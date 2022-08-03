 Skip to content
(NBC 12 Richmond)   School superintendent apologizes for new county school symbol. Swears he did nazi the controversy coming   (nbc12.com) divider line
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It wasn't an accident....
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
yellowjester
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Turbo Cojones
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Looks like an Enron logo.  I am offended!
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I don't know if it looks like a swastika exactly.  My first impression was people holding guns up to their heads.
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
If it's not a swastika what the actual f*ck were they trying to design?
 
RatMaster999
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Oh, heil no!
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

yellowjester: [Fark user image image 562x529]


Same energy.

BP Is deeply sorry! (We're Sorry) South Park
Youtube 15HTd4Um1m4
 
bobbyjoebobby
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Ive seen some lesbian action like this.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Billy Liar: I don't know if it looks like a swastika exactly.  My first impression was people holding guns up to their heads.


Because that's better?
 
vabeard
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Virginia is two States with a mixed up identity crisis.
 
dywed88
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

pastramithemosterotic: If it's not a swastika what the actual f*ck were they trying to design?


Something that looks like a swastika but with enough plausible deniability thay they could biatch about those libby snowflakes complaining about it and demanding their safe spaces.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Turbo Cojones: Looks like an Enron logo.  I am offended!


Eron is no better
 
dywed88
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

vabeard: Virginia is two States with a mixed up identity crisis.


Same applies to almost every state.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Human centipede
 
KodosZardoz
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Walker: It wasn't an accident....
[Fark user image image 850x589]
[Fark user image image 850x1021]


But you don't understand. They had to vote for Youngkin. Acknowledging he is a Nazi wasn't enough for people to vote against him.

Also, from the first tweet, it seems like that school district is restricted.
 
imashark [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

pastramithemosterotic: If it's not a swastika what the actual f*ck were they trying to design?


"Four hands and arms grasping together"

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.