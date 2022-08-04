 Skip to content
(9 News)   Police open fire into crowd, injuring six. City of Denver responds by banning food trucks. Yes, really   (9news.com) divider line
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Yes, because when you have a bunch of drunk folks in the area, it makes sense to make them get into their cars to grab a bite to dry up a little...
 
MrBallou [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
I haven't fully integrated into food truck society.

Should I be packing heat when I go for an Asian fusion hotdog?
 
WickerNipple [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

MrBallou: I haven't fully integrated into food truck society.

Should I be packing heat when I go for an Asian fusion hotdog?


Are you a killer?
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Is the taco truck okay?
 
jasonvatch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I suspect this ban is more to help the restaurant owners in the area, whose overhead makes it impossible to compete with the food trucks.
 
silo123j [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

jasonvatch: I suspect this ban is more to help the restaurant owners in the area, whose overhead makes it impossible to compete with the food trucks.


Those places aren't open when the bars close.

I want to know why the police couldn't take down a guy with a gun without injuring SIX OTHER PEOPLE.

Seriously, if their aim is that bad...
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How do you go from stupid pig cops who obviously are untrained on firearms use to banning food trucks?  Must be whitey at it again.
 
weddingsinger [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So these police committed a mass shooting the same week that another police department in Albuquerque burned a child alive and like a week later Biden was all "100,000 more cops, gang!"

Ugh
 
nmrsnr [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If only we had more guns a good guy with a gun could've stopped these good guys with guns.
 
Peki [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"To get away from the crowds"

O.o

Do they not know how taco trucks work?
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's pretty much American Gun Control in a nutshell.
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Jake Havechek: How do you go from stupid pig cops who obviously are untrained on firearms use to banning food trucks?  Must be whitey at it again.


It's easier than going after liquor licenses.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What is more Cop than "Cop shoots someone, to "prevent" this tragedy, ban food trucks."
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 1 hour ago  

silo123j: jasonvatch: I suspect this ban is more to help the restaurant owners in the area, whose overhead makes it impossible to compete with the food trucks.

Those places aren't open when the bars close.

I want to know why the police couldn't take down a guy with a gun without injuring SIX OTHER PEOPLE.

Seriously, if their aim is that bad...


Give them a roll of quarters and drop them off at the mall.

Ron White: California Cops
Youtube vHPPYNYOy-I
 
The Smails Kid
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The police
Started a riot
Down at the courthouse
Again

Running amok
Spilling blood
Bashing heads

I do my part
Behind the lines
Swabbing door handles of cop cars
With DMSO mixed with LSD
 
Pextor
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What's LoDo?
 
Cheron
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why stop at food trucks? Ban bars, restaurants, shops and entertainment. No one will come so there won't be a problem.

Kind of like outlawing banks to stop bank robbers.
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pextor: What's LoDo?


Some dude on Cloud City.
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Police further added,
"When shooting at a suspect, what's behind them is important. The food trucks draw a crowd, and make our rapid fire point aim training deadly to everyone in the cone of death in front of our officers. Removing the food trucks minimizes the crowd, meaning our officers will be less concerned with collateral damage when they are caught in split second decisions. To further maximize police effectiveness, all officers will have their 15 round magazines replaced with 30 round stick mags, and all pistols will be upgraded to burst fire. Patrons to the bars in the area are encouraged to wear high visibility shirts, perhaps with alternating red and white circular patterns to further assist our officers and reduce the risk to targets other than the suspect.
Your cooperation is appreciated."
 
Permanent Solutions For Permanent Problems
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Mile-High Food Truck Riot would be a good name for a band.
 
cloverock70
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sounds like the bars are the problem.
 
The Exit Stencilist
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This isn't DPD's only strategy to try and control crowds outside of LoDo bars. The department told 9NEWS that in the past several months they've installed new portable lights, closed down streets in the area to cars and increased DUI patrol

Why stop there? Why not just ban bars that don't serve food and implement a 10pm curfew on Fridays and Saturdays?

Never been to Denver, but I'm sure as shiat going to go out of my way to make sure I never set foot in that place now that I know that city is run by a bunch of assholes

Hell, I was planning on spending some time in Boulder in September, I might just skip Colorado all together and put that state up there with Utah on my "shiat holes to avoid at all costs" list. Which is really too bad, was looking forward to a few weeks in Colorado, not so sure now
 
Jimmy's getting angry
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Jake Havechek: How do you go from stupid pig cops who obviously are untrained on firearms use to banning food trucks?  Must be whitey at it again.


