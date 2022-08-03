 Skip to content
CDC: fark it, we give up
eurotrader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
All the sane and rational people have gotten vaccinated by now and are at lower risk from hospitalizations so fark it  is only likely to kill more scum of humanity than not.
 
Codenamechaz [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

eurotrader: All the sane and rational people have gotten vaccinated by now and are at lower risk from hospitalizations so fark it  is only likely to kill more scum of humanity than not.


The immunocompromised, below-vaccination age children, and numerous other mammals vulnerable to human based illnesses like housepets and zoo animals would kindly disagree
 
Znuh [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
This is some straight-up gaslighting bullschitt. BA4, 5 and 2.5 escape the current vaccines. We might be able to have access to the Bivalent vaccines that address 2.5/4/5 by end of September, but it's still a goddamned nightmare of a disease. 

Mild cases still result in potential major organ damage. We're still averaging 300+ people dying of this weekly.

Just call them for what they are. The Centers for Disease. Good luck with Monkeypox, you're gonna need it.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

Znuh: This is some straight-up gaslighting bullschitt. BA4, 5 and 2.5 escape the current vaccines. We might be able to have access to the Bivalent vaccines that address 2.5/4/5 by end of September, but it's still a goddamned nightmare of a disease. 

Mild cases still result in potential major organ damage. We're still averaging 300+ people dying of this weekly.

Just call them for what they are. The Centers for Disease. Good luck with Monkeypox, you're gonna need it.


And the disease after that.  Mother Earth isn't done her balancing act yet, not by a long shot.
 
weddingsinger [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

eurotrader: All the sane and rational people have gotten vaccinated by now and are at lower risk from hospitalizations so fark it  is only likely to kill more scum of humanity than not.


I have my 2nd booster and am out at least a week from work, probably more if being actually safe. And it's a miserable week. Coughing, fevers, fatigue, etc. Good thing I saved up PTO, I guess, and that work likes me.

4 out of 5 in our house tested positive and have symptoms. Statistically theres a fair chance 1 of us will have some version of Long COVID that will f*ck up our lives more.

And that's before we get into the whole Monkeypox thing the CDC also appears to be allowing us to individual responsibility our way out of. The contagious period for that can last 4 weeks.
 
AsparagusFTW [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Does this mean I go back to sneezing on the copier work?
 
ThomasPaineTrain [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

AsparagusFTW: Does this mean I go back to sneezing on the copier work?


Go ham, buddy. Lick some doorknobs while you're at it.
 
eurotrader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

weddingsinger: eurotrader: All the sane and rational people have gotten vaccinated by now and are at lower risk from hospitalizations so fark it  is only likely to kill more scum of humanity than not.

I have my 2nd booster and am out at least a week from work, probably more if being actually safe. And it's a miserable week. Coughing, fevers, fatigue, etc. Good thing I saved up PTO, I guess, and that work likes me.

4 out of 5 in our house tested positive and have symptoms. Statistically theres a fair chance 1 of us will have some version of Long COVID that will f*ck up our lives more.

And that's before we get into the whole Monkeypox thing the CDC also appears to be allowing us to individual responsibility our way out of. The contagious period for that can last 4 weeks.


I worked with some people at FEMA in early 2020 because I thought it would be handled in the way planned and known to be the best method and ended sick along with one of my dogs  with FEMA told not to do anything afterwards. My understanding for the unvaccinated because they are farking idiots is gone. The people that can't get vaccinated because legitimately valid medical reasons I have understanding by also it's not a big number.  Over 1 million Americans have already died because of republicans. If the plan would have been followed it would be under 100k
 
Codenamechaz [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

eurotrader: weddingsinger: eurotrader: All the sane and rational people have gotten vaccinated by now and are at lower risk from hospitalizations so fark it  is only likely to kill more scum of humanity than not.

I have my 2nd booster and am out at least a week from work, probably more if being actually safe. And it's a miserable week. Coughing, fevers, fatigue, etc. Good thing I saved up PTO, I guess, and that work likes me.

4 out of 5 in our house tested positive and have symptoms. Statistically theres a fair chance 1 of us will have some version of Long COVID that will f*ck up our lives more.

And that's before we get into the whole Monkeypox thing the CDC also appears to be allowing us to individual responsibility our way out of. The contagious period for that can last 4 weeks.

I worked with some people at FEMA in early 2020 because I thought it would be handled in the way planned and known to be the best method and ended sick along with one of my dogs  with FEMA told not to do anything afterwards. My understanding for the unvaccinated because they are farking idiots is gone. The people that can't get vaccinated because legitimately valid medical reasons I have understanding by also it's not a big number.  Over 1 million Americans have already died because of republicans. If the plan would have been followed it would be under 100k


But you're now dismissing the problem that it's now the vaccinated who are spreading this disease along with the unvaccinated. The vaccine has only limited hospitalizations but not eradicated the disease, and now that it's spreading more and more among whoever it can get to, it's getting stronger, to the point where it's now maiming and killing the vaccinated who have been running around like they're farking invincible.

This attitude is just going to give us a 100% vaccine resistant covid and then we're in even deeper shiat
 
educated [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

weddingsinger: 4 out of 5 in our house tested positive and have symptoms. Statistically theres a fair chance 1 of us will have some version of Long COVID that will f*ck up our lives more.


Sorry to hear.
Best wishes for complete recoveries.
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
People are simply not going to go back to full lockdown. It's just how it is. We got ahead of the curve and that's going to have to suffice.

It sucks for those with compromised immune systems, but there's only so much that can be done. What we need now is realistic work from home policies and better sick leave protections.

Mask mandates and lockdowns are not going to be it.
 
Peki [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
This bodes well for monkeypox.

Yo, Biden! You were supposed to be *better* than Trump at this.
 
