(NPR)   Alex Jones wants you to know that he now believes Sandy Hook was 100 percent real, that a $2 million penalty would be more than enough to punish him for his actions, and that he's ready to move past this if only the media would let him   (npr.org) divider line
Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
FUCK Alex Jones
 
Thoreny [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
They're not in the punitive stage, tho. This is for damages.
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones testified Wednesday that he now understands it was irresponsible of him to declare the Sandy Hook Elementary School massacre a hoax and that he now believes it was "100% real."


Oh horsesh*it he does.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Nah, dude had his chance to get out of this mess cheaply long ago and instead he has continued to try and exploit the misery of the Sandy Hook families for fame and profit. Try $200 million and maybe AJ's looming crucifixion won't be fatal.
 
Thoreny [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Badmoodman: Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones testified Wednesday that he now understands it was irresponsible of him to declare the Sandy Hook Elementary School massacre a hoax and that he now believes it was "100% real."


Oh horsesh*it he does.


Alex Jones knows he spouts bullshiat. It's his shtick, say the most outrageous things imaginable and profit. So he could actually be telling the truth this time.

/It's impossible to know what a troll like him thinks. We can only speculate.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
One thing is indisputable: he has the worst lawyer in the world.
 
Thoreny [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Marcus Aurelius: One thing is indisputable: he has the worst lawyer in the world.


Probably because only the shiattiest lawyer in the world would take such a loser case.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Take him to the cleaners.
 
duppy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
That bloated magenta biatch bragged in his leaked emails about raking in over $800,000 per day. And that's not even counting his anonymous Shiatcoin sugar daddy. So how about a big ol' fark no that that $2M figure?
 
Chariset [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Marcus Aurelius: One thing is indisputable: he has the worst lawyer in the world.


Or, from a certain perspective, the best
 
North_Central_Positronics [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sadly, I don't think there's a financial penalty that could hurt him as much as he deserves, so rooting for him to be stricken with painful ass-cancer is the best we can hope for.
 
BizarreMan [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He has always known it was real.  He just didn't care.
 
kazrak [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Chariset: Marcus Aurelius: One thing is indisputable: he has the worst lawyer in the world.

Or, from a certain perspective, the best


I've been watching too much Leverage recently, but I find myself wondering if Hardison shifted that phone dump into the Dropbox and then filtered out the "dude did you really mean to give that to us?" email.
 
bloobeary [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Now that I've been caught committing multiple counts of perjury, violated a court order, attempted to hide my fortune behind a phony bankruptcy to prevent having to pay any fines, insulted the judge on a deeply personal level, and called the jury a bunch of ignorant morons on television.... and that's after being dragged into court in the first pace for making a career out of publicly abusing the grieving families of murdered children.... I request that the court be gentle when deciding just how much I should be punished.

Because I'm white, I'm important and DON'T YOU KNOW WHO I AM?"


That sounds like the perfect closing argument for his shiatshow of a defense.

I hope they burn him at the stake.
 
sourballs
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Take his money. Hang the mofo
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

North_Central_Positronics: Sadly, I don't think there's a financial penalty that could hurt him as much as he deserves, so rooting for him to be stricken with painful ass-cancer is the best we can hope for.


Throat cancer and lung cancer, so he goes off the air permanently (even if the cancers aren't terminal).  Plus $300 million minimum in damages.
 
The Dog Ate My Homework
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
The Alex, The
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Hang him and then gibbett his corpse on the national mall.  Do the same with trump, his kids, their friends and every 1/6 insurrectionist after they're found guilty.  Enough is enough.
 
NoahFenze
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I'm sure Christian's will forgive him.

All of his supporters are going to say "he's literally forced to say that because of the corrupt government"!
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Thoreny: So he could actually be telling the truth this time.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SundaesChild
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Bankrupt that asshole.
 
El_Dan
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
It's a rare situation that calls for elite collections attorneys, but this dickhead is big game. Hope to see a lot of follow up stories about second homes being seized.
 
Juc [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I'm pretty sure his lawyer said 3 billion
 
UNC_Samurai
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
No, what he said was anything beyond two million would cripple his business.

Which is horseshiat, because we found out he cleared $80 million in his best year, still makes really good money, and in the last year had to suddenly pay off a "debt" to another company for all the supplements they bought.

(That company is owned by him and his parents)
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Night Train to Wakanda
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I want that mother farker screaming in to a ham radio on a park bench.

I want his fat ass on a hunger strike in prison where he gets a force feeding tube shoved down his throat.
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Hey Alex, are familiar with the word DESTITUTE?

Even that would leave him with too much.
 
rosebud_the_sled
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Circusdog320: fark Alex Jones


No, F*CK all of his idiot, lying sack of shiat viewers. They will always be idiot, lying sacks of shiat.
Every single one of them deserves all the hate in the world for being one of the most vile things on the planet.
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Night Train to Wakanda: I want that mother farker screaming in to a ham radio on a park bench.

I want his fat ass on a hunger strike in prison where he gets a force feeding tube shoved down his throat.


Make it a CB radio. More his speed.
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 1 minute ago  

BizarreMan: He has always known it was real.  He just didn't care.


Oh but he did care. To inflict as much misery and pain on the families as he could muster, all for a few pieces of silver.
 
Bruscar
‘’ less than a minute ago  
AssholeJones blames others (the media)for his ongoing bad behavior.

He asserts that the media has typecast him as someone who makes money off of Sandy Hook even as he skips portions of the trial to continue to make money off Sandy Hook.

He opened the door to his finances when he rang the bankruptcy bell. I hope the judge allows in any evidence of his income that the Plaintiffs' attorney ask to have admitted.

AJ has no remorse. He is a psychopath. What ever the plaintiffs' attorneys request in the form of damages, I hope the jury votes to double it and asks the Court to facilitate putting liens on all real property owned by him.
 
jso2897
‘’ less than a minute ago  

duppy: That bloated magenta biatch bragged in his leaked emails about raking in over $800,000 per day. And that's not even counting his anonymous Shiatcoin sugar daddy. So how about a big ol' fark no that that $2M figure?


Do you think maybe he isn't being entirely truthful?
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.