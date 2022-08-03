 Skip to content
(CNN)   The FAA wants to hear Americans' opinions on airplane seat size. Americans to respond as soon as they get someone to wedge them out of the recliner they've been stuck in for the past two days   (cnn.com) divider line
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
A good start for capacities and dimensions:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
question_dj [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
They're too small and there's not enough leg room
 
Thoreny [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Never had a problem with their size. My problem is with the lack of arm resters for coach.

question_dj: not enough leg room


And this.
 
mgh [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
6 foot tall, the leg room is not enough.  It is difficult for me to stand up and exit from the window seat to the aisle seat.  Sitting there is uncomfortable as my legs usually don't fit under the seat ahead of me due to the infotainment system.  Extending the space between seats would help both problems.

Good luck with that, they'd have to drop 1 or 2 rows of seats in a large air liner to be able to give everyone more room.  (The 'comfort plus' area of Delta is still short on leg room, but is 'better'.)
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Americans are getting larger, the seats are getting smaller.
 
question_dj [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Thoreny: Never had a problem with their size. My problem is with the lack of arm resters for coach.

question_dj: not enough leg room

And this.


I uh, lack a lot of gluteal mass, so I have to shift around a lot when I sit to be comfortable.

Since I fly infrequently, and can usually afford it, I fly first class for this reason.
 
MrBallou [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mgh: 6 foot tall, the leg room is not enough.  It is difficult for me to stand up and exit from the window seat to the aisle seat.  Sitting there is uncomfortable as my legs usually don't fit under the seat ahead of me due to the infotainment system.  Extending the space between seats would help both problems.

Good luck with that, they'd have to drop 1 or 2 rows of seats in a large air liner to be able to give everyone more room.  (The 'comfort plus' area of Delta is still short on leg room, but is 'better'.)


5'8" and I have plenty of legroom, but in the ultra-tight economy section, my massively broad, manly shoulders intrude on my seat mates. I basically have to sit with my arms crossed for the whole flight if I'm in a middle seat.
 
RolandTGunner [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm 6'3". The last time I flew coach I sat down in my seat and my knees were touching the back the seat in front of me. The person in that seat tried to lean the seat back and began banging my knees.
I leaned forward and asked them to please stop. This upset that person but they did relent.

That was maybe ten years ago and was the last time I flew coach.

I only fly once or twice a year but now I pay for business or first class.
It's worth every penny.
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
There are at at least 50 seats too many
 
wildlifer
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
6'2". And size 16 feet, no where near enough room.
Plus getting a pseudo prostate exam by Kiffany the TSA agent because I dare wear Carhartt barn coats in the winter.
Lufthansa was the most comfortable I've been on.
Riga to Berlin
American Eagle on a old MD80 was the worst..
Memphis to Little Rock.
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Coach is just not enough room for even a 5'7" guy like myself, given the burden of my legendary, enormous genitalia.
 
foo monkey
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Multiple people were paid to come up with this idea and to implement a survey which can be answered by simply watching the first two seasons of Seinfeld.
 
