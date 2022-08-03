Fark NotNewsletter: How the geek sausage is made

|
A message from Drew Curtis:
________________________
Hey everyone, hope your week's been well.
We've had some weather here in Kentucky recently. Where I live, we've gotten a lot of rain but not much flooding - I'm about 400 ft up and 10 miles away from river level. In the southeastern part of the state though, it's pretty bad. A friend of mine lives near Whitesburg, the creek running through the down usually has a depth of six feet. Until last week the all time record flood level was 14 feet. It hit 22 feet. Unfortunately there's more rain in the forecast.
I don't have a great segue for this so I'll just wheel into another topic.
A question came up earlier today on TotalFark in a link about Tony Hawk showing up at the performance of a band that does live covers of music from Tony Hawk Pro Skaters. Which is awesome in and of itself. The question was, does this link go to Sports, Entertainment, or Fandom?
There's a ton of overlap between these three, and oftentimes when I can't tell I'll crosspost it. The general rule for Fandom however is that it covers any topic that might appear at a comic con. I know this doesn't clear things up entirely, because pro wrestling and classic car mania probably also qualifies. But for example, anything Star Wars? Fandom. Comic books? Fandom. Comic book business-related? Crosspost to business and fandom. I know the distinction is still fuzzy but hopefully this makes it less fuzzy. Tl;dr some things are obviously one or the other, some things aren't, some things are both.
Thursday 4 at p.m. Eastern it's the return of the Fark News Livestream. We'll definitely me Christine and Dill, Lucky is a game time decision. Want to learn who else other than China we made mad last week? The answer probably won't surprise you but the event might because it went completely below the radar. Amazing science news this week, plus a deep dive on Patrick, the Pony Mayor of Cockington. And whatever fresh hell we run into tomorrow. At the rate the Alex Jones trial is going, we'll have to touch on that as well. Join us!
________________________
End Drew transmission
________________________
Top Comments
Some of the top-voted smartest and funniest comments from the past week
Funny:
xanadian figured out why reporter Mindy Basara hadn't returned after tweeting about a 100-mg THC gummy
ImpendingCynic explained how a fire in Dallas was able to cause so much destruction
bearded clamorer planned on cheating on this year's taxes
I Have A Bo Burnham GIF For That was ready to join... something that was happening in Texas
Naido knew what that strange group activity was meant to accomplish
phalamir defended a pharmacist who called a customer a demon and threatened to kill her
Combustion had alarmingly strong feelings about a morning news anchor
I Have A Bo Burnham GIF For That pointed out a clear preference for jokes on certain topics over others
markie_farkie said a little prayer for us
EvilEgg knew the mistake someone made that caused her to have such a high ambulance bill after a car accident
Smart:
Carter Pewterschmidt weighed in on a lawsuit claiming the U.S. Navy accidentally shot down TWA Flight 800 back in 1996
NeoCortex42 decided on the best amount to win in the lottery
heymonkees wondered if a shooter who targeted unhoused people in the Vancouver, Canada area was influenced by a certain American idiot
bearded clamorer knew the main reason to build a house with a tree growing through it
Azz had advice in case you're a billionaire whose billionaire friend had sex with your wife
Munden had a suggestion if Apple wants people to stop putting cases on their iPhones
Mr. Coffee Nerves imagined "Saturday Night Live" continuing after Lorne Michaels retires
CSB Sunday Morning theme: Summer remodeling/renovation stories
Smart: hubiestubert fixed up a house for physical therapy after nearly dying
Funny: Teddy Brosevelt ruined Independence Day
Politics Funny:
Notabunny gave more information about the new U.S. political party being formed by Andrew Yang and Christine Todd Whitman
I Have A Bo Burnham GIF For That demonstrated what Donald Trump admits he wanted to do as president
Marcus Aurelius could get a job making weapons in Russia
duppy found a savage attack by Google
