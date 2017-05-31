 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Fark Fiction Anthology)   "When witnesses concoct lies, they often miss the obvious." ― John Grisham, The Testament. This is your Fark Writer's Thread, Obvious Edition   (farkfiction.net) divider line
7
    More: CSB, Trademark, Genre, registered trademark of Fark, panel of judges, Science fiction, best submissions, best results, Fark Fiction Anthology Submission thingee  
•       •       •

268 clicks; posted to Main » and Discussion » on 03 Aug 2022 at 3:30 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



7 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
John Grisham is a widely popular novelist who's written not one, not two, but twenty-eight consecutive number-one fiction bestsellers and is primarily known for his courtroom dramas. His first novel, A Time to Kill was rejected by an oddly symmetric twenty-eight publishers before someone gave him a chance, which is on the one hand yet another reason to never give up no matter how many rejection letters you have, and on the other, probably a crime against publishing profits somewhere. As much as I complain about it, I think I only got twenty-five rejections for my first novel before I stopped sending it out. (Of course, I'm no John Grisham)

Grisham's writing is based on his legal career, in which he practiced law for a decade before being elected to the Mississippi House of Representatives. His writing is clear and accessible, even as he wades through a morass of legal terms and definitions that are dense to a layman. But what does he have to teach us about writing?

This page lists his eight Do's and Don'ts for writing popular fiction.

DO: Write a page every day. This is absolutely a tip we see time and time again: the more consistently you write, the better you write.
DON'T: Write the first scene until you know the last. This isn't a call to spend a full year mapping out the entire story arc as Ken Follett does, but knowing where you're trying to go absolutely helps.
DO: Write your one page each day at the same place and time. This is part of consistency and training yourself to constantly write, and a part of forming good habits.
DON'T: Write a prologue. "Prologues are usually gimmicks to hook the reader. Avoid them."
DO: Use quotation marks with dialogue. This seems like a no-brainer, and at the same time I've seen it work without any quotations, but this is one of those rules where you really need to know what you're doing if you decide to break it.
DON'T: Keep a thesaurus within reaching distance. If you have to look it up to write it, do you expect your readers to have to look it up to read it?
DO: Read each sentence at least three times in search of words to cut. Every sentence is improved by reduction when possible.
DON'T: Introduce 20 characters in the first chapter. You might have a spreadsheet to keep track of your characters, but don't expect the readers to have one.

A lot of these seem like obvious truths, but sometimes they need to be spelled out.

Writing Question of the Week!

How do you handle dense legal terminology? Have you written a courtroom scene? Was your courtroom scene based on real life experience?

(And in full disclosure of the truth: the reason I went with John Grisham this week was because I was posting in the Alex Jones trial thread this morning when a full on Perry Mason moment happened with Jones caught out on the stand in a lie, and it was glorious.)
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark Fiction Anthlogy update!

We are closed for submissions for this year's Fark Fiction Anthlogy! Huge thanks to everyone who submitted! And I'll be honest, just like every year I was white-knuckling it down the to wire, wondering if we'd get enough entries to make it work (or god forbid, publish a magazine instead) but we had seventy thousand words of entries submitted in the last week and half. Awesome work, everyone! We even got a bunch of a really, really good mystery/suspense/thriller entries in (and there was a point where I'd have seriously considered a submission that was just The Mystery of Why Does Toraque Smell His Cat's Butts All Day Long to get more entries in that tab. Well, considered.)

I don't have final category numbers, but we ended up with ~160K total words among forty-six submissions. We have a huge amount of science fiction entries this year, which means I'll be trying to find ways to move stuff into other categories when possible.

At this point, everyone who submitted a story to e­dit­or­s[nospam-﹫-backwards]noitc­i­f­kr­af*net should have received a response from us, with the exception of one submitter: if you submitted a mystery from a Hotmail email account, and have not heard back, I'm getting an email bounce from a server somewhere along the line so please either get in touch with a different account, or hold on! I'm trying a few other accounts to see if I can get an email through to you.

So what happens now? The readers and editors will be taking a couple of weeks to read and score all submissions, and we will have this done by September 1st. Once that's done, I'll be in contact with everyone regardless of whether or not they were accepted (well, probably a few days after that, like that weekend since I work a day job) but either way, everyone should be hearing back as soon as possible.

Once again, thanks to everyone, submitters, readers, and editors, for your help in this year's Fark Fiction Anthology!
 
Wenchmaster
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As always, looking forward to this year's edition. We have some awesome writers here on Fark.

I remember you mentioning a couple of weeks ago that there weren't a lot of action/mystery stories, so I submitted one. Glad to hear a bunch of other people also took the hint.

I'm fairly aggravated with myself about not finishing the fantasy story I was working on for submission. As it is, I submitted my stuff at pretty close to the last minute, so the fantasy tale will have to wait for next year.
 
ms_lara_croft [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
I'm looking forward to the anthology very much. It's always a good read.

I like your dos and don'ts. I'd add read your fiction out loud so you can hear what it sounds like. When I read aloud,  I can pick up on cadence and natural dialogue much easier. If it's hard for me to say, it'll be hard for the character to say.
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
"How do you handle dense legal terminology? Have you written a courtroom scene? Was your courtroom scene based on real life experience? "

As a retired lawyer, I avoid it. Dense legal terminology can be explained in practical terms. Most lawyering is done outside the courtroom. I never practiced criminal defense, like Perry Mason, but in one of my few courtroom appearances, I caught the plaintiff in a maze of contradictions, and her high-powered law firm gave up on her. The opposing counsel even congratulated me in a way, saying, "Now that I've seen you in action..."

No, I've never written a courtroom scene, but if I did, it would include one of the questions I asked that plaintiff: "Do you know how to read and write?"

Well, I got a story submitted before the deadline. Maybe it's not so good. But I had to force myself to work on it, which might be why it's not good enough. However, now I seem to be ready to work on other stories that are already mapped out.
 
king of vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Another thank you for the Do's and Don'ts. Nice list. 

I like to use a thesaurus when I know the word and the first couple letters but can't remember the entire word. Other than that, I normally avoid it.

Lying is easy to detect, which is why society has devalued the truth. Most humans would rather believe comforting lies than inconvenient truths. It's why advanced civilization has no long-term chance at perpetuity.
 
crumblecat
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Hull and Dalmatians.

I forgot the deadline.

Got a piece but didn't send it in time.

Was hoping to get three in a row. (Ultimate Monster '20, Waiting to Launch '21)

Any room for a little one to fill the gaps?
 
Displayed 7 of 7 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More funny for your money.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.