GFY racist
 
holdmybones
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Jimmy's getting angry: Jake Havechek: How do you go from stupid pig cops who obviously are untrained on firearms use to banning food trucks?  Must be whitey at it again.

GFY racist


Username, etc, etc
 
hugram [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Jake Havechek: Is the taco truck okay?


It better be.
 
Jimmy's getting angry
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

holdmybones: Jimmy's getting angry: Jake Havechek: How do you go from stupid pig cops who obviously are untrained on firearms use to banning food trucks?  Must be whitey at it again.

GFY racist

Username, etc, etc


Fark's double standard. Tired of it.
 
Northern
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

silo123j: jasonvatch: I suspect this ban is more to help the restaurant owners in the area, whose overhead makes it impossible to compete with the food trucks.

Those places aren't open when the bars close.

I want to know why the police couldn't take down a guy with a gun without injuring SIX OTHER PEOPLE.

Seriously, if their aim is that bad...


According to a study I read about years ago and are too lazy to link to, your average cop only hits a target 50% of the time from 30 feet away.  Probably less under stress.  A criminal has even less accuracy.  Maybe engaging in a firefight isn't that great of an idea in a crowd unless the suspect is actively shooting first.
One does wonder how often lethal force is actually necessary, or how often cops need to engage in a high speed pursuit on the road as well (leading to substantial injury and property damage).
Once we go down that rabbit hole we might as well question the war on drugs and massive prison industry.  Hey, why are we locking up drug addicts and the mentally ill?
The answer to those questions are the same.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Jimmy's getting angry: holdmybones: Jimmy's getting angry: Jake Havechek: How do you go from stupid pig cops who obviously are untrained on firearms use to banning food trucks?  Must be whitey at it again.

GFY racist

Username, etc, etc

Fark's double standard. Tired of it.


Let me go get your slippers and hot cocoa, Wonder Bread.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

jasonvatch: I suspect this ban is more to help the restaurant owners in the area, whose overhead makes it impossible to compete with the food trucks.


?
Food tuck food isn't cheap.
In fact it usually cost more.

Do you even food truck?
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Cheron: Why stop at food trucks? Ban bars, restaurants, shops and entertainment. No one will come so there won't be a problem.

Kind of like outlawing banks to stop bank robbers.


During a pandemic that might actually make sense
 
question_dj [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

The Exit Stencilist: This isn't DPD's only strategy to try and control crowds outside of LoDo bars. The department told 9NEWS that in the past several months they've installed new portable lights, closed down streets in the area to cars and increased DUI patrol

Why stop there? Why not just ban bars that don't serve food and implement a 10pm curfew on Fridays and Saturdays?

Never been to Denver, but I'm sure as shiat going to go out of my way to make sure I never set foot in that place now that I know that city is run by a bunch of assholes

Hell, I was planning on spending some time in Boulder in September, I might just skip Colorado all together and put that state up there with Utah on my "shiat holes to avoid at all costs" list. Which is really too bad, was looking forward to a few weeks in Colorado, not so sure now


If you think that's bad, then you absolutely should not visit boulder. If you want cool and mountains, I say go to Washington. You can't go wrong with the cascades or the Olympic peninsula.
 
steklo
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Jimmy's getting angry: holdmybones: Jimmy's getting angry: Jake Havechek: How do you go from stupid pig cops who obviously are untrained on firearms use to banning food trucks?  Must be whitey at it again.

GFY racist

Username, etc, etc

Fark's double standard. Tired of it.


i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
Northern
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Private_Citizen: Police further added,
"When shooting at a suspect, what's behind them is important. The food trucks draw a crowd, and make our rapid fire point aim training deadly to everyone in the cone of death in front of our officers. Removing the food trucks minimizes the crowd, meaning our officers will be less concerned with collateral damage when they are caught in split second decisions. To further maximize police effectiveness, all officers will have their 15 round magazines replaced with 30 round stick mags, and all pistols will be upgraded to burst fire. Patrons to the bars in the area are encouraged to wear high visibility shirts, perhaps with alternating red and white circular patterns to further assist our officers and reduce the risk to targets other than the suspect.
Your cooperation is appreciated."


I thought they needed the new MCX Spear from Sig.  That way if the bad guys are wearing armor they will still be "neutralized".  New police vehicles will either be surplus Himvees or Abrams tanks.  Surveillance with Predator drones and joint strikes with F-18 hornet aircraft.
Why do you people hate law and order?
 
question_dj [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Jimmy's getting angry: holdmybones: Jimmy's getting angry: Jake Havechek: How do you go from stupid pig cops who obviously are untrained on firearms use to banning food trucks?  Must be whitey at it again.

