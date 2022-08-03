 Skip to content
(Fox 4 KC)   Billie Jean is not my lover, not with 111 counts against her   (fox4kc.com) divider line
    More: Dumbass, Crime, Identity theft, Crimes, Credit card fraud, counts of criminal use of financial card, 25-year-old Billie Jean Peterson, habitual identity theft, Theft  
JessieL [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
LAWRENCE, Kan. - A Lawrence, Kansas, woman was arrested for her suspected role in habitual identity theft and fraud.

Killing monsters doesn't pay the bills, so...
 
Geotpf
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How can you be sure that's her real name, after 111 charges of identity theft and related crimes?
 
Loucifer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The chair is not my son.
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So the genius stole co-workers' credit card numbers from several offices? Yeah, no way that paper trail couldn't lead directly to her.
We had a tech (new hire) that pulled the same crap. On her first two shifts, everyone on the unit noticed cash, prescriptions, etc went missing. They caught her on the third shift.
People are jerks.
 
UncleDirtNap
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh I don't know subby. I bet she's pretty good at role playing bedroom games.
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTFA: Peterson's coworkers at a dental office who compared fraudulent charges on their accounts in March

She's obviously a criminal mastermind.

She should run for president in 10 years. Her chances of being nominated by the Republicans aren't 0, based on this information.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Loucifer: The chair is not my son.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
ih1.redbubble.netView Full Size
 
wildbill0712
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
Looks innocent to me.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She's just a girl that..
Says CAN I HAVE YOUR PIN?

BUT... The charge is not mine, son....
 
HoratioGates
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Billy Liar: [ih1.redbubble.net image 750x1000]


Came here for the reference.
 
Herr Flick's Revenge
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Yep, she has quite a racquet going.
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Wine Sipping Elitist [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
... habitual identity theft and fraud.
According to the Lawrence Police Department, 25-year-old Billie Jean Peterson is charged with felony theft and 26 counts of criminal use of financial card, 28 counts of unlawful computer acts and 56 counts of identity theft or charging thousands of dollars to co-workers, friends and neighbors' accounts.

Habitual?!  Hell, that's casual! She hit up everyone she knew as if it was part of getting to know her! That's a damn developed personality trait.
 
Firm Tautology [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Be honest, subby. You know that's not really a dealbreaker for you.
 
TuckFrump [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
With a crime spree like that, she should become a preacher
 
whidbey
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I just realized that when I moved out of Lawrence to here the only computers available to me at the time were the Macs at the KU Computing Center.  Probably owned about half a dozen since then.  PC's though, bar the two three iPhones.

Tempis Fugit.
 
