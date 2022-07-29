 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(The Daily Beast)   Martin Shkreli livestreams himself taking an IQ test online. When the score comes back a slightly above average 125. his "people" swing into action to explain he only took half the test which means his REAL score is a near-record 250. Morbo?   (thedailybeast.com) divider line
98
    More: Facepalm, Intelligence, Intelligence quotient, Intellectual giftedness, Notorious pharma bro Martin Shkreli, IQ test, Shkreli's spokesperson, final score, Psychology  
•       •       •

892 clicks; posted to Main » on 03 Aug 2022 at 3:05 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



98 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
How does he still have people?
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
How can you get a "Average" on a ONLINE IQ test...those things are designed to sell certificate and Mensa membership cards. "Hey, baby, I'm a Mensa Member" or hang the cert in your office with the other online degrees from prestigious South African web schools.
 
NateAsbestos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh yeah? Well I finished 10% of a test and got a 40, so... you do the math, idiots.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
125 is slightly above average?
 
gunga galunga [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Morbo?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Magorn [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NewportBarGuy: 125 is slightly above average?


1 sigma or maybe it's 2 these days
 
KB202
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How does anyone stand that close and take a swing?
 
talkertopc [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In school I once did a test and did not notice there were questions on both sides of the sheet, my teacher did not multiply my score by 2.
 
iron_city_ap
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Now livestream him getting beat up.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Which, ironically,
Would be well above average...
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I could see him being in the 120s. Bright enough to come up with the idea of buying a generic and jacking up the price, not bright enough to see the world getting mad at him and looking into his business. He could have doubled the price and no one would have batted an eye.
 
Themissingsith
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And why do we care about this guys IQ?
 
The Weekend Baker
‘’ 1 hour ago  

spongeboob: How does he still have people?


Living Colour - Cult Of Personality (Official Video)
Youtube 7xxgRUyzgs0
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"In the meantime," he concluded, "may I offer you a discount code to my OnlyFans account?"

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
special20
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NewportBarGuy: 125 is slightly above average?


What did your mom tell you it was? 80?
 
Herr Flick's Revenge
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NewportBarGuy: 125 is slightly above average?


Average IQ in United States is 98.
 
jjorsett
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Magorn: NewportBarGuy: 125 is slightly above average?

1 sigma or maybe it's 2 these days


Standard deviation on IQ is usually taken to be 15. A score of 125 would put him in the 95th percentile.
 
Breaker Moran [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Shkreli is like a human test strip for grody ickiness.
 
DuneClimber
‘’ 1 hour ago  
O, yeah? Well, mine's 251.

Take THAT, Pharma Bro!
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

special20: NewportBarGuy: 125 is slightly above average?

What did your mom tell you it was? 80?


Mom? I was raised by the state. :(
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Screw your IQ test. Martin, Donald, and me, one game of Jeopardy. They put in $100K, I'll put in my house. Winner take all.

I've been on this site for years, so you all know I'm no genius. I still like my chances.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  

wildcardjack: I could see him being in the 120s. Bright enough to come up with the idea of buying a generic and jacking up the price, not bright enough to see the world getting mad at him and looking into his business. He could have doubled the price and no one would have batted an eye.


Wait until you hear about his new "business". It's a crypto thing because of course it is.  https://fortune.com/2022/07/29/pharma-bro-martin-shkreli-is-fresh-out-of-prison-with-a-new-web3-crypto-drug-discovery-business/
 
justanotherfarkinfarker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
125 is good. It means you didn't eat paint chips as a kid.
 
Stantz
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NewportBarGuy: 125 is slightly above average?


Last time I took an IQ test I scored 138 and Mensa asked me to join - for a monthly fee so I could attend meetings where people argue with each other. I was 18 and had much more imporant girls on my mind
 
Tarl3k
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NewportBarGuy: 125 is slightly above average?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My son once got math test back with a grade of 40%, an F.  He explained it was 100% so it should have been an A.  His logic: he only answered the eight questions new the answers and got them all correct so eight out of eight is 100%.  It took a while to get it into his head that the 12 questions he didn't answer were counted as wrong.
 
D135
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I thought 100 was the "average"?

/I wouldn't know, I'm too scared to get tested.
 
falkone32
‘’ 1 hour ago  
125 isnt slightly above average, its above like 95%. Its also irrelevant since the test exists to determine whether kids need extra help in school.
 
gnosis301
‘’ 1 hour ago  

iron_city_ap: Now livestream him getting beat up.


Half to death.
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Rapmaster2000: wildcardjack: I could see him being in the 120s. Bright enough to come up with the idea of buying a generic and jacking up the price, not bright enough to see the world getting mad at him and looking into his business. He could have doubled the price and no one would have batted an eye.

