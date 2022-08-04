 Skip to content
(UPI)   Roo Tide
10
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Crikey, y'all.
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I hate to be against what EVERYBODY thinks but just let him go. In fact, let more of them go.Some call them invasive species, some call them immigrants, or they might be called escapees from detention, but just let them go. Eventually they will get jobs and become productive members of society, like cats.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Nice headline Subs, Yeah if there is only one the loose there is no particular need to waste resources tracking and hunting it down. I think the situation will resolve itself....maybe. If  this turns into a Kangaroo Jack sequel I will eat my words
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
foo monkey
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
qph.cf2.quoracdn.netView Full Size
 
Loucifer
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

WastrelWay: I hate to be against what EVERYBODY thinks but just let him go. In fact, let more of them go.Some call them invasive species, some call them immigrants, or they might be called escapees from detention, but just let them go. Eventually they will get jobs and become productive members of society, like cats.


You will roo the day we let them go.
 
Kalashinator
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Loucifer: WastrelWay: I hate to be against what EVERYBODY thinks but just let him go. In fact, let more of them go.Some call them invasive species, some call them immigrants, or they might be called escapees from detention, but just let them go. Eventually they will get jobs and become productive members of society, like cats.

You will roo the day we let them go.


Roo the day?  Who talks like that?
 
Kalashinator
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

WastrelWay: I hate to be against what EVERYBODY thinks but just let him go. In fact, let more of them go.Some call them invasive species, some call them immigrants, or they might be called escapees from detention, but just let them go. Eventually they will get jobs and become productive members of society, like cats.


So Mister Kang...Mr. Kang Ga-Roo?  Is that Korean?  I tell ya, my wife, she loves bulgogi.  Anyway, yeah, Mr. Kang, what do you think you can do different for us here at Yum! Brands?  What can you bring to the table?

*dropkick*
 
suid
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
media-amazon.comView Full Size
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
PeeGee County frowns upon your shenanigans!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Huck And Molly Ziegler
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Have the animal get a NIL contract and Saban will simply banish it from the state.
 
