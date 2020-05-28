 Skip to content
(The Verge)   Bet you'll never guess which huge, creepily intrusive data-harvesting monstrosity is being sued for stalking your medical infor-- okay, yeah, way too easy   (theverge.com)
    News, Medicine, Pleading, Plaintiff, Privacy, class-action lawsuits, Facebook's parent company Meta, patient portals, Health care  
Redh8t [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Soon...
https://www.theshovel.com.au/2020/05/28/mark-zuckerberg-dead-at-36-says-social-media-fact-check/

Between him and Peter Thiel; they make lovely targets for folks who disagree with their data theft practices.

Peter Thiel (https://www.palantir.com/) Is only worried about the general public knowing whose dick he's been sucking recently.
Whereas Tim Tom Zuckerberg is worried about whose dick YOU'VE been sucking.

....

They both deserve to be snuffed.
 
Sorelian's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
In one of the lawsuits, a patient says that her medical information was sent to Facebook by the Meta Pixel tool on the University of California San Francisco and Dignity Health patient portals (those hospitals are also defendants in the suit). The patient then was served advertisements targeted to her heart and knee conditions, the lawsuit says.

Jesus Christ, you horrible horrible bastards.  The fark is wrong with you?
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Soulless minions of orthodoxy
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Sorelian's Ghost: In one of the lawsuits, a patient says that her medical information was sent to Facebook by the Meta Pixel tool on the University of California San Francisco and Dignity Health patient portals (those hospitals are also defendants in the suit). The patient then was served advertisements targeted to her heart and knee conditions, the lawsuit says.

Jesus Christ, you horrible horrible bastards.  The fark is wrong with you?


Well, I'm told there's no money I free health care.


When we all pay for each other, there is incentive to keep costs low, and maintain a healthy population.

When we all pay separate, the incentive is "how much ya got?"
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Meanwhile Oracle just bought an entire health records COMPANY.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

vudukungfu: When we all pay separate, the incentive is "how much ya got?"


People will pay a lot of money to stay alive, and America is all about the money.
 
weddingsinger [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well it's a good thing big tech is all about our privacy and would never, say, assist red states in tracking down people who think they're pregnant for monitoring and possible prosecution.

Or hand over info on who is committing the horrific crime of bring both gay and a teacher. Or is trans.
 
REDARMYVODKA [BareFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Yeah, this IS creepy and probably illegal, but, people...

STOP POSTING EVERYfarkINGTHING ABOUT YOURSELVES ONLINE.

... and then getting pissed about it when the information you just provided to the public becomes, ya know, PUBLIC.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
After this broke people should have deleted all their social media but they kept feeding the beast. I am off to post this on IG and FB now.
 
MBooda
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
So, when did Parag Agrawal file these lawsuits?

/twit for twat
 
empres77 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
In before the smug a-holes claim they're much better off since they ditched Facebook years ago.

Yes, I'm one of those a-holes.
 
Theeng
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

REDARMYVODKA: Yeah, this IS creepy and probably illegal, but, people...

STOP POSTING EVERYfarkINGTHING ABOUT YOURSELVES ONLINE.

... and then getting pissed about it when the information you just provided to the public becomes, ya know, PUBLIC.


Except they were gathering it through patient portals.

That's not supposed to be public.
 
IRS.Agent.009
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: Meanwhile Oracle just bought an entire health records COMPANY.


sure, why not.  it's been proven for decades that you can just layer infinite layers of precious margin on top of the actual cost of healthcare and provide nothing for it.

and amazon runs its own pharmacy which totally isn't another angle into personal data privacy mining.

then again, look at mark cuban's pharmacy.  the prices they charge are essentially the same as what someone with insurance pays.  except with cuban's pharmacy there isn't a $500 monthly cover charge to get the price.

/i'll stop
//divergence from topic detected
///10 minutes in the time out box
 
wingnut396
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

REDARMYVODKA: Yeah, this IS creepy and probably illegal, but, people...

STOP POSTING EVERYfarkINGTHING ABOUT YOURSELVES ONLINE.

... and then getting pissed about it when the information you just provided to the public becomes, ya know, PUBLIC.


I know that its fark and nobody has time to RTFA... but man, you go it so wrong.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
How the hell is this not a flagrant HIPAA violation?
 
Qwurky1
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

REDARMYVODKA: Yeah, this IS creepy and probably illegal, but, people...

STOP POSTING EVERYfarkINGTHING ABOUT YOURSELVES ONLINE.

... and then getting pissed about it when the information you just provided to the public becomes, ya know, PUBLIC.