GFY racist

Username, etc, etc

Fark's double standard. Tired of it.


Fark user imageView Full Size


Please show us on the doll where the non-white people oppressed you.
 
NuclearPenguins [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Jimmy's getting angry: holdmybones: Jimmy's getting angry: Jake Havechek: How do you go from stupid pig cops who obviously are untrained on firearms use to banning food trucks?  Must be whitey at it again.

GFY racist

Username, etc, etc

Fark's double standard. Tired of it.


Your feelings, fark them.
 
AuralArgument [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
hubiestubert:

As well as already out the potential for fights etc
 
steklo
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Exit Stencilist
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

question_dj: The Exit Stencilist: This isn't DPD's only strategy to try and control crowds outside of LoDo bars. The department told 9NEWS that in the past several months they've installed new portable lights, closed down streets in the area to cars and increased DUI patrol

Why stop there? Why not just ban bars that don't serve food and implement a 10pm curfew on Fridays and Saturdays?

Never been to Denver, but I'm sure as shiat going to go out of my way to make sure I never set foot in that place now that I know that city is run by a bunch of assholes

Hell, I was planning on spending some time in Boulder in September, I might just skip Colorado all together and put that state up there with Utah on my "shiat holes to avoid at all costs" list. Which is really too bad, was looking forward to a few weeks in Colorado, not so sure now

If you think that's bad, then you absolutely should not visit boulder. If you want cool and mountains, I say go to Washington. You can't go wrong with the cascades or the Olympic peninsula.


Actually was going mainly for the outdoors. Boulder was just a way point.
Spent 15 years living in Washington State and most my life living in OC, SF and a few months in LA. Really not feeling any love for the West Coast any longer, the hoards of people have really taken a big shiat all over that entire region and the cost/value is no longer worth it at all. Maybe I'll get over to the Cascades or the Olympics again in a decade or so, assuming the west coast hasn't been transformed into a big farking burn pit by then. But honestly, the only place in the west coast I have any desire to spend time in right now would be Oregon or the very northern part of CA
 
Peki [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Jake Havechek: Jimmy's getting angry: holdmybones: Jimmy's getting angry: Jake Havechek: How do you go from stupid pig cops who obviously are untrained on firearms use to banning food trucks?  Must be whitey at it again.

GFY racist

Username, etc, etc

Fark's double standard. Tired of it.

Let me go get your slippers and hot cocoa, Wonder Bread.


My favorite so far: calling someone an 8.5x11

I cracked up the first time I saw that.
 
CheekyMonkey
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

MrBallou: I haven't fully integrated into food truck society.

Should I be packing heat when I go for an Asian fusion hotdog?


Are you a cop, itching to shoot some brown people?  If so, then yes.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
CheekyMonkey
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Jimmy's getting angry: holdmybones: Jimmy's getting angry: Jake Havechek: How do you go from stupid pig cops who obviously are untrained on firearms use to banning food trucks?  Must be whitey at it again.

GFY racist

Username, etc, etc

Fark's double standard. Tired of it.


Waaaaah!  When will America stop persecuting straight white Christians, amirite?
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

jasonvatch: I suspect this ban is more to help the restaurant owners in the area, whose overhead makes it impossible to compete with the food trucks.


Yup. Photos of the scene show restaurants all over but the city is only concerned about the lone gyro truck. That's... interesting.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

CheekyMonkey: Jimmy's getting angry: holdmybones: Jimmy's getting angry: Jake Havechek: How do you go from stupid pig cops who obviously are untrained on firearms use to banning food trucks?  Must be whitey at it again.

GFY racist

Username, etc, etc

Fark's double standard. Tired of it.

Waaaaah!  When will America stop persecuting straight white Christians, amirite?


When they share? 🤷‍♂
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
highplainsgrifter
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Pextor: What's LoDo?


Pretty sure it's "Lower Downtown." Many many bars and clubs.
 
inner ted [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Remember Uvalde, when all those folks bashing mean ol Whitey found out everyone involved was Brown

Pepperidge Farms remembers
 
cefm
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
So will the cops aim improve if their hands aren't all greasy from French fries?
 
steklo
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Every Friday evening, a new food truck parks in front of our local community center. Usually artesian, up-scale food. It can get very expensive and who wants to pay all that money for food, tossed into a flimsy container you have to take home to eat anyway? Still it's nice to try new foods and all but my money is better spent elsewhere.
 
