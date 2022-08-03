 Skip to content
(NPR)   See all of that seaweed? It's invading the Caribbean   (npr.org) divider line
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
yagottabefarkinkiddinme
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Can it be harvested, processed and made into fuel?

Lemons/lemonade?
 
some_beer_drinker
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

yagottabefarkinkiddinme: Can it be harvested, processed and made into fuel food??

Lemons/lemonade?
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Yeah, gonna happen as the inshore waters warm up.
 
Sorelian's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
the United Nations' Caribbean Environment Program says possible factors include a rise in water temperatures as a result of climate change and nitrogen-laden fertilizers and sewage waste fueling algae blooms.

Ya think????
 