Wait until you hear about his new "business". It's a crypto thing because of course it is.  https://fortune.com/2022/07/29/pharma-bro-martin-shkreli-is-fresh-out-of-prison-with-a-new-web3-crypto-drug-discovery-business/


See, he's bright but an idiot.
 
jjorsett
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Rapmaster2000: [Fark user image image 850x645]


187 would put him in the neighborhood of Thomas Edison, Shakespeare, John von Neumann, Pascal, Max Planck, Richard Feynman ...
 
Breaker Moran [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Stantz: imporant girls


I hope you brought the astringents to those equations, iykwimaityd!
 
gnosis301
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jjorsett: Rapmaster2000: [Fark user image image 850x645]

187 would put him in the neighborhood of Thomas Edison, Shakespeare, John von Neumann, Pascal, Max Planck, Richard Feynman ...


Who all took the test.
 
Dryad
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jjorsett: Magorn: NewportBarGuy: 125 is slightly above average?

1 sigma or maybe it's 2 these days

Standard deviation on IQ is usually taken to be 15. A score of 125 would put him in the 95th percentile.


True. But that is still only 1 in 20 - Somewhat smart, but not even the brightest in any moderately sized room.
Certainly not the internationally respected genius he feels himself to be.
-
Also, 1 in 20 of the gen pop equates to maybe average at best for those in high level professional or academic positions. Around successful execs in any medical, pharma, or financial circles he wouldn't even be the brightest in the elevator
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media1.giphy.comView Full Size
 
yellowjester
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Being smart is overrated...
 
dogpause
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In 6th grade the results of mine was 138. I am definitely not a poster child for the intelligencia. I did (and still do) have a powerful vocabulary, and I was good at recognizing patterns. I then proceeded to show how far short of near-genius I was by way of my grade in math. IQ tests are amusing, but indicative of little.
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
An isolated number is meaningless. Is this a verbal IQ or a full-scale IQ, and if full scale what are the subtest scores? I had an examiner refuse to assign a FSIQ score because the range of variation in my subscores rendered them uninterpretable.
 
Yankees Team Gynecologist
‘’ 1 hour ago  

gnosis301: jjorsett: Rapmaster2000: [Fark user image image 850x645]

187 would put him in the neighborhood of Thomas Edison, Shakespeare, John von Neumann, Pascal, Max Planck, Richard Feynman ...

Who all took the test.


Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user image
 
Dryad
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jjorsett: Rapmaster2000: [Fark user image image 850x645]

187 would put him in the neighborhood of Thomas Edison, Shakespeare, John von Neumann, Pascal, Max Planck, Richard Feynman ...


Even being 1 in 100,000 still means there have been millions of them running around the planet at any given time.
They can be surf bums and cab drivers too. Intelligence is only one small nudge toward great achievement, it doesn't insure it.
 
Marksrevenge
‘’ 1 hour ago  

D135: I thought 100 was the "average"?

/I wouldn't know, I'm too scared to get tested.


100 is average. 125 is top 6%. Smart, but there are tens of millions in the US just as bright or brighter. Not a score you shout from the rooftops unless you're a self-important attention seeker like Shkreli.
 
serfdood [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My IQ was 135 or thereabouts when I tested years ago, which, if you knew me, you knew the value of IQ tests.
 
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

spongeboob: How does he still have people?


I refer you to Alex Jones, TFG, Elon Musk, Charles Manson etc. etc.
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
legacy.lifesize.comView Full Size
 
Russ1642
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Magorn: NewportBarGuy: 125 is slightly above average?

1 sigma or maybe it's 2 these days


Average IQ is 100 with a standard dev of 15.
 
dbrunker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
insertwittyname [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Clearly he's not intelligent enough to take the full test.

He was and is still a creepy, greedy prick.
 
DaAlien
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Stantz: NewportBarGuy: 125 is slightly above average?

Last time I took an IQ test I scored 138 and Mensa asked me to join - for a monthly fee so I could attend meetings where people argue with each other. I was 18 and had much more imporant girls on my mind


Yeah, back when I took my SATs, my score was high enough that Mensa would have accepted it as qualification in lieu of an actual IQ test. I mentioned it to my dad, and he said something along the lines of, "why would you join a group whose members self-worth is dependent on how good they are at taking a test?" And since then, I've met a few out and proud Mensa members...

/Yeah, Dad was pretty smart himself.
//Hunt down Jamie Loftus's podcast "My Year In Mensa."
///It jibes with my interactions with members of the club
 
Displayed 50 of 98 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

All the submissions, none of the calories.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.