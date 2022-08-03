 Skip to content
(Blog Toronto)   Toronto ranked the hardest city to navigate. Meanwhile, Rome ranked city with worst pizza, Paris the least romantic, Dubai the chilliest weather, Tokyo the widest open spaces, New York the friendliest people, Chernobyl the cleanest   (blogto.com) divider line
Psychopusher [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"As a boomtown, there's always new construction happening everywhere, so if you're driving around the downtown area, you can expect traffic disruptions, congestion, and road closures that could suddenly change your route and potentially get you lost."

They're not entirely wrong there.  Downtown TO has been a nightmare of construction for the last twenty years.  Under normal circumstances the city is mostly easy to navigate (unless you run afoul of the mess of one-way streets in certain areas of the city like Parkdale) but the perpetual construction of condos in a city that doesn't even remotely have the infrastructure to support that many more people living in the downtown core has made it hell to get around.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Getting from Pearson out to the 'burbs is quite a bit more complicated than it used to be. Good thing every smartphone has a GPS these days. Just hope your mobile carrier doesn't slap you with international roaming charges.
 
Pedal Pedal
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
I can't believe Dallas isn't on there.
 
MillionDollarMo
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I missed an exit into Rome and there wasn't another until I reached a different city quarter.
 
Lifeless [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Pedal Pedal: I can't believe Dallas isn't on there.


Or Houston.  Everyone there drives like they completely redesigned the road system overnight
 
kozlo [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Now I'm a little limited in my worldview, but freakin Pittsburg is a maze of one-ways, hills and bridges. I hate it.
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Rome does have terrible pizza.

-I promised Chris some real Italian pizza.
--There's only one place to get a decent pizza.
-Yeah, Sydney.

(nothing on Fark is obscure)

For a good Pizza go to Pizzaria La Notizia

Unfortunately Nonna Fernanda might have closed up her shop selling Pizza Fritta

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Straight Outta Wells Branch [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
IDisME
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
If you get lost, just ask a dog.  They're everywhere.

Dog Reading Map Prank! - Just For Laughs Gags
Youtube rA-y_leT-30
 
raulzero
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
...even Chernobyl received a glowing review.
 
weirdneighbour
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Fark that, Windsor Ontario is, what a messed up road plan........but all roads lead to Nudie Bars.
 
Lexx
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: Getting from Pearson out to the 'burbs is quite a bit more complicated than it used to be. Good thing every smartphone has a GPS these days. Just hope your mobile carrier doesn't slap you with international roaming charges.


Dude Pearson IS the burbs.
 
AuralArgument [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
kozlo:

I've driven in both quite often Pitts is worse than tor
 
neaorin
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
In what world does London come in at #2? Sure, driving (or being driven) around is a an unpleasant and quite expensive experience, but it has kickass public transit.
 
neapoi
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: Getting from Pearson out to the 'burbs is quite a bit more complicated than it used to be. Good thing every smartphone has a GPS these days. Just hope your mobile carrier doesn't slap you with international roaming charges.


Google maps lets you download offline maps. I've done that several times while traveling  abroad.
 
AuralArgument [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
weirdneighbour:

I'm at Tecumseh Rd and Lauzon right now!

No nudie bar in sight
 
Worksucks370
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Straight Outta Wells Branch: [Fark user image 425x511]


No joke - I still remember the first time I ever went to NYC - and I could figure out exactly where so much was almost instantly because of the basic layout and naming.... never knew it could be that way.
 
bingethinker [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Who did they have ranking the cities? Toronto's only tough if you're from some podunk craphole town with one traffic light.
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Why would the pizza in Rome be remarkable in any way? Its not even an Italian dish
 
weirdneighbour
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

AuralArgument: weirdneighbour:

I'm at Tecumseh Rd and Lauzon right now!

No nudie bar in sight


I'm really not from the area, you will have to ask a Windsor Farker.
 
Clash City Farker
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Worksucks370: Straight Outta Wells Branch: [Fark user image 425x511]

No joke - I still remember the first time I ever went to NYC - and I could figure out exactly where so much was almost instantly because of the basic layout and naming.... never knew it could be that way.


Easy to navigate, but I still would not to drive in NYC. I am much more comfortable driving in Boston. Boston is not that big.
 
FirstDennis
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
aaand Columbia SC is the hottest city.
 
Moose out front
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I have not been to Toronto or London, but New York at #3?