The lady in question only logged into a health portal that had Meta tools imbedded in it by the hospital.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Every time you see Zuckerberg in those goggles, he's viewing a colonoscopy.
 
wingnut396
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

empres77: In before the smug a-holes claim they're much better off since they ditched Facebook years ago.

Yes, I'm one of those a-holes.


Just because you don't log onto your personal Facebook account doesn't mean Facebook ditched you.
 
wingnut396
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Ragin' Asian: How the hell is this not a flagrant HIPAA violation?


Its readily available in the terms of service, just look in section 32, paragraph 7, line 534, take a left at the 3rd oak tree in 4th pasture past old pasture where farmer Jones's tractor used to sit.
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Ragin' Asian: How the hell is this not a flagrant HIPAA violation?


Because purchased politicians.
 
Intrepid00 [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Facebook is a cancer and we can't even trust a doctor to help us.
 
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
A HIPAA violation is a fine of up to $11,000 per incident. That racks up fines quickly when each logon is an incident.  HIPAA also requires all of the logins to be tracked.

At minimum, the hospitals are screwed.
 
REDARMYVODKA [BareFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

wingnut396: REDARMYVODKA: Yeah, this IS creepy and probably illegal, but, people...

STOP POSTING EVERYfarkINGTHING ABOUT YOURSELVES ONLINE.

... and then getting pissed about it when the information you just provided to the public becomes, ya know, PUBLIC.

I know that its fark and nobody has time to RTFA... but man, you go it so wrong.


Fair enough. I didn't read far enough into it.

/Not sorry i'm wrong here. My point still stands, even though it's not relevant to TFA
 
OhioUGrad
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: Meanwhile Oracle just bought an entire health records COMPANY.


What did they buy?

wingnut396: empres77: In before the smug a-holes claim they're much better off since they ditched Facebook years ago.

Yes, I'm one of those a-holes.

Just because you don't log onto your personal Facebook account doesn't mean Facebook ditched you.


There are a lot of anti-tracking add-ons for browsers (don't know about on mobile) but even Ghostery blocks FB and Firefox also does in coordination with DuckDuckGo natively blocking a lot of trackers (including FB/Instagram/etc)

Eventually, there will be a snap-back of everything connected to everything. Sure hospitals need to be connected to a network for EHR to work, but christ this bullshiat is WAY out of hand.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Theeng: REDARMYVODKA: Yeah, this IS creepy and probably illegal, but, people...

STOP POSTING EVERYfarkINGTHING ABOUT YOURSELVES ONLINE.

... and then getting pissed about it when the information you just provided to the public becomes, ya know, PUBLIC.

Except they were gathering it through patient portals.

That's not supposed to be public.


But I'm sure somewhere deep in the Terms and Conditions you agreed to send that data so suck it, patient.

Oh, that's the only way to actually get service? Suck it harder, patient.
 
p89tech
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
The harder to answer question is "Which huge, creepily intrusive data-harvesting monstrosity is not stalking your (insert data type here) data?"

Privacy is dead, folks. Phone in your pocket shoulda' told ya'
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

TheGreatGazoo: A HIPAA violation is a fine of up to $11,000 per incident. That racks up fines quickly when each logon is an incident.  HIPAA also requires all of the logins to be tracked.

At minimum, the hospitals are screwed.


If they put it in the T&C it's not a HIPAA violation, you (the patient) voluntarily submitted that data to them.

Yes, this is scummy as hell but figuring legal methods around privacy laws is what capitalism does best.
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Thanks for reminding me that I need to somehow shiatcan my FB account. Haven't used it in years.

I'm assuming it will be as easy as ditching the herpes of the internet, AOL.
 
monkeyboycjc
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

REDARMYVODKA: Yeah, this IS creepy and probably illegal, but, people...

STOP POSTING EVERYfarkINGTHING ABOUT YOURSELVES ONLINE.

... and then getting pissed about it when the information you just provided to the public becomes, ya know, PUBLIC.


Sadly that is insufficient due to all the normal things we do, banking and health wise et al, is recorded data by companies with terrible records regarding their internet security. And even worse at being open about when they get hacked.
At this point I just figure that if anyone really went after me and knows what they are doing I'm done like burnt toast.
Not a paranoid type but I try to be realistic.
 
dbirchall [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I clicked, eager to see how people were getting all the medical information off my Fark account, since I was sure I'd made those fields private... leaving disappointed.
 
palelizard
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Ragin' Asian: How the hell is this not a flagrant HIPAA violation?


It is. It's not even sketchy-grey area. It's a flagrant HIPAA violation.

