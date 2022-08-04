 Skip to content
(Independent)   Tenth circle of hell discovered   (independent.co.uk)
53
EvilEgg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There are worse rides to get stuck on.

I got stuck on Thunder Mountain for about half an hour, baking in the heat with the cart at an uncomfortable angle. They signed up for the earworm, they knew what it was before they went in.
 
brap [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That happened to me at the Carousel of Progress when I was a kid.  The scene got caught on repeat.  Imagine hearing this over and over for 30 minutes on a loop.

Good times, good times.
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This happened a few years ago, with a parapalegic man stuck in it and they couldn't get him off for hours. What I don't understand and this happened then too, is that they didn't turn off the music. How hard could that possibly be?
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

brap: That happened to me at the Carousel of Progress when I was a kid.  The scene got caught on repeat.  Imagine hearing this over and over for 30 minutes on a loop.

Good times, good times.


WTF were you doing on the Carousel of Progress? Was the Hall of Vice Presidents shut down? :P
 
Pinner
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Start a drum circle. Bang away on the boat to the music, or start another jam and drown it out.
Or just get naked, stand up and start talking end of times. They'll get you out of there.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 1 hour ago  
One of the children after being extracted:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Eravior
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mugato: This happened a few years ago, with a parapalegic man stuck in it and they couldn't get him off for hours. What I don't understand and this happened then too, is that they didn't turn off the music. How hard could that possibly be?


The music was never meant to entertain. Just be happy you'll never be there when it stops.
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
Laikabot
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pinner: Start a drum circle. Bang away on the boat to the music, or start another jam and drown it out.
Or just get naked, stand up and start talking end of times. They'll get you out of there.


This is going to be my go to for getting out of any situation, thanks!
 
AstroJesus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, it's a world of laughter and a world of tears. It's a world of hope and a world of fears. There's so much that we share.
It's time we were aware.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Mugato: This happened a few years ago, with a parapalegic man stuck in it and they couldn't get him off for hours. What I don't understand and this happened then too, is that they didn't turn off the music. How hard could that possibly be?


Guess: It's a surprisingly old computer system controlling the ride, and disabling the music independently from the mechanicals is not possible at a software level.  It may be that the ride and music are one, old system to ensure they're synchronized, and turning off the ride completely is like a full blown shutdown that requires a lengthy startup process and safety check they wanted to avoid.  It's probably somewhat hard to physically disable the audio (i.e. you can't just pull a simple plug) to make it less likely to have an errors that detract from the customer experience.

Or it might be as simple as the repair staff were prioritizing the mechanical fix and didn't realize it'd take them so long and they thought someone else was going to handle customer comfort interventions.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
I mean....the exact center of Hell in the exact center of the 9th circle is where the First Angel resides. That last circle is Treachery or Treason. The center bullseye is Treason against god. The only thing below that is chaos and unbeing.

Then again....you might want to have never existed in the first place if you got stuck on Its A Small World
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Venetian Snares - 10th Circle Of Winnipeg
Youtube U5CQueLJoX0
 
WhoGAS
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Impractical Jokers did it first!  Poor Q...

(for some reason, my hulu dvr keeps recording the same damn "Drive, Drive, Drive" episode)
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Kid Rock's bar is somewhere in hell.  My friend took this yesterday.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
oldfool
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
They bought their tickets.
They knew what they were getting into.
I say let them go mad.

~Airplane
 
Dodo David
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Oh the Humanity!
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: Kid Rock's bar is somewhere in hell.  My friend took this yesterday.
[Fark user image 850x850]


Cripes -- you'd think that'd make some Vietnam vets' blood boil.
 
Aquapope
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
...and I bet they've configured their routers so you can't get Paramount+ inside the park.  Sorry, no catching up on Star Trek while you wait.
 
rudemix [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Small World, Pirates and Haunted House were three rides I have always enjoyed. Pirates and Haunted House because they were good fun and cool and indoors, Small World only because it was cool and indoors. I was blursed to be close enough to Disneyland through my youth and young adulthood to go often. And on a hot day, even those damn squealing Small World brats were worth the shade and cooler temps. I don't know about an hour's worth, but on a hot day I am always up for Small World when on that side of the park.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
This isn't just a first world problem.  This is an upper-middle class first world problem.  Tickets are $109 to $159 depending on what day you go.  Add in the Genie+ ($15 per person) and you paid some serious coin to have this problem.
 
