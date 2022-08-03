 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NYPost)   Cold fries: that's a shooting. Supersizes it by confessing to a 2020 murder   (nypost.com) divider line
9
    More: Asinine, English-language films, Michael Morgan, McDonald's worker, Week-day names, Police, French fries, worker Matthew Jeremiah Webb, criminal possession of a weapon raps  
•       •       •

332 clicks; posted to Main » on 04 Aug 2022 at 1:41 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



9 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
EdgeRunner [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's an unjust world. People get shot just for serving cold fries, while others post incredibly appalling comments under New York Post articles and face no repercussions whatsoever.
 
A_Flying_Toaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

EdgeRunner: It's an unjust world. People get shot just for serving cold fries, while others post incredibly appalling comments under New York Post articles and face no repercussions whatsoever.


It's the Murdoch Post, you could expect nothing and still be disappointed.
 
EdgeRunner [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

A_Flying_Toaster: EdgeRunner: It's an unjust world. People get shot just for serving cold fries, while others post incredibly appalling comments under New York Post articles and face no repercussions whatsoever.

It's the Murdoch Post, you could expect nothing and still be disappointed.


I'd be very disappointing, because hearing nothing from Murdoch would be a really nice turn for the better.
 
hardinparamedic [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is what we get from letting people miss the point of Falling Down
 
151 [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I mean, I'm not saying it's right, but I UNDERSTAND
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's a good thing that people have deadly weapons available at all times..Then they can use them
in the heat of the moment over trivial issues and petty disputes.....FREEDUMS!!!
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Air fry him like cold fries
 
JRoo
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

151: I mean, I'm not saying it's right, but I UNDERSTAND


Cold fries are gross.
 
Suflig
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
In the actual paper they have a quote from the shooter saying

"I gotta do what i gotta do."
 
Displayed 9 of 9 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Farking, less working

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.