Manhattan is one of the easiest places to get around that I've ever been to. Even Queens and Brooklyn are pretty easy to navigate and get around. I never spent much time in the Bronx. The bridges and tunnels make it *slightly* more challenging, but honestly there are so many of them it's still not that bad.

In any case, there are plenty of big cities in the US alone that are far more difficult than NYC. Atlanta. Boston. Pittsburgh. Los Angeles.
 
neaorin
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

neapoi: fragMasterFlash: Getting from Pearson out to the 'burbs is quite a bit more complicated than it used to be. Good thing every smartphone has a GPS these days. Just hope your mobile carrier doesn't slap you with international roaming charges.

Google maps lets you download offline maps. I've done that several times while traveling  abroad.


This, but I also get a local prepaid card with some data on it, which I pop into a pocketable modem.
 
CrazyCurt
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
In the world? Toronto? Try Mexico City.

/ In a VW Bus in 1970.
 
rockymountainrider
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Straight Outta Wells Branch: [Fark user image 425x511]


Yeah, basically any older city built up around a waterfront and/or rivers is going to be a mess.

Toronto has it's quirks but is fairly easily understood.  It's a big city with lots of congestion so going from UofT to the burbs is going to take some work.

St Catharines or Brantford have weird gores where 5 roads enter, a kumite ensues, and three roads leave, but not at any predictable angles or anything.  Like a kindergartener designed a city.

\Hate driving in St Kitts
\\even the 406 is no longer fun
 
AuralArgument [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
weirdneighbour:

Looks at self
 
Terlis
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Everyone knows you go to Naples for pizza. Rome is for pasta.
 
BlazeTrailer [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

kozlo: Now I'm a little limited in my worldview, but freakin Pittsburg is a maze of one-ways, hills and bridges. I hate it.


Add in that so many highway directional signs you need are directly behind the bridge supports so you don't see them until immediately at your turn
 
brigid_fitch
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
How in the world are Philly & Boston NOT on that list?

"[List] based on hard evidence compiled by travel site Next Vacay, which weighed factors such as Google Maps searches for directions as well as mobile download speed, walkability score, average taxi fares and transportation options."

Ah, so the list is skewed by tourists.  That makes more sense.  

/LOVED Toronto--had no problems navigating in the city
//Same as #2 on the list, London.  From the Mayfair section, I could walk pretty much everywhere and take the Tube when I couldn't
///Worst city I was ever in was Shenzhen, China.  Holy cats, that place was just AWFUL!  Traffic lights & signs are merely suggestions. The city just gave up at its busiest intersections, installing pedestrian tunnels rather than expect drivers to stop running over people.
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

BlazeTrailer: kozlo: Now I'm a little limited in my worldview, but freakin Pittsburg is a maze of one-ways, hills and bridges. I hate it.

Add in that so many highway directional signs you need are directly behind the bridge supports so you don't see them until immediately at your turn


Also add in PennDOT arbitrarily shutting down roads which adds to the challenge.
 
BlazeTrailer [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

brigid_fitch: How in the world are Philly & Boston NOT on that list?

"[List] based on hard evidence compiled by travel site Next Vacay, which weighed factors such as Google Maps searches for directions as well as mobile download speed, walkability score, average taxi fares and transportation options."

Ah, so the list is skewed by tourists.  That makes more sense.  

/LOVED Toronto--had no problems navigating in the city
//Same as #2 on the list, London.  From the Mayfair section, I could walk pretty much everywhere and take the Tube when I couldn't
///Worst city I was ever in was Shenzhen, China.  Holy cats, that place was just AWFUL!  Traffic lights & signs are merely suggestions. The city just gave up at its busiest intersections, installing pedestrian tunnels rather than expect drivers to stop running over people.


I think your data point would be even more skewed. If you are only going walking distances or going the prescribed patterns of metros you aren't really "navigating".

But seriously, in an unfamiliar city who navigates anyway? If public transport isn't sufficient get a damn driver.
 
Myk-House of El [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I had not problem navigating in Toronto, but I wasn't there long and it's been over 20 years.  Atlanta was a hot mess, though that's one where other drivers may have made navigation appear more difficult than it actually was.  I have heard stories about Boston but no first hand.

Having said that for a small city, Tucson, AZ has some navigational challenges.  Mostly that thing where street names change even though you haven't deviated/needing to turn to stay on the same street you want to be on.  It also has places where rather than make a left, you go past the intersection and make a U-turn then go back and turn right.
 
