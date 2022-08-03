 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Missoulian)   Florida Woman arrested for driving golf cart on freeway while pulling from bottle of Jack Daniels   (missoulian.com) divider line
4
    More: Florida, Interstate Highway System, Melbourne, Florida, truck driver, golf cart, Semi-trailer truck, semitruck driver, Viera, Florida, Space Coast  
•       •       •

164 clicks; posted to Main » on 03 Aug 2022 at 11:46 PM (32 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



4 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Loucifer
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
And here she is...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Huh. Nowhere near The Villages.
 
extrafancy
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
That's the look of the person who just wants to get this over with and get her purse with the Jack Daniels Tennessee Fire Whiskey back.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I thought those carts were all electric now.
 
Displayed 4 of 4 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Can't get enough Fark in your life? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.