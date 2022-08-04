 Skip to content
(News 5 Cleveland)   Man: I need supplemental oxygen to stay alive. FirstEnergy: Fark you, pay me   (news5cleveland.com) divider line
9
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
More like FIRSTPAYME amirite?
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
"Your money or your life" isn't a threat in America, it's the corporate motto.
 
Madeup Farkname
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Hey Libertarians! Tell us again how much better the world would be if we allowed corporations to do whatever they wanted by removing all of those pesky regulations holding them back.
 
Fark_Guy_Rob
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I don't know what people expect...?

Of course the individual workers don't care. They have a crappy job and don't get paid nearly enough to justify the stress or responsibility that comes with healthcare.

The workers are performing as expected in their role.

The guy didn't pay his bill and didn't submit the paperwork required for preferential treatment based on a medical condition. They treated him exactly like that, someone who didn't pay, then did pay, who didn't have a medical condition.

Everyone in those roles hear a million excuses every day. Their job isn't to evaluate them. It's to inform the customer of their options, disable the power and hopefully, turn it back on.

If they used the honor system, everyone who stopped paying would claim a medical issue and everyone who was eligible to have their power turned on would have a medical issue that lets them jump the line.

That's why they require a more formal process.

Anyone who has life threatening needs for electricity should deal with the paperwork in advance and take measures to protect themselves during a service interruption. They should absolutely look into it before they realize they can't pay their bill.

I'm too lazy to look it up, but many places have laws that regulate power shutoffs. Undoubtedly this person went several billing periods without paying, knowing they needed electricity to live.

If this person lacked the mental abilities to manage this, they were already a danger to themselves and shouldn't have been living alone. That's hardly the fault of the electric company.

And while I agree, it would be great, in theory, to live in a happy place where everyone got free housing and free utilities and no old person was ever cut-off... We don't have that. You can't get mad at the companies for doing things companies do. If you don't like the system, that's a problem with our government, protest, riot, revolt, whatever. But until we have those things, of course a utility company is going to stop giving away free electricity.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Fark_Guy_Rob: And while I agree, it would be great, in theory, to live in a happy place where everyone got free housing and free utilities and no old person was ever cut-off... We don't have that. You can't get mad at the companies for doing things companies do. If you don't like the system, that's a problem with our government, protest, riot, revolt, whatever. But until we have those things, of course a utility company is going to stop giving away free electricity.


And there's the problem.  Utilities shouldn't be privatized.
 
COVID19
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
every T1 diabetic looks at you with the noose around their neck, and asks, "First time?"
 
jayphat
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Ever notice how during bad times of financial struggle, the energy companies still pay out dividends after we give them massive bailouts for their "hard times"? Ya, they can keep people's farking electric on indefinitely if they can pay out dividends.
 
Kuta
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Medicare for all now
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ less than a minute ago  

NM Volunteer: Fark_Guy_Rob: And while I agree, it would be great, in theory, to live in a happy place where everyone got free housing and free utilities and no old person was ever cut-off... We don't have that. You can't get mad at the companies for doing things companies do. If you don't like the system, that's a problem with our government, protest, riot, revolt, whatever. But until we have those things, of course a utility company is going to stop giving away free electricity.

And there's the problem.  Utilities shouldn't be privatized.


A Municipal system would perform no better.
 
