them free up money to spend in the Ukraine.

You can search Charity Navigator ( https://www.charitynavigator.org ) or GuideStar (https://www.guidestar.org/NonprofitDirectory.aspx) for terms like Ukraine, and look find a group near you that needs extra hands.  If you can't find a Ukraine specific one, pick another one with a mission that you support.

If you want to donate drones, medical supplies and such:  https://www.mriyaaid.org/aid

If you want to have a supper club or bake sale fundraiser and would like recipes:  https://www.cookforukraine.org

There are even ways to contribute online, for the home bound people:

Saving Ukrainian Cultural Heritage Online (SUCHO):  https://www.sucho.org

Shadows Project (Survey for what cultural stuff they should put online, and an Instagram page of Ukrainian art):  https://beacons.page/shadows.project

Help Ukrainians practice conversational English:  https://mobile.twitter.com/OlenaChek/status/1544689140725325825

Learn about Ukrainian History (and raise funds):  https://youtube.com/watch?v=tl070rPB58M

If you're a US citizen, call your congress critters and let them know how you feel:  (202) 224-3121.  Or if you want to sponsor refugees:  https://ukraine.welcome.us.  But you may want to try to find an NGO, as if you directly sponsor them you're financially responsible for two years.  (So tell your representatives to give them refugee status)


If you would like to avoid doing business with companies still operating in russia, seehttps://www.dontfundwar.com

If you use streaming music services, search for Ukrainian artist playlists, so you'll give them a fraction of a penny and maybe find some new artists to support more directly.

If you watch cam sites, consider supporting Ukrainians (although some may currently be displaced, others may tag Ukraine to show support because they're from neighboring countries, and some of the most in need of support may not currently have internet access; I don't have any sort of definitive list)

There are also efforts to DDoS Russian websites, but I'm not linking to them to avoid risking the mods removing this whole list.

Also see the official Ukrainian website on ways to support their effort:  https://war.ukraine.ua/support-ukraine/


Buying stuff made in Ukraine or as fundraisers:

Beer:  https://drinkersforukraine.com
A comic book:  https://zoop.gg/c/comicsforukraine
Shirts, stickers and flags (Canada/US):  https://www.saintjavelin.com/
Shirts, socks, hoodies, jackets, etc. (Ukranian):  https://www.aviatsiyahalychyny.com/en/
Clothing (Texas imports from Ukraine):  https://www.ukiestyle.com
Video games (Ukrainian fArmy):  https://ukrainian.itch.io/ukrainian-farmy
Games studios in Ukraine: https://store.steampowered.com/developer/StarniGames ;  https://store.steampowered.com/developer/nightcatstudios
T-shirts and art (Ukraine):  https://artforukraine.world/catalogue/
T-shirts and other stuff (Estonia? Using Printify): https://supportukraine.art
Posters (Europe?): https://againstwar.gallery
Metal signs:  https://displate.com/stand-with-ukraine/make-art-not-war
Wooden toys & models (Ukraine): https://ugearsmodels.com
Ghost of Kyiv Lego figure: https://www.brickmania.com/ghost-of-kyiv-ukrainian-pilot/
Messages on Ukrainian ordinance: https://t.me/combat_ftg/1310
Ukrainian fire shirt: https://www.bonfire.com/ukraine-ministry-of-accidental-russian-fire/
T-shirts and hoodies (Ukraine): https://visitukraine.shop/collections/for-mens
An art auction (through Aug 5?): https://event.auctria.com/c597b4c6-fd41-4573-9eab-c4004a3b3efe/
Candles: https://doorcountycandle.com/product/ukraine-candle/
Artwork made from war debris: https://airauctioneer.com/forever-with-ukraine-rocket-art
Patches (made by TelemonianAjax):  https://www.etsy.com/listing/1182030528/iron-on-patch-set-of-8-ukraine-childrens

If you buy stuff on Amazon, go to https://smile.amazon.com/ and in settings, go to 'Your AmazonSmile' and designate a charity to receive a fraction of your purchases whenever you use the 'smile' website to buy stuff.

If you're still feeling anxious or depressed about this whole thing, consider professional help, but I also found the book 'Lost Connections' helped me years ago:  https://fourminutebooks.com/lost-connections-summary/


PS.  There don't need to tell us what you do (but you can if you think it would help keep your sanity)
PPS.  If you reply to stuff in this thread, please trim down your reply
PPPS. If you want me to add something, reply with an English language link
PPPPS. Some of the new faces are people trying to understand what's going on.  Not everyone asking questions is a shill, even when they say 'the Ukraine'
 
Oneiros
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

fasahd: French vanilla coffee? Really? I mean who does that? Get it in your creamer if you must, but not the beans. Now everyone has to suffer.


