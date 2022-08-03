 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(BBC-US)   Daddy, why doesn't it move?   (bbc.com) divider line
12
    More: Awkward, Crocodile, search of the endangered Siamese crocodile, crowd of zoo visitors, Siamese Crocodile, Crocodiles, reptile house, live Siamese crocodiles, Crocodylidae  
•       •       •

1362 clicks; posted to Main » on 03 Aug 2022 at 11:04 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



12 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
HedlessChickn [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I fully expected this to be about Ivanka.
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It will after the Viagra kicks in.

/dnrtfa
 
adamatari
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why not just use legal alligator, since American alligators are no longer rare and are farmed for hide and meat?
 
NathanAllen
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Anything that rare needs to be prefected.

I suggest alligator skin conditioner.

fark those asshole lizards. When they disappear will anyone really mind?
 
ISO15693
‘’ 1 hour ago  

adamatari: Why not just use legal alligator, since American alligators are no longer rare and are farmed for hide and meat?


Tell us how, exactly, that would highlight the impact that the illegal wildlife trade is having across the globe?
 
PartTimeBuddha [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Gotta hand it to the UK, here.

This is darkest sarcasm.
 
Kalashinator
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

ISO15693: adamatari: Why not just use legal alligator, since American alligators are no longer rare and are farmed for hide and meat?

Tell us how, exactly, that would highlight the impact that the illegal wildlife trade is having across the globe?


Rather than the zoo I think he meant the consumers buying legal gator products rather than endangered croc-skin bags.  Consumers who are the wealthy elite, who think laws are meant to be broken by those with 8+ figures in their bank accounts.
 
ongbok
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

adamatari: Why not just use legal alligator, since American alligators are no longer rare and are farmed for hide and meat?


Because an alligator isn't a crocodile
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Cute display. Someone gonna steal it.
 
PartTimeBuddha [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

ongbok: adamatari: Why not just use legal alligator, since American alligators are no longer rare and are farmed for hide and meat?

Because an alligator isn't a crocodile


Sade - Smooth Operator - Official - 1984
Youtube 4TYv2PhG89A
 
adamatari
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Kalashinator: ISO15693: adamatari: Why not just use legal alligator, since American alligators are no longer rare and are farmed for hide and meat?

Tell us how, exactly, that would highlight the impact that the illegal wildlife trade is having across the globe?

Rather than the zoo I think he meant the consumers buying legal gator products rather than endangered croc-skin bags.  Consumers who are the wealthy elite, who think laws are meant to be broken by those with 8+ figures in their bank accounts.


Yes, thank you. You can tell I'm a pleb because my mind goes "but I could just get something just as good that doesn't require exploiting something or making the world a worse place!"
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

adamatari: Why not just use legal alligator, since American alligators are no longer rare and are farmed for hide and meat?


Because for well off people..Having something other people can't have without connection shows their power
even above their bank account..

Assholes simply can't be content with never worrying about their needs for their lifetime..They have
to go above and beyond to make sure everyone knows how much better they are by conspicuous
consumption.
 
Displayed 12 of 12 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

The next best thing to UltraFark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.