(Guardian)   More European countries limit Air Conditioning to save energy. Subby was in Europe during last month's heatwave and thinks the real news is that anyone has AC in the first place   (theguardian.com) divider line
eurotrader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Stayed at the Lanesborough  10 years ago during a heatwave in London and seeing the portable AC they placed in the rooms always seemed off but it was better than being hot in the room. Figured they would have come up with a better plan for AC by now
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Eh....it's best to avoid Europe during the summer since that is peak tourist season.  I recommend going in May or October.
 
eurotrader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The_Sponge: Eh....it's best to avoid Europe during the summer since that is peak tourist season.  I recommend going in May or October.


June is best normally and August is right out.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
So much for family heirlooms, the uncontrolled heat and the temperature fluctuations will warp it all.
 
mentula
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
first time in rome i discovered that the mcdonaldses there had a.c.and beer. very popular with us american students.
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
"Rules apply to public and large commercial buildings - but Madrid president says she will not comply"

Oh man she is going to get into so much trouble nothing over that.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I can smell the results of this all the way over here.
 
HoratioGates
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
19 C?  

I thought I set my AC cold (well insulated basement apartment.)  19 C is 66 F.  I feel bad setting my AC at 73/74 F to sit around in shorts.  Take off your sweater's in the summer people.
 
alex10294
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

HoratioGates: 19 C?  

I thought I set my AC cold (well insulated basement apartment.)  19 C is 66 F.  I feel bad setting my AC at 73/74 F to sit around in shorts.  Take off your sweater's in the summer people.


19c is the HEAT limit. 27C is the AC limit. The heat one is OK, the AC one is terrible.
 
jaycharms
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

HoratioGates: 19 C?

I thought I set my AC cold (well insulated basement apartment.)  19 C is 66 F.  I feel bad setting my AC at 73/74 F to sit around in shorts.  Take off your sweater's in the summer people.


Pretty sure the 19C is for the winter months.  The AC limit is 27 C (80 F).
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
People of the EU will crack before people of RU. I got $20 on it.
 
drinmonster
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

HoratioGates: 19 C?  

I thought I set my AC cold (well insulated basement apartment.)  19 C is 66 F.  I feel bad setting my AC at 73/74 F to sit around in shorts.  Take off your sweater's in the summer people.


That's on heat; nothing under 27C (80ishF) on cool. I'd rather die, and I probably would.
 
JK47
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

drjekel_mrhyde: People of the EU will crack before people of RU. I got $20 on it.



That's a given since Orcs are used to suffering, cold, famine, darkness, and pain.  It probably doesn't even register anymore.  Hence their shock at encountering things like toilets and washing machines.
 
HoratioGates
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

jaycharms: HoratioGates: 19 C?

I thought I set my AC cold (well insulated basement apartment.)  19 C is 66 F.  I feel bad setting my AC at 73/74 F to sit around in shorts.  Take off your sweater's in the summer people.

Pretty sure the 19C is for the winter months.  The AC limit is 27 C (80 F).


jaycharms: HoratioGates: 19 C?

I thought I set my AC cold (well insulated basement apartment.)  19 C is 66 F.  I feel bad setting my AC at 73/74 F to sit around in shorts.  Take off your sweater's in the summer people.

Pretty sure the 19C is for the winter months.  The AC limit is 27 C (80 F).


Ah, that makes more sense.  The way the line break on the headline read I missed the heating portion, and 80 F didn't register to me as an appropriate temperature for heat... I keep that around 72/73 F (my computer desk is near the window, thermostat isn't.  My mom used to keep her place at 68 and it felt much warmer than my place.  I probably should have been more accurate with my 'well insulated apartment' description- fairly well insulated, fairly small apartment.
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
If you're can't manage to stay cool in a dry 80°F indoor temp, you might want to lose some weight, you disgusting land manatee.

/just kidding. it kinda sucks. but it's all i can afford w/ energy rates right now.
//dry 75°F though, i mean, come on. that's really still too warm? if it's like 35%-40% humidity, that's unbearable?
///get out of your furry suit during the day! nttawwt you sick bastard
 
My Sober Alt
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

eurotrader: Stayed at the Lanesborough  10 years ago during a heatwave in London and seeing the portable AC they placed in the rooms always seemed off but it was better than being hot in the room. Figured they would have come up with a better plan for AC by now


Portable A/C?   Is that like a window unit?

A few years ago I noticed one of my neighbors had a window A/C in what is the hottest room in our houses. They have the exact same floorplan as me and I'm sure that's the hottest room in their house too. It's upstairs and gets afternoon sunlight.

Window A/Cs aren't really unusual, but I don't think I've ever seen one in a house I knew had central air. I did ponder the economics of doing that too, but decided I should just get a ceiling fan instead. I still don't have a ceiling fan in this room. It's 78 in here which is fine with me, but it's 67 downstairs which is  a little too cold for me.

I have never seen one of these in real life.

Fark user imageView Full Size

It sort of reminds me of a Dalek (if I use my imagination enough). Of course it needs a window to expel the hot air too.
 