Denis Leary on Coffee [Lock N Load]
Youtube -f_dxLiuXuw
 
Juc [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Canada is going to be training Ukrainians in the UK.
https://www.cbc.ca/news/politics/operation-unifier-canada-ukraine-training-1.6540588
 
Zenith
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Tracianne: Multiple violent explosions as a result of HIMARS attack on Russian train full of ammunition in Brilyovka, Kherson province

Booms


such a purdy light show, more then likely fecked up the rail line as well and looks like it's a good way from the front so really piling the pressure on Russia's already shiatty logistics.
 
towatchoverme
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Juc: Canada is going to be training Ukrainians in the UK.
https://www.cbc.ca/news/politics/operation-unifier-canada-ukraine-training-1.6540588


[BLAM]

Sorry.

[BLAM]

Sorry.
 
bertor_vidas [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

GardenWeasel: fasahd: Father_Jack: fasahd: French vanilla coffee? Really? I mean who does that? Get it in your creamer if you must, but not the beans. Now everyone has to suffer.

Oh God were never gonna get the taste out.

And that's just how the day started.

Amnesty International claims that Ukraine is turning civilian targets into military targets

In confronting the Russian invasion, the Ukrainian military allegedly endangers civilians by creating bases and placing weapons in residential areas. This is stated in the published report of Amnesty International.

"It's not about finding and telling the world the truth. It's about creating a false balance between the perpetrator and the victim. Between a country that destroys civilians, cities and entire territories in the hundreds and thousands. And a country that is desperately defending itself," said Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Dmytro Kuleba, commenting on the relevant report of an international human rights organization.

AI is infested with Tankies


Not sure if they're tankies or if they're just idiots. It's kind of like when the ACLU defended Nazis' right to march through a Jewish neighborhood. It sort of makes sense if you just ignore all the context of the situation and abstract it to being a 1st Amendment issue. "Thing A is happening and Thing A is definitionally bad, please please please don't look at the context." Because the second you consider the context, well...Let's just say I'm a firm believer in the Paradox of Tolerance.
 
BadCosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Tracianne: Multiple violent explosions as a result of HIMARS attack on Russian train full of ammunition in Brilyovka, Kherson province

Booms


Train booms == best booms

UA going after bombs and rockets is really best strategy. Reduce Russian criminals ability to fight. Soon Russian criminals will only be able to throw rocks.
 
BadCosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Did USA vote on Sweden and Finland joining NATO?

What other countries have to vote?
 
Wenchmaster
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

BadCosmonaut: Did USA vote on Sweden and Finland joining NATO?

What other countries have to vote?


Yes, and it passed by a wide margin.
 
Juc [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

BadCosmonaut: Did USA vote on Sweden and Finland joining NATO?

What other countries have to vote?


They voted, it passed.
I'm not sure about the other countries though
 
MillionDollarMo
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
ichef.bbci.co.ukView Full Size

Regressional Medals of Hubris for Everyone.
Hurrah Hurrah.
 
Polish Hussar
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Tracianne: Multiple violent explosions as a result of HIMARS attack on Russian train full of ammunition in Brilyovka, Kherson province

Booms


What is the Russian word for "Run away!"? https://t.co/5KbwWub2l8
- Ben Hodges (@general_ben) August 4, 2022
 
Oneiros
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Zenith: Tracianne: Multiple violent explosions as a result of HIMARS attack on Russian train full of ammunition in Brilyovka, Kherson province

Booms

such a purdy light show, more then likely fecked up the rail line as well and looks like it's a good way from the front so really piling the pressure on Russia's already shiatty logistics.


Roailroads are relatively easy to fix if you don't drop a bridge.

After all, they can bring in new supplies by rail.

/but agrees it was very pretty
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

KangTheMad: fasahd: 60 what?

60 snyaryads from "Grads" were released by the Rashists on Nikopol on the night of August 4.

▪Two districts of the Nikopol and Kryvyi Rih regions were hit.

▪Previously without casualties. In Shyroke there is a destruction of housing. A 44-year-old woman was injured.

▪One house was destroyed, almost 50 were damaged. There were fires in two private courtyards. The buildings and equipment of 3 local businesses and more than 100 solar panels were damaged.

▪More than 3,000 Nikopol residents are without light.

60 snyaryads. It says right there.


what is that in Rhode Islands though?
 
qorkfiend
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Juc: BadCosmonaut: Did USA vote on Sweden and Finland joining NATO?

What other countries have to vote?

They voted, it passed.
I'm not sure about the other countries though


I can't imagine they won't follow the US's lead.
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.