Meta says that it requires groups using the Meta Pixel to have the right to share data before sending that data to Facebook

Which is not something hospitals get to do, and if they decided to sneak "by using our patient portal, you agree to data sharing" into the EULA, they'll get successfully sued into the ground.

and that it filters out sensitive health data

And that's not how HIPAA works. Facebook/Meta doesn't get to decide what's sensitive (which has its own meaning in healthcare, not sure if it's being used here that way) or not, they simply DO NOT GET THE DATA AT ALL.

Sheesh, I have to go through mandatory training every year for this stuff, and most of it is common sense and this violates all of it.
 
Theeng
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Nick Nostril: Thanks for reminding me that I need to somehow shiatcan my FB account. Haven't used it in years.

I'm assuming it will be as easy as ditching the herpes of the internet, AOL.


That wouldn't be enough to actually stop them from doing the shiat they were doing in TFA.
 
Michael J Faux
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
But what ELSE am I supposed to do? Actually remember people's birthdays, not stay in touch with people I don't want to stay in touch with, and learn how to save and store all my photographs that I will never, ever look at again!?
 
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Depending on the # of specific HIPAA violations, that could run Meta in the tens of millions of dollars in penalties from OCR, outside of any civil suit.

Unfortunately, that's merely a drop in the bucket for Meta.

The hospitals could be f*cked, though...
 
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Wish we had something like GPRA here, though.  4% of their revenue would have more of a bite than $50k per violation.
 
Theeng
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Honestly I love these sorts of threads, it's a great indicator of who isn't actually reading TFA or the thread.
 
SoupJohnB [BareFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

TheGreatGazoo: A HIPAA violation is a fine of up to $11,000 per incident. That racks up fines quickly when each logon is an incident.  HIPAA also requires all of the logins to be tracked.

At minimum, the hospitals are screwed.


I sure hope so, if it would deter other hospitals and doctors. But this is the kind of thing that could drag on for years in the courts.
 
AstroParticle
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

OhioUGrad: What did they buy?


Cerner, one of the top two EHR systems in the US
 
zeroflight222
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
They'll harvest data from anything they can.  The  real question is who added the tool to the website in the first place?  Article makes it sound like Meta did it, but a far as I know they're not in the business of maintaining other companies' websites.  That the hospitals themselves (or their website companies) do that.  So did the tool place itself in the code like a virus, someone from the website company install, or did they give access to Meta to install it?
 
Erma Gerdd
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

TheGreatGazoo: A HIPAA violation is a fine of up to $11,000 per incident. That racks up fines quickly when each logon is an incident.  HIPAA also requires all of the logins to be tracked.

At minimum, the hospitals patients are (more) screwed.


FTFR(eality)
 
optimistic_cynic
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

zeroflight222: They'll harvest data from anything they can.  The  real question is who added the tool to the website in the first place?  Article makes it sound like Meta did it, but a far as I know they're not in the business of maintaining other companies' websites.  That the hospitals themselves (or their website companies) do that.  So did the tool place itself in the code like a virus, someone from the website company install, or did they give access to Meta to install it?


I see you've never worked with technical sales people before.
 
Bajtaur [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: If they put it in the T&C it's not a HIPAA violation, you (the patient) voluntarily submitted that data to them.


In practice a HIPAA "authorization" generally isn't valid if embedded in a larger document. If it was in a broader T&C that might not actually be a defense.

"An authorization must specify a number of elements, including a description of the protected health information to be used and disclosed, the person authorized to make the use or disclosure, the person to whom the covered entity may make the disclosure, an expiration date, and, in some cases, the purpose for which the information may be used or disclosed. With limited exceptions, covered entities may not condition treatment or coverage on the individual providing an authorization. "

Authorizations for marketing purposes can also be revoked by the patient at anytime.
 
talkertopc [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Sorelian's Ghost: In one of the lawsuits, a patient says that her medical information was sent to Facebook by the Meta Pixel tool on the University of California San Francisco and Dignity Health patient portals (those hospitals are also defendants in the suit). The patient then was served advertisements targeted to her heart and knee conditions, the lawsuit says.



Are they sure she never did any research on her conditions on public search engine or discussed it on public forums?

Not that I think Meta is innocent mind you but this one case  is weak in my opinion.
 
urethra_franklin [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Ragin' Asian: How the hell is this not a flagrant HIPAA violation?


It is. But I think this falls under Zuck's favorite axioms of "move fast, break things" and "its better to ask forgiveness..." He knows, or at least assumes at this point, that Meta is too interwoven into the internet (and therefore, how we function as a society) to be stopped. So he's just going to keep pushing the boundaries while printing the capital to defend the company in court at a later date.
 