The Irrelevant Gamer
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
If ever there was a "no one is coming, expect to self-rescue" situation, that was it.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

New Rising Sun: Rapmaster2000: Kid Rock's bar is somewhere in hell.  My friend took this yesterday.
[Fark user image 850x850]

Cripes -- you'd think that'd make some Vietnam vets' blood boil.


Trump taught us that all the talk about veterans was just talk.  They didn't mean any of it.  Same with adultery.
 
Halfabee64
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
That has been a personal nightmare of mine after taking my baby sister through it.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

rudemix: Small World, Pirates and Haunted House were three rides I have always enjoyed. Pirates and Haunted House because they were good fun and cool and indoors, Small World only because it was cool and indoors. I was blursed to be close enough to Disneyland through my youth and young adulthood to go often. And on a hot day, even those damn squealing Small World brats were worth the shade and cooler temps. I don't know about an hour's worth, but on a hot day I am always up for Small World when on that side of the park.


My last time at Disney, we went into Country Bear Jamboree just to get out of the heat for 20 minutes.  It was worth it.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: Kid Rock's bar is somewhere in hell.  My friend took this yesterday.
[Fark user image image 850x850]


WTF?
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

New Rising Sun: Guess: It's a surprisingly old computer system controlling the ride, and disabling the music independently from the mechanicals is not possible at a software level.


It's as good an explanation as any but Disney is actually pretty good at updating their rides. At the very least they should have a baseball bat behind glass in the control room.
 
Aquapope
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
You see, it's in Hell, but it's not bad because it's not a circle.  It's a trapezoid.  The Trapezoid of Hell, it's a really nice place.  Did you go to Hell for minor sins like loitering, scratching your crotch too much, or watching scrambled cable?  Yes, you did.  Everybody did.  That's why you're in the Trapezoid of Hell!
- Trapezoid of Hell orientation brochure

"If you lived in the Trapezoid of Hell, you'd be home now!"
 
vevolis
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Third annual Disney vacation cancelled due to Covid, Monkey Pox, and Ron DeSantis... the torture for me trying to behave like a responsible adult while everyone else just gives up, or never cared to begin with... I'd adore being stuck on that horrible ride one more time.
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Mugato: At the very least they should have a baseball bat behind glass in the control room.


Yeah, but they have to keep that there in case the jamboree bears escape again. No one wants another 1987 massacre...
 
padraig
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: Kid Rock's bar is somewhere in hell.  My friend took this yesterday.
[Fark user image 850x850]


J6 veterans ? J6 POW ?

That's true what they say, you can't shame the shameless.
 
padraig
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
There was a cinema in Paris (Publicis on the Champs Elysee), that used to always play ONE song on loop before the show started. One song. Each time a different one, but always one song, playing continuously. The staff would get confrontational if you asked them about it.

Once, the show started late. The song was "Give peace a chance". For twenty minutes. It felt like a never-ending song. When the movie finally started, I was ready to give genocidal war all the chances.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

padraig: Rapmaster2000: Kid Rock's bar is somewhere in hell.  My friend took this yesterday.
[Fark user image 850x850]

J6 veterans ? J6 POW ?

That's true what they say, you can't shame the shameless.


I wonder if they can get sued for that.  The POW MIA logo has to be copyrighted, and I don't see how this falls under fair use as a parody.  It's using the logo for profit.
 
Nonrepeating Rotating Binary
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Went to Disney World with the then-fiancé in 2003.

Went on the It's a Small World ride. Had a couple with a small girl sitting behind us. Well, the parents were. The girl stood holding our seats basically between my fiance and me, screaming her head off and blowing out my ears the entire ride.

THAT was hell.
 
Billy Bathsalt
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
One time, using my reverse psychic abilities, I played an LP vinyl record "Their Satanic Majesties" by the Rolling Stones, and my visitor said "You have to take that off!"
Then he told me he had been in a car accident and had been pinned in the car next to his dead girlfriend while an 8-track tape of that recording had played over and over.
 
