 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Lifehacker)   Ten types of injuries no farker will ever have to worry about   (lifehacker.com) divider line
14
    More: Awkward, Vagina, Penis, Sexual intercourse, sexy research, penile fracture, good news, yeast infections, rare cases  
•       •       •

630 clicks; posted to Main » on 03 Aug 2022 at 5:50 PM (22 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



14 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
ouchie
 
Combustion [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
My friend worked the ER back in the day and one night he had to deal with a guy who had penile fracture. They had to drain the blood out of his penis with a needle and syringe. He said the urologist just poked the needle in the sacs on the bottom and syringed it out.

Just hearing about it was enough for me. I'm so glad I wasn't working that night.
 
yohohogreengiant [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
The long strand of hair.
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
#10:
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
adj_m
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
No back injuries? Article must have been written by a boring zoomer.
 
sourballs
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

I think a big problem is people having sex with all their clothes on
 
Denjiro
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
i.gifer.comView Full Size
 
foo monkey
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
You can get friction burns from masturbating too much without lube is what the doctor told me when I tested negative for herpes.
 
slantsix
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
One fine morning, 20 years ago, I walk downstairs and see my (female) roommate. We get chatting and I notice that one of her front teeth is now missing. So I ask about it.

"Crazy sex injury!" she responds. And laughs. (She was wearing yellow rubber gloves at the time and Fight Club wasn't that old. I got a hot chuckle at the coincidental absurdity.)

/smashed her face into the headboard
//Lucky guy
 
Everything is Awful
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
ALL - She Broke My Dick
Youtube KAsNpHD26lU
 
Tom-Servo [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
"How to prevent food irritation: Leave food in the kitchen."

For Farkers this one should be stuff it in your fat farking maw and get it all in your fat farking belly.

/fat
 
BlazeTrailer [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

foo monkey: You can get friction burns from masturbating too much without lube is what the doctor told me when I tested negative for herpes.


I was about to say - plenty of Farkers got that one trying to break their own record.
 
blondambition [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

slantsix: One fine morning, 20 years ago, I walk downstairs and see my (female) roommate. We get chatting and I notice that one of her front teeth is now missing. So I ask about it.

"Crazy sex injury!" she responds. And laughs. (She was wearing yellow rubber gloves at the time and Fight Club wasn't that old. I got a hot chuckle at the coincidental absurdity.)

/smashed her face into the headboard
//Lucky guy


Well, there it is.
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist
‘’ less than a minute ago  

BlazeTrailer: foo monkey: You can get friction burns from masturbating too much without lube is what the doctor told me when I tested negative for herpes.

I was about to say - plenty of Farkers got that one trying to break their own record.


"I once jerked off 12 times in a day just to see if I could."
- Brock Samson
 
Displayed 14 of 14 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Fark for your buck

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.