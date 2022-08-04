 Skip to content
(CBS 21 Harrisburg)   You may have not ordered a pizza, but don't point a gun at the delivery driver over it   (local21news.com) divider line
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I grew up with two brothers of similar age who all worked at the same pizza shop during high school in the 80-90s. They were delivery drivers. My sister was a waitress at the restaurant. By random chance, I worked as a butcher's assistant at a local small grocery store, but I was looking to pick up part time work on the weekend so I tried the pizza shop.

One night. That's all I farking lasted. This was 1991, I had a car, I didn't get high, and I just couldn't put up with people's shiat. My first two orders I had to drive back to get plates because I kept forgetting to put them in the car, and the third one the woman complained it wasn't warm enough even though it was burning my hand holding it for her at the door.

I went back to cutting sides of beef. It's a skill that's carried.
 
MrBallou [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
This is GOP/NRA America. Pointing a gun at someone is like saying "Hello".
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
That pizza was coming right at me!!

Wings4Marie
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Pineapple!?
*click click*
 
