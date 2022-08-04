 Skip to content
(SoraNews24)   "While I inspect your 50k watch in this parking lot to decide if I want to buy it, care to leave me alone with it while you go into that store and buy some tea?"   (soranews24.com) divider line
19
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
For 50 grand it better have a laser.
 
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
That is some crazy trust they have in their fellow Japanese.
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

Lambskincoat: That is some crazy trust they have in their fellow Japanese.


I've been selling old computer and electronic equipment on Facebook and even while meeting people in person at a police station people will still try to get me to hand over merchandise without paying, or they'll give me less money than I'm owed and pretend it's a mistake. The sheer audacity of people these days is ridiculous.

One guy refused to get out of his car, told me to give him a laptop and said "I'll send you the money over Zelle once I get home." I didn't even verbally respond. I just stared at him for 30 seconds and he drove off.
 
151 [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Humanity as a whole is heading so much further towards Idiocracy. So much faster than expected. I'll give people a cigarette, give homeless people cash, but that's where the transactions end. I don't give you product until you give me money first.

shiat I guess that's super untrue, as a chef I give EVERYBODY product before payment. But payment isn't my problem in that scenario so...
 
meathome
‘’ 1 hour ago  

151: Humanity as a whole is heading so much further towards Idiocracy. So much faster than expected. I'll give people a cigarette, give homeless people cash, but that's where the transactions end. I don't give you product until you give me money first.

shiat I guess that's super untrue, as a chef I give EVERYBODY product before payment. But payment isn't my problem in that scenario so...


You're not wrong, but there's another side to this as well. There is a growing portion of the population who are all too willing to subscribe to the "fark you, got mine!" mentality, and to do so by any means necessary, including really petty stuff like another poster mentioned above with some of his online sales.

It's a bit of a perfect storm.
 
meathome
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Lambskincoat: That is some crazy trust they have in their fellow Japanese.


Nah, you hear about this kind of thing every so often in various countries.

Rich people thinking that no one would ever cheat them, after all, they're rich!

And then they get their watch stolen.
 
SiriusClown
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
GalFisk
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

meathome: Lambskincoat: That is some crazy trust they have in their fellow Japanese.

Nah, you hear about this kind of thing every so often in various countries.

Rich people thinking that no one would ever cheat them, after all, they're rich!

And then they get their watch stolen.


They probably think more a long the lines of "Nobody would ever cheat me,I'm rich because I'm the better cheater!"
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
I'm 100% sure that single comment in the article is legit
 
nytmare
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
🤦‍♂
 
Derp Du Jour
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
I would advise returning the watch
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
yellowjester
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
I've got a watch
That turns into a lifeboat....
Halo of Flies
Youtube fGOD1-NtxH8
 
WireFire2
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I bet that watch just happened to be insured for its full value.
 
stoli n coke
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

151: Humanity as a whole is heading so much further towards Idiocracy.


No. Breeding age women just hear the endless prattlings of the "Ya knaw, Idiocracy is really a documentary" crowd and decide they'd rather have sex with a dummy than a whiny melodramatic elitist with an unearned sense of superiority.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

stoli n coke: 151: Humanity as a whole is heading so much further towards Idiocracy.

No. Breeding age women just hear the endless prattlings of the "Ya knaw, Idiocracy is really a documentary" crowd and decide they'd rather have sex with a dummy than a whiny melodramatic elitist with an unearned sense of superiority.


Like I always say:
There is only one reason why assholes haven't been breed out of the genre pool.

Women like assholes.
 
What a Bagel
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

stoli n coke: 151: Humanity as a whole is heading so much further towards Idiocracy.

No. Breeding age women just hear the endless prattlings of the "Ya knaw, Idiocracy is really a documentary" crowd and decide they'd rather have sex with a dummy than a whiny melodramatic elitist with an unearned sense of superiority.


"Breeding age women" is also known to be a popular phrase among breeding age women.
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Well, this thread took a weird turn into incel territory.
 
meathome
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

GalFisk: meathome: Lambskincoat: That is some crazy trust they have in their fellow Japanese.

Nah, you hear about this kind of thing every so often in various countries.

Rich people thinking that no one would ever cheat them, after all, they're rich!

And then they get their watch stolen.

They probably think more a long the lines of "Nobody would ever cheat me,I'm rich because I'm the better cheater!"


Pretty much.

It's a combination of arrogance and ignorance.
 