Sodom and Gorgonzola
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Duff beer for me
Duff beer for you
I'll have a Duff
You'll have one too
 
MythDragon
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

The Irrelevant Gamer: If ever there was a "no one is coming, expect to self-rescue" situation, that was it.


After about 20 minutes, I'm trudging through the not-water to freedom.
 
vsavatar
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Mugato: This happened a few years ago, with a parapalegic man stuck in it and they couldn't get him off for hours. What I don't understand and this happened then too, is that they didn't turn off the music. How hard could that possibly be?


I imagine it would normally take hours to get a man with parapalegia off.  That being said, I wasn't aware Disney offered such a service.
 
TheCableGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
that happened to us but we were well in the Polynesian area so it was just the Hawaiian / Polynesian instruments with no vocals - we lucked out.

But yeah, that ride is notorious for shutting down, pretty much expect it to happen.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

New Rising Sun: Rapmaster2000: Kid Rock's bar is somewhere in hell.  My friend took this yesterday.


Fark user imageView Full Size


Cripes -- you'd think that'd make some Vietnam vets' blood boil.


Just a day ago, 44 Republican Senators forgot Vets, then, by magic, 33 re-remembered after their fat cat donors deserted them and the senators' offices forgot to take the phones off the hook and the peasants called.
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: This isn't just a first world problem.  This is an upper-middle class first world problem.  Tickets are $109 to $159 depending on what day you go.  Add in the Genie+ ($15 per person) and you paid some serious coin to have this problem.


Yeah, it's crazy. My friends and I used to go a lot as kids and teens but now, no way. I mean I could scrape up the bread but it wouldn't be worth it. Plus I think you have to have reservations now. And shiat seems to break down a lot more now than it used to.
 
freidog
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I'm a firm believer that everyone getting on that ride should be offered a cyanide capsule.
 
nytmare
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
thatboyoverthere
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
That actually happened to my parents in the small period of time between their marriage and having me. (I was born 13 months after their wedding).

It was not a fun time for them.
 
PTP_Professor
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
We got stuck on small world for 30 minutes last year - hell on earth.
 
Sporkabob [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

brap: That happened to me at the Carousel of Progress when I was a kid.  The scene got caught on repeat.  Imagine hearing this over and over for 30 minutes on a loop.

Good times, good times.


How do you get trapped on the Carousel of Progress?  It has exit doors for emergencies, you aren't trapped in a ride vehicle.
 
thatboyoverthere
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Mugato: Rapmaster2000: This isn't just a first world problem.  This is an upper-middle class first world problem.  Tickets are $109 to $159 depending on what day you go.  Add in the Genie+ ($15 per person) and you paid some serious coin to have this problem.

Yeah, it's crazy. My friends and I used to go a lot as kids and teens but now, no way. I mean I could scrape up the bread but it wouldn't be worth it. Plus I think you have to have reservations now. And shiat seems to break down a lot more now than it used to.


As much as I hate a lot of modern Disney, some of these Rides are decades old. Even with the best maintance, it's going to break down more over time.

/Roller Coaster Tycoon taught me many things. Mainly that most people should never be given God like power.
 
functionisalwaystaken
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

rudemix: Small World, Pirates and Haunted House were three rides I have always enjoyed. Pirates and Haunted House because they were good fun and cool and indoors, Small World only because it was cool and indoors. I was blursed to be close enough to Disneyland through my youth and young adulthood to go often. And on a hot day, even those damn squealing Small World brats were worth the shade and cooler temps. I don't know about an hour's worth, but on a hot day I am always up for Small World when on that side of the park.


Also good for an adult rest when the kids start to wear you out
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: padraig: Rapmaster2000: Kid Rock's bar is somewhere in hell.  My friend took this yesterday.
[Fark user image 850x850]

J6 veterans ? J6 POW ?

That's true what they say, you can't shame the shameless.

I wonder if they can get sued for that.  The POW MIA logo has to be copyrighted, and I don't see how this falls under fair use as a parody.  It's using the logo for profit.


Apparently it's in the public domain now (got curious and checked), so no lawsuits - unfortunately in this case...
 