Albino Squid commented about how bad it was that Mark McCloskey's campaign tried to make it look like Vanilla Ice and the Ying Yang Twins supported him
Politics Smart:
Bootleg explained why Trump would never have considered allowing one of his offspring to have their wedding at the White House
shastacola took a guess at why a "young queer conservative" was a Republican for so long
HighOnCraic figured it might be useful to read the articles you link to
no1curr made a prediction of what could happen if China invades Taiwan
Bootleg fleshed out Trump's plan to put unhoused people in tents on "large parcels of inexpensive land in the outer reaches of the cities"
Top Contest Entries
Some of the top-voted contest entries from last week
Photoshops:
artifishy gave us hose gone wild
artifishy could only hope for the animator to have a heart attack
Yammering_Splat_Vector lit the Bat-Signal
RedZoneTuba farted in our general direction
artifishy showed us what a youthful spirit might look like
Yammering_Splat_Vector invited us over to put on Zeppelin and eat cheddar cheese
Yammering_Splat_Vector found someone who was quite moved by a replica memorial
noazark spotted the nope goats
Yammering_Splat_Vector something something Spirit Airlines
whatsupchuck captured Steve Bannon's essence
Farktography theme: Festivals and Festivities
Elsinore snapped a Pride Parade personal portrait
Fark Headlines of the Week
A selection of some of the top headlines from last week
On this day in history, in 1956, there were two ships off of Nantucket. One should have turned
ERs on the brink, UMs, UHs, and AHs precarious
Dating app for anti-vaxxers turns out to lack protection
Milli Violinni
Uvalde City Council to investigate every city officer who responded to school massacre, which shouldn't take long since almost none of them actually did
Well, that'll chap your ass: judge blocks applying sunscreen to Butte
Dow drops for second day in a row
More missing J6 texts. This time from Trump's Homeland Security head and Deputy Secretary. There's more cover up in Trump's admin than on his face
Hundreds of tourists visit Iraqi parliament
Faulty cartridges powering ejection seats have grounded hundreds of F-35s. Expected fix is to remove cartridges, blow on them, and reinsert
Fark Weird News Quiz (brought to you by ox45tallboy)
Another fun time on the Quiz this week, where three Farkers made the 1000 club and will be presenting essays on herpetology from three distinct regions within North America. VooDoo_Blonde came out on top with 1028, followed by runwiz in second with 1021 and Denjiro in third with 1010. Tailspin Tommy made fourth with 993, and freakingmoron rounds out the top five with 991.
The hardest question on last week's Hard Quiz was about which artist was the first to receive the free T-shirt from Spotify to commemorate passing 100 million followers. Only 36% of quiztakers knew that it was the soulless ginger leprechaun known as Ed Sheeran. Full disclosure: I've actually seen him in concert, and he's rather talented, if not exactly my cup of tea music-wise.
The easiest question on last week's Hard Quiz was about the eerie pink glow that people noticed in the skies above Mildura, a town in Victoria, Australia. 84% of quiztakers knew that glow was caused by the grow lights at a local cannabis farm. The medical marijuana operation is legal and operated by the government, but to keep its location secret (to deter theft), shutters are supposed to be activated at night to hide the glow lights, and they appear to have failed to operate as intended. Maybe once it's legal there they'll leave them open all the time for the townsfolk to say "Whoa."
The hardest question on last week's Easy Quiz was about which artist helped Elton John re-record his hit "Tiny Dancer" last week. Only 39% of quiztakers recognized that Britney Spears was still spending a good amount of her newly emancipated time working on her career. FWIW, Christina Aguilera has released two studio albums since Spears' last one, the latest being this year's "Aguilera."
The easiest question on last week's Easy Quiz was about fruit varieties. 98% of quiztakers recognized Clementines, Mandarins, and Satsumas as varieties of oranges. I think they're also Marvel villains, but that wasn't in the article.
If you missed out last week, now's a great time to catch up on the Fark Weird News Quiz. Congratulations once again to the winners, and we'll be doing it all again on Friday.