RoyFokker'sGhost
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
How about Seattle?

Streets are laid out like the city planners were playing Pick-Up-Stix while drunk.
 
BlazeTrailer [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Mrtraveler01: BlazeTrailer: kozlo: Now I'm a little limited in my worldview, but freakin Pittsburg is a maze of one-ways, hills and bridges. I hate it.

Add in that so many highway directional signs you need are directly behind the bridge supports so you don't see them until immediately at your turn

Also add in PennDOT arbitrarily shutting down roads which adds to the challenge.


You guys are making me want to visit Pittsburgh again....though not driving
 
hammettman
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

neaorin: In what world does London come in at #2? Sure, driving (or being driven) around is a an unpleasant and quite expensive experience, but it has kickass public transit.


Stupid list.  London is surprisingly easy to navigate.  FFS, you land at Heathrow get on the tube and then you're in town.  With an Oyster card, you can ride the subway, a bus, water taxi, you farking pretty much only have to walk a block or two to catch any of those.  Or pick up an e-bike.  And they have farking maps everywhere.  To boot, it's managed pretty well.  My daughter lost her iPhone getting off the car at Covent Garden.  Hundreds of people, packed station.  I filled out the TfL lost and found request.  They FARKING FOUND IT and returned it to us.
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Boston should be on the list, for sure. And if anyone ever asks for directions, instead of giving street names, it's way easier to navigate by landmarks. "So, head straight, then take a left at the Pregnant Building..."

images.fineartamerica.comView Full Size
 
bikkurikun
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

inglixthemad: Rome does have terrible pizza.

-I promised Chris some real Italian pizza.
--There's only one place to get a decent pizza.
-Yeah, Sydney.

(nothing on Fark is obscure)

For a good Pizza go to Pizzaria La Notizia

Unfortunately Nonna Fernanda might have closed up her shop selling Pizza Fritta

[Fark user image 850x1275]


When I am in Rome I tend to eat nothing but al taglio slices while walking around. La Renella in Trastevere must be my favorite so far.
 
watching the trump puddle dry
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I'm a Western new Yorker, now granted Toronto isn't as easy to traverse as Rochester, but compared to Buffalo.... Wow
 
slantsix
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Toronto is insanely easy to navigate. It's a grid FFS. I lived there, pre-Google maps, and never had any issues at all. In fact that drivers tend to be extremely courteous outside of the highways.

/Winnipeg would like a word
//below is an infamous sign that captures some of the absurdity
///French River Lot system FTW

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
whitroth
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Straight Outta Wells Branch: [Fark user image 425x511]


Thanks. I can't believe Toronto's worse than Boston, and that Boston doesn't even rate in the top 10.
 
watching the trump puddle dry
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

slantsix: Toronto is insanely easy to navigate. It's a grid FFS. I lived there, pre-Google maps, and never had any issues at all. In fact that drivers tend to be extremely courteous outside of the highways.

/Winnipeg would like a word
//below is an infamous sign that captures some of the absurdity
///French River Lot system FTW

[Fark user image image 425x318]


Quebec is truly acorns
 
Ketchuponsteak
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Straight Outta Wells Branch: [Fark user image 425x511]


Of those two, only Boston looks like its easy to navigate.

Maybe New York was designed on the original Sim City, where everything had to be squares.
 
bikkurikun
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Terlis: Everyone knows you go to Naples for pizza. Rome is for pasta.


Naples is for Napeolitan pizza. Rome is for Roman pizza, which is quite different but excellent in its own right. 

But they are different things. It's like the difference between Chicago and New York pizza, only with far superior ingredients, more refined taste and better skills.
 
patrick767
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Straight Outta Wells Branch: [Fark user image 425x511]


I was going to say, did they exclude Boston from this competition? It's the only logical explanation for them not being #1.

My Boston story: In the pre-smart phone era, I was in Boston to visit a friend, who I was supposed to meet at a particular bar near his apartment. I rented a car at the airport and had printed Mapquest directions before I went, but I missed a turn somewhere and got lost. Finally I stopped and called him. He quickly realized about where I was, so I said okay, how do I get to where you are?
"I don't know."
"What? You've lived here for years. You don't know?"
"The road I would tell you to take is closed for construction."
"So I can just go a couple blocks up or something and get there, right?"
"lol... no."

I got where I was going. Eventually.